ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Exciting Summer/Fall lineup of events in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster joined us on Studio10 to talk about several fun events happening in Downtown Mobile. -Saenger Summer Movie Series (“When Harry Met Sally” Thursday at 7PM, “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” Sunday at 3PM) -Jurassic Quest at the Mobile Convention Center...
MOBILE, AL
gulfshores.com

for a Delicious Beach Dinner on the Gulf Coast

If you’re craving noodles for dinner, order a savory bowl of seafood pasta from Cosmo’s for $22. Indulge in tender bay shrimp, blue crab meat, sweet green peas, broccoli florets, and sundried tomatoes over pappardelle pasta tossed in chardonnay cream sauce. Add a glass of wine to your order to complement your perfect pasta dinner.
GULF SHORES, AL
OBA

Freedom Fest returns to Orange Beach on Sept. 30-Oct. 2

Weekend includes car show, arts and crafts, concerts. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The second Annual Orange Beach Freedom Festival will be on Friday, Sept. 30 to Sunday, Oct. 2. It will be a true, down-home celebration of America with the car show, concerts, special patriotic speakers, arts & crafts, children's activities, food... just an All-American red, white and blue weekend in Orange Beach, Alabama.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
utv44.com

Baldwin County to host first ever pumpkin festival on the Gulf Coast

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Baldwin County Pumpkin Festival, located in Robertsdale, AL, will be the place to be in October, as it introduces the first ever Pumpkin Festival on the Gulf Coast. The festival will have pumpkin and fall related competitions such as: pumpkin olympics, pumpkin chunking, pumpkin...
ROBERTSDALE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
Mobile, AL
Entertainment
City
Mobile, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Popular Daphne restaurant returning soon after closing last month

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - It may have closed its doors last month, but a popular Daphne restaurant is coming back and better than before. Market By the Bay was originally owned by Mayor Robin Lejeune’s family for 19 years, though last month, they were forced to close their doors due to labor shortages in the wake of COVID-19. But it’s not the end of the road for this well-loved restaurant.
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Jabel Hendrix performs Mardi Gras Anthem “Get Down” on Studio10

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile native Jabel Hendrix joined us on Studio10 to perform his new Mardi Gras Anthem “Get Down”. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

New reality TV show pilot 'Rescue Addiction' films in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A pilot for a new reality TV show based in Northwest Florida called “Rescue Addiction” began filming in Pensacola Saturday. During each episode, a recovery specialist and his team will answer a crisis call to help an addict and their loved ones seek help. The...
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Buffett
Person
Mike O'malley
WALA-TV FOX10

Hammerhead shark sighting in Orange Beach

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A hammerhead shark showed out in Orange Beach Monday morning. The massive creature swam super close to the shore and was caught on camera chasing some stingrays. The video has nearly 30,000 views on Facebook. Catarena Peek said she and her boyfriend, Alec Deshotel come to Orange...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Football watching furniture at Barrow’s

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Football season is just about here! If you want to watch the games in comfort and style, Barrow Fine Furniture says they have plenty of options for you!. We checked out a wide selection of sectionals, recliners, chairs and more that could enhance your gameday experience.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pet of the Week: Lamb Chop from The Haven

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Today’s Pet of the Week is “Lamb Chop”. Lamb Chop is a 6-month-old, female Chihuahua mix puppy. Kasey Cotton from The Haven joined us on Studio10 to tell us all about Lamb Chop and how you can add her, or any of their furry friends to your family!
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fishing with Autism fundraising event held at Municipal Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fishing with Autism held its second fishing and fish fry event for children with autism and special needs. The fun took place Saturday at Municipal Park. The group provided the bait and tackle and were even helped by master anglers. Then, the catches were fried and served up.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Entertain
OBA

The Wharf buys 86 acres near Bama Bayou property

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The Wharf at Orange Beach, a popular shopping, dining and entertainment venue on the Alabama Gulf Coast, today announces the acquisition of an additional 86 acres on the north side of the Intracoastal Waterway near the Foley Beach Express Toll Bridge. The...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
AL.com

Apartments sell for big bucks

A local investor paid $2.7 million for a 38-unit apartment complex at 215 McMillan Ave., in Bay Minette, according to Jacob Napper of Gulfbelt Properties, who represented the buyer. Jonathan Keith of Keith Realty worked for the seller. Known as Bay Apartments, the new owner plans to rename it Cypress Crossing.
BAY MINETTE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
utv44.com

Daughter claims a Prichard cemetery moved her mother's headstone

A local woman is upset tonight after claiming Whispering Pines Cemetery in Prichard moved her mother's headstone. She said she noticed her mother's headstone was in the wrong place during renovations to expand the property. Not only is she concerned for her mother's headstone, but other families' graves are affected...
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Hot, humid, and a few spotty storms for our Sunday.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. We have a quiet start for our Sunday with very humid and warm conditions across the Gulf Coast and no rain. The day will heat up quickly with highs reaching the low 90s and heat index values topping out above 100. Rain will be sparse, but there will be a few storms around in the late afternoon. Rain chances are 30% in our area.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Carnival Ecstasy leaving Mobile in fall, what’s next?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After being in Mobile for seven months, it’s almost time to say goodbye to the Carnival Ecstasy. The cruise ship will be leaving the port of Mobile after its final trip to the Western Caribbean on Oct. 10, 2022. The Carnival Ecstasy was the first cruise ship to return to Mobile […]
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy