What’s Booming: Melons, Motors, Mountain Music, Maria, and Mmm-ore
Melons and motors make the most noise in Richmond this week. But we’ve got a full lineup to get you revved up, plus a very special “get outta town” idea. All in this week’s What’s Booming: Melons and Motors, Mountain Music, Maria, and Mmm-ore.
Galax Old Fiddlers’ Convention
Through Saturday, Aug. 13 at various venues in Galax
If you love old fiddlers – or young fiddlers – and the music they make, then you know that it’s well worth the four-and-a-half-hour drive to Galax, Virginia, and the granddaddy of fiddlers’ conventions. This is the largest and oldest, marking its 86th year. See the website for the full schedule.
NASCAR Racing
Thursday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 14 at Richmond Raceway, Richmond
It’s a weekend of small-track action. While the green flags drop for the Worldwide Express 250 on Saturday and the Federated Auto Parts 400 on Sunday, this is much more than a bunch of guys making left turns all day long. You gotta check out the website because this is a jam-packed weekend, which includes racing, vendors, food, live music, and fun for the whole family.
Maria Bamford
Friday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. at the National, Richmond
Star of stage, screen, and virtually all of the network late night shows, comic Maria Bamford is recognized for her deeply personal comedy about mental illness.
JamPacked Craft Beer and Music Festival
Saturday, Aug. 13, 3 to 11 p.m. on Brown’s Island, Richmond
A full day of spirited music, food, and an amazing lineup of craft beverages from all around the country.
Carytown Watermelon Festival
Sunday, Aug. 14 beginning at 10 a.m. in Carytown, Richmond
The watermelons are back for the 40th annual festival. Take 115,000 folks, 3,000 melons, 80 musicians, and more than 100 exhibitors and you get one of the city’s most beloved street fairs. And plenty of cool kids’ stuff, too.
