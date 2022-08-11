What’s Booming: Melons, Motors, Mountain Music, Maria, and Mmm-ore

Melons and motors make the most noise in Richmond this week. But we’ve got a full lineup to get you revved up, plus a very special “get outta town” idea. All in this week’s What’s Booming: Melons and Motors, Mountain Music, Maria, and Mmm-ore.

Galax Old Fiddlers’ Convention

Through Saturday, Aug. 13 at various venues in Galax

If you love old fiddlers – or young fiddlers – and the music they make, then you know that it’s well worth the four-and-a-half-hour drive to Galax, Virginia, and the granddaddy of fiddlers’ conventions. This is the largest and oldest, marking its 86th year. See the website for the full schedule.

NASCAR Racing

Thursday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 14 at Richmond Raceway, Richmond

It’s a weekend of small-track action. While the green flags drop for the Worldwide Express 250 on Saturday and the Federated Auto Parts 400 on Sunday, this is much more than a bunch of guys making left turns all day long. You gotta check out the website because this is a jam-packed weekend, which includes racing, vendors, food, live music, and fun for the whole family.

Maria Bamford

Friday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. at the National, Richmond

Star of stage, screen, and virtually all of the network late night shows, comic Maria Bamford is recognized for her deeply personal comedy about mental illness.

JamPacked Craft Beer and Music Festival

Saturday, Aug. 13, 3 to 11 p.m. on Brown’s Island, Richmond

A full day of spirited music, food, and an amazing lineup of craft beverages from all around the country.

Carytown Watermelon Festival

Sunday, Aug. 14 beginning at 10 a.m. in Carytown, Richmond

The watermelons are back for the 40th annual festival. Take 115,000 folks, 3,000 melons, 80 musicians, and more than 100 exhibitors and you get one of the city’s most beloved street fairs. And plenty of cool kids’ stuff, too.

Check with individual venues for COVID-19 policies.

