*Above is a stock photo and not the stolen golf clubs mentioned in this story. If your goal is to succeed in a sport and maybe do it professionally someday, you take your game and gear a little bit more seriously than if you're just hitting the links for fun. Someone like Tiger Woods can afford to just get new clubs, and it's also more likely his would somehow miraculously turn back up after a period of time. For a high school kid working towards his future, it was necessary to make a backup plan when his clubs turned up missing. It's amazing how well he still did under the circumstances.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO