ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Tucker Davidson pitched six innings of four-hit ball for his first Angels win, Luis Rengifo had a two-run double and Los Angeles won back-to-back series for the first time in three months with a 4-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday. Shohei Ohtani had an RBI single for the Angels, who have won five of six overall. Los Angeles hadn’t won consecutive series since mid-May, when its freefall began from first place in the AL West to what’s almost certain to be an eighth consecutive nonplayoff season. Byron Buxton hit a two-run homer in the first inning for the Twins, who went 1-4 this week in Southern California while falling into an 0-for-18 slump with runners in scoring position. Minnesota has lost five of six overall to fall 2 1/2 games behind Cleveland atop the AL Central. Davidson (2-3) yielded only two runs in a solid Big A debut for the Angels, who acquired the left-hander at the trade deadline for closer Raisel Iglesias.

