Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
City watch for Deaf child that ran away
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch for runaway child. Mar’Qicus Lamar was last seen exiting a white Dodge pickup truck on Lamar after an argument Saturday around 7 p.m., police say. He has black hair, right brown eye, and left blue eye. Lamar is...
Services at Memphis area Baptist churches continue as DOJ opens abuse probe
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is a new wrinkle in the scandal that has rocked the Baptist community and its clergy. A report details the widespread coverup of sexual abuse by the Southern Baptist Convention and the U.S. Department of Justice is opening its own investigation. In an Associated Press...
Steps to take now to prevent type 2 diabetes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the American Diabetes Association, 1.4 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes every year. Tondra Armour, a nurse practitioner with Methodist Medical Group, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about why it is so common in the Mid-South, along with preventative measures you can take now to prevent you from developing type 2 diabetes.
10-year-old St. Jude patient, mother nearly deported
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A patient at St. Jude hospital is facing the possibility of being deported, according to his attorney. For a 10-year-old boy in Memphis, St. Jude hospital has become his lifeline as he battles cancer. “Now they’re getting follow-up treatments and care now that he is in remission,” said attorney Lily Axelrod. The life-saving […]
Longtime Memphis rapper Princess Loko died in obscurity. Will a Beyoncé feature grant her the ‘Renaissance’ she’s overdue?
This profile of Princess Loko was originally published by Scalawag Magazine. For more reporting that explores the intersection of popular culture and justice, sign up for Scalawag’s pop justice newsletter. In May 2020, a woman named Andrea Summers, a mother of three, died in Memphis just two months before...
Their work helped Mulroy win the DA race. Here’s what they want to see him change first
In a history-making election Aug. 4, residents voted Steve Mulroy to the post of Shelby County District Attorney, the first Democrat in decades to hold the county’s role of top prosecutor. He ousted incumbent Amy Weirich, who had the position for 11 years. Mulroy will be sworn into office...
New cross in Cordova sends message of hope
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A church in Cordova turned an old diving platform into an incredible 35-foot cross!. The cross at The New Olivet Worship Center at Woodland Hills was completed in July. "What's special about this weekend is that for the first time since COVID landed in 2019, we...
Standoff comes to deadly end in east Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – A standoff with deputies came to a deadly end around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, after nearly four hours. Officials evacuated several homes on Sawmill Creek Lane in East Shelby County, where a person was barricaded inside a home. One neighbor, Cedric Hall, was sitting outside when it all happend. “I was sitting […]
Louisiana woman praising Mid-South man for returning accidental money transfer
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Louisiana woman is praising a Mid-South man for a good deed she didn’t want to go unnoticed. Patricia Kraft, who lives just outside New Orleans, Louisiana, works in the trucking industry. She told WREG while she was trying to send $1,734.13 to a friend in Memphis via Zelle to pay a fuel bill, she accidentally sent the money to the wrong person. She then immediately called the number to retrieve her funds.
2 suspects wanted after stealing tires from local tire shop, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released video of suspects wanted in connection with a tire theft at a local tire shop. On Aug. 8, between 6:10 p.m. and 6:35 p.m., thieves stole the tires from Steepleton Tires, 777 Lauderdale St. MPD said two men stole several aluminum 18-wheeler...
Memphis VA 100 year centennial celebration
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The VA has been open since 1922, caring for the health care needs of veterans. On Monday, August 15, at 11:00 am, the Memphis VA will celebrate it’s 100 years of service to veterans. The event will be held in the Memphis VA Health Care...
Memorial marks spot Memphis Firefighter died in the line of duty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A firefighter killed in the line of duty this week will be laid to rest later this month. Funeral and visitation arrangements have been released for Firefighter David Pleasant, who died when the fire truck he was driving wrecked on the way to a house fire on Wednesday.
BGPD arrest 2, charge with human trafficking and other charges
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two have been arrested after Bowling Green Police responded to a disturbance call at the Ramada Inn on Scottsville Road on Thursday. Portier Govan, 36, of Memphis, Tennessee, was charged with human trafficking (commercial sex activity), first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Infant critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Frayser, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A baby was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in Frayser. The crash happened Friday night at Rangeline Road and Bethlehem Avenue near the Ridgecrest Apartments. According to Memphis Police (MPD), officers arrived at 10:50 p.m. to the hit-and-run crash. A man was driving a gray...
Family carjacked outside their Memphis home, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) hope you can help identify the two men responsible for an early morning carjacking outside a woman’s home. It happened on Wednesday, August 10, just after 6 a.m., and was captured on surveillance video. A woman told police...
Memphis resident launches mobile 'pop up shop' for homeless
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are those in Memphis that can’t get to help. Frances McNeil is a changemaker who makes sure help gets to them. McNeil founded the "Mobile Homeless Ministry," and is actively putting boots on the ground in an effort to end homelessness. “I think God...
WMC kid to be featured in Times Square
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A young Memphis boy is going to be featured in a Times Square campaign in New York City. Eli Synder, who just turned one year old, will appear as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square Video presentation. The video features children, teens...
Man killed on Millbranch, two suspects on the run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was killed early Sunday in a shooting at a convenience store in the 4500 block of Millbranch in Whitehaven. When police responded at 1:16 a.m., they found the victim. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The glass window of the Millbranch Express was left shattered, riddled with bullet […]
Woman shot dead near Raleigh, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one woman dead. Officers responded to the 5100 Block of Yale Road for a shooting just after 11:15 a.m. A woman was found and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. If you have any...
$25K offered to help solve liquor store burglaries
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — CrimeStoppers has announced it is offering a $25,000 reward for information that would help solve a string of liquor store burglaries. CrimeStoppers made the annoucement Thursday, saying the extra award money was raised by the Memphis Area Liquor Retailers. The organization reportedly represents, “dozens of store owners in the city victimized by […]
