ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Lyles love it: Couple celebrate launch of Mindful Carnegie

If you’ve never heard of an UTBAPH, they’re all over Western Pennsylvania. You generally can tell by their peaked roofs, trapezoid-shaped windows and the fact that each of them Used To Be A Pizza Hut. One of ’em is at 1001 Washington Ave., pretty much straddling the Carnegie-Scott...
CARNEGIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
nextpittsburgh.com

8 places for cool vegan treats around Pittsburgh that you need to try

It’s the dog days of summer, the sun is high, the thermostat needle is on the rise and a cool sweet treat is just what’s in order. While there seem to be endless varieties of ice cream shops in the city, finding a truly delicious dairy-free alternative has just become a little easier. Here are a few of our favorites for vegan ice cream and other delicious desserts that rival any milk-based options.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Scott Blasey Highlights ‘Music From The Mound’

One of Pittsburgh’s iconic singers will be coming to Butler tomorrow night. Scott Blasey of The Clarks highlights this year’s “Music from the Mound” at Michelle Krill Field at Pullman Park. The event kicks off at 4 p.m. Saturday and features at least 10 different breweries,...
BUTLER, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Take Your Taste Buds On Vacation Without Leaving Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Magazine headquarters is located on Washington’s Landing, formerly Herrs Island. That’s about as close to a vacation as I’m going to get this year. I’m sure a lot of Pittsburghers are in the same boat thanks to high gas prices, inflation and the lingering threat of Covid.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business
CBS Pittsburgh

With so many people in town, businesses getting much-needed help

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The weekend of concerts continued at PNC Park on Friday night. Several bands of the 1980s rocked the thousands of people in attendance. With so many people in town, businesses are getting some much-needed help.  According to some of the restaurant owners downtown, the number of people they are seeing is back to pre-pandemic levels. They hope this can be the beginning of long-term success.  "You add an extra 35,000, 40,000 people down here and the whole scene changes," Redbeard's on Sixth general manager Brent Kightlinger said.  He said it started Wednesday night and expects it to run...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

PNC Park fans love Billy Joel just the way he is

It had been six years since Billy Joel last played a concert at PNC Park when he showed up at Pittsburgh’s baseball palace Thursday night. But Joel hadn’t forgotten what his fans wanted from him and did he ever give it to them. “Good evening Pittsburgh. Long time...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 12-14

With pleasant temperatures and dry skies in the forecast, it’s a good weekend to get outside. Here are five things to do in the Pittsburgh area. The annual Asian Lantern Festival returns Friday to the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium. Running 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays until...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg Hose Company No. 1 to welcome car enthusiasts for 2nd annual cruise

There were 126 vehicles entered in last year’s inaugural car and bike cruise at the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department’s Hose Company No. 1. “A bunch of our guys have some old cars, so we figured we’d have a cruise and try to raise some money for the fire station,” company Capt. Brian Turpin said of the event’s genesis.
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS News

U.S. Postal Service hosting hiring event in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're looking for work, the United States Postal Service is hiring!. Happening right now, the USPS is hosting a job fair at the post office on California Avenue until 2 p.m. They're looking to fill several positions including carriers and carrier assistants. City carriers can make...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

With losing streak snapped, Ambridge turns attention to playoff win

Ambridge ended a 28-game losing streak by defeating Hopewell, 35-9, on Oct. 1 last season. The victory was a big step in the right direction for the Bridgers. Former Aliquippa coach and Ohio University wide receiver Sherm McBride took over the coaching duties last season. The Bridgers finished 2-9, along with a 2-3 conference record, which was their first season with more than one win since 2015.
AMBRIDGE, PA
getnews.info

Foods That Were Invented In Pittsburgh

We all have known Pittsburgh as the Steel City due to its extensive contribution to this industry, even from ancient times. With plenty of wowing bridges, people also know this place as the City of Bridges. Skyscrapers, inclined railways, and sports are some of the other highly fascinating highlights of this city. But, did you know about the delicious and creative culinary side of Pittsburgh?
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New coach, renovated field usher in new era for New Castle football

With a renovated field and new coach, New Castle wants to cash in and make the playoffs for a second straight season. The Red Hurricanes made their way back to the playoffs and won their first postseason game since 2016 when they defeated Highlands, 31-19, last season. This season, New...
NEW CASTLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy