Pittsburgh business owners share how a busy weekend in the city is impacting them financially
PITTSBURGH — It’s the most wonderful time of the year for fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers. “I think they’ll have a winning season,” said Mike Huber of Canton, Ohio. “I don’t usually come to preseason, but I couldn’t miss (Kenny) Pickett’s debut,” said Harry Wilson of Cranberry.
pghcitypaper.com
Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Eulogy for a local pool, a catfish driver, and more
Hello, and welcome back to Stay Weird, Pittsburgh – a column providing you with Pittsburgh’s greatest hits of the week. I’m your host Hannah, and today we’ve got a doozy, starting off with:. not having a hot girl summer instead i am having a highland park...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lyles love it: Couple celebrate launch of Mindful Carnegie
If you’ve never heard of an UTBAPH, they’re all over Western Pennsylvania. You generally can tell by their peaked roofs, trapezoid-shaped windows and the fact that each of them Used To Be A Pizza Hut. One of ’em is at 1001 Washington Ave., pretty much straddling the Carnegie-Scott...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Former Westmoreland County softball standouts find 'extra' special roles in 'A League of Their Own'
Mollie Kovalcin watched the film “A League of Their Own” so many times growing up, she lost count. It was part of her childhood and still holds a special place in her film collection. You might say it is “extra” special now. “I’ve probably seen it...
wtae.com
Barrel & Flow: Pittsburgh hosts the largest festival celebrating Black brewers, artists and businesses
Did you know that Pittsburgh is home to the largest festival celebrating Black breweries? Over the past five years, the Barrel & Flow festival has grown beyond a beer festival. In addition to highlighting Black brewers and breweries, the Barrel & Flow festival celebrates Black artists and businesses. More than...
nextpittsburgh.com
8 places for cool vegan treats around Pittsburgh that you need to try
It’s the dog days of summer, the sun is high, the thermostat needle is on the rise and a cool sweet treat is just what’s in order. While there seem to be endless varieties of ice cream shops in the city, finding a truly delicious dairy-free alternative has just become a little easier. Here are a few of our favorites for vegan ice cream and other delicious desserts that rival any milk-based options.
butlerradio.com
Scott Blasey Highlights ‘Music From The Mound’
One of Pittsburgh’s iconic singers will be coming to Butler tomorrow night. Scott Blasey of The Clarks highlights this year’s “Music from the Mound” at Michelle Krill Field at Pullman Park. The event kicks off at 4 p.m. Saturday and features at least 10 different breweries,...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Take Your Taste Buds On Vacation Without Leaving Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh Magazine headquarters is located on Washington’s Landing, formerly Herrs Island. That’s about as close to a vacation as I’m going to get this year. I’m sure a lot of Pittsburghers are in the same boat thanks to high gas prices, inflation and the lingering threat of Covid.
With so many people in town, businesses getting much-needed help
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The weekend of concerts continued at PNC Park on Friday night. Several bands of the 1980s rocked the thousands of people in attendance. With so many people in town, businesses are getting some much-needed help. According to some of the restaurant owners downtown, the number of people they are seeing is back to pre-pandemic levels. They hope this can be the beginning of long-term success. "You add an extra 35,000, 40,000 people down here and the whole scene changes," Redbeard's on Sixth general manager Brent Kightlinger said. He said it started Wednesday night and expects it to run...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
PNC Park fans love Billy Joel just the way he is
It had been six years since Billy Joel last played a concert at PNC Park when he showed up at Pittsburgh’s baseball palace Thursday night. But Joel hadn’t forgotten what his fans wanted from him and did he ever give it to them. “Good evening Pittsburgh. Long time...
Metallica Pittsburgh concert 2022: Where to buy last-minute tickets, best prices, promo codes
When the Pirates are away, Metallica will play. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are dropping into Pittsburgh’s PNC Park for a one-night stint on Sunday, Aug. 14. This concert will be their first in the Steel City since October 2018 when they played at PPG Paints Arena as part of their “Worldwired Tour.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 12-14
With pleasant temperatures and dry skies in the forecast, it’s a good weekend to get outside. Here are five things to do in the Pittsburgh area. The annual Asian Lantern Festival returns Friday to the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium. Running 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays until...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lammas Day fest in New Derry will celebrate traditional crafts, corn harvest
Derry Area Historical Society’s annual Lammas Day celebration is set for Sunday, with expanded activities including a fiber arts demonstration and tastings of locally produced beer and wine. The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at the society’s restored 1817 Fulton House inn at 357 W....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Hose Company No. 1 to welcome car enthusiasts for 2nd annual cruise
There were 126 vehicles entered in last year’s inaugural car and bike cruise at the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department’s Hose Company No. 1. “A bunch of our guys have some old cars, so we figured we’d have a cruise and try to raise some money for the fire station,” company Capt. Brian Turpin said of the event’s genesis.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
$3.5M purchase of bridge, rail line, opens path to Armstrong trail expansion
An old railroad bridge spanning the Kiski River that kids double-dog dared each other to cross is now a critical link to hundreds of miles of hiking and cycling trails — and potential economic development. Armstrong County purchased the bridge, erected in 1899 over the Kiski River, and 14...
CBS News
U.S. Postal Service hosting hiring event in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're looking for work, the United States Postal Service is hiring!. Happening right now, the USPS is hosting a job fair at the post office on California Avenue until 2 p.m. They're looking to fill several positions including carriers and carrier assistants. City carriers can make...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
With losing streak snapped, Ambridge turns attention to playoff win
Ambridge ended a 28-game losing streak by defeating Hopewell, 35-9, on Oct. 1 last season. The victory was a big step in the right direction for the Bridgers. Former Aliquippa coach and Ohio University wide receiver Sherm McBride took over the coaching duties last season. The Bridgers finished 2-9, along with a 2-3 conference record, which was their first season with more than one win since 2015.
wtae.com
1,000 motorcycles turn out for annual Brian Shaw Memorial Ride
A total of 1,000 motorcycles revved up Saturday to honor a fallen police officer. The bikes hit the road for the 5th annual Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Ride. The trip kicked off in Harmar at the Pittsburgh Shrine Center. Organizers say the event has become one of the largest...
getnews.info
Foods That Were Invented In Pittsburgh
We all have known Pittsburgh as the Steel City due to its extensive contribution to this industry, even from ancient times. With plenty of wowing bridges, people also know this place as the City of Bridges. Skyscrapers, inclined railways, and sports are some of the other highly fascinating highlights of this city. But, did you know about the delicious and creative culinary side of Pittsburgh?
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New coach, renovated field usher in new era for New Castle football
With a renovated field and new coach, New Castle wants to cash in and make the playoffs for a second straight season. The Red Hurricanes made their way back to the playoffs and won their first postseason game since 2016 when they defeated Highlands, 31-19, last season. This season, New...
