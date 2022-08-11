ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

City watch for Deaf child that ran away

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch for runaway child. Mar’Qicus Lamar was last seen exiting a white Dodge pickup truck on Lamar after an argument Saturday around 7 p.m., police say. He has black hair, right brown eye, and left blue eye. Lamar is...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Steps to take now to prevent type 2 diabetes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the American Diabetes Association, 1.4 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes every year. Tondra Armour, a nurse practitioner with Methodist Medical Group, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about why it is so common in the Mid-South, along with preventative measures you can take now to prevent you from developing type 2 diabetes.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

10-year-old St. Jude patient, mother nearly deported

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A patient at St. Jude hospital is facing the possibility of being deported, according to his attorney. For a 10-year-old boy in Memphis, St. Jude hospital has become his lifeline as he battles cancer. “Now they’re getting follow-up treatments and care now that he is in remission,” said attorney Lily Axelrod. The life-saving […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
localmemphis.com

New cross in Cordova sends message of hope

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A church in Cordova turned an old diving platform into an incredible 35-foot cross!. The cross at The New Olivet Worship Center at Woodland Hills was completed in July. "What's special about this weekend is that for the first time since COVID landed in 2019, we...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Standoff comes to deadly end in east Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – A standoff with deputies came to a deadly end around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, after nearly four hours. Officials evacuated several homes on Sawmill Creek Lane in East Shelby County, where a person was barricaded inside a home. One neighbor, Cedric Hall, was sitting outside when it all happend. “I was sitting […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Louisiana woman praising Mid-South man for returning accidental money transfer

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Louisiana woman is praising a Mid-South man for a good deed she didn’t want to go unnoticed. Patricia Kraft, who lives just outside New Orleans, Louisiana, works in the trucking industry. She told WREG while she was trying to send $1,734.13 to a friend in Memphis via Zelle to pay a fuel bill, she accidentally sent the money to the wrong person. She then immediately called the number to retrieve her funds.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis VA 100 year centennial celebration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The VA has been open since 1922, caring for the health care needs of veterans. On Monday, August 15, at 11:00 am, the Memphis VA will celebrate it’s 100 years of service to veterans. The event will be held in the Memphis VA Health Care...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memorial marks spot Memphis Firefighter died in the line of duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A firefighter killed in the line of duty this week will be laid to rest later this month. Funeral and visitation arrangements have been released for Firefighter David Pleasant, who died when the fire truck he was driving wrecked on the way to a house fire on Wednesday.
MEMPHIS, TN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBKO

BGPD arrest 2, charge with human trafficking and other charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two have been arrested after Bowling Green Police responded to a disturbance call at the Ramada Inn on Scottsville Road on Thursday. Portier Govan, 36, of Memphis, Tennessee, was charged with human trafficking (commercial sex activity), first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
actionnews5.com

WMC kid to be featured in Times Square

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A young Memphis boy is going to be featured in a Times Square campaign in New York City. Eli Synder, who just turned one year old, will appear as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square Video presentation. The video features children, teens...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man killed on Millbranch, two suspects on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was killed early Sunday in a shooting at a convenience store in the 4500 block of Millbranch in Whitehaven. When police responded at 1:16 a.m., they found the victim. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The glass window of the Millbranch Express was left shattered, riddled with bullet […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman shot dead near Raleigh, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one woman dead. Officers responded to the 5100 Block of Yale Road for a shooting just after 11:15 a.m. A woman was found and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. If you have any...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

$25K offered to help solve liquor store burglaries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — CrimeStoppers has announced it is offering a $25,000 reward for information that would help solve a string of liquor store burglaries. CrimeStoppers made the annoucement Thursday, saying the extra award money was raised by the Memphis Area Liquor Retailers. The organization reportedly represents, “dozens of store owners in the city victimized by […]
MEMPHIS, TN

