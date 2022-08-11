DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - It may have closed its doors last month, but a popular Daphne restaurant is coming back and better than before. Market By the Bay was originally owned by Mayor Robin Lejeune’s family for 19 years, though last month, they were forced to close their doors due to labor shortages in the wake of COVID-19. But it’s not the end of the road for this well-loved restaurant.

