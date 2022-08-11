ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State football gets dynamic safety in Jayden Bonsu

The Ohio State football team is still finishing up their 2023 recruiting class. We told you who the top three recruits left on their board were, and one of them has now made it official. The Buckeyes are getting another safety, their third safety of the 2023 class. That safety...
COLUMBUS, OH
Buccaneers get disappointing display from questionable draft pick

The Buccaneers committed a cardinal sin by drafting a special teamer in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The results were not impressive. Much like everything else in the preseason, overreacting to the very first game is silly. The Buccaneers were looking for growth above all other things, and that happened, so there is no reason to call for heads to roll or to start on Hall of Fame busts yet.
TAMPA, FL
