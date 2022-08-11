ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Ahead of an Epic Nina/Carly Smackdown, General Hospital’s Cynthia Watros Serves Up Food for Thought

The fight that’s coming isn’t going to be one of the food variety. At least we don’t think so. This week on General Hospital, Sonny and Nina exchanged vows of a sort, sharing that the uphill battle they faced to be together was worth it — to both of them. (Somewhere, Carly had to be gritting her teeth.) At the same time, Cynthia Watros was having an early lunch… with all of us.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Premiere Preview: Connor’s Fate Is Revealed

The O’Briens come together in the aftermath of a major health crisis. It’s the moment Chessies have been waiting for, the Season 6 premiere of Hallmark’s Chesapeake Shores. Though this will be the last for the network’s summer series, it all begins this Sunday, August 14, at 8 pm.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Howarth
Person
Brook Kerr
Person
Charles Shaughnessy
Person
Trina
Person
Kirsten Storms
Person
Maurice Benard
Person
Lynn Herring
Person
Michael E. Knight
Person
Donnell Turner
Person
Tanisha Harper
DoYouRemember?

Timothy Busfield Speaks On His Marriage To Melissa Gilbert: ‘She Was The One’

The love story of Timothy Busfield and Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert captivates people anytime it’s being spoken of. It’s often said that the best things in life often come when you least expect them. When the Emmy Award-winning actor Timothy met his wife, Melissa, he wasn’t in search of love or romance for the first time. He had just come out of his second marriage in 2012 when he spotted her in an empty bar as he was waiting to meet up with a friend.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64Teddy Ray, Comedian, 'Pause With Sam Jay' Actor and 'Messyness' Co-Host, Dies at 32 Griggs debuted as Stephanie...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’: Why Special Agent Aaron Hotchner Actor Thomas Gibson Was Fired From the Show

Actor Thomas Gibson made quite a name for himself playing Special Agent Aaron Hotchner on Criminal Minds when the show was on CBS. But he soon found himself out of work. In fact, Gibson was fired from the show. We also would advise fans that while the show is now moving to Paramount Plus, don’t expect to see him coming back at all. Why in the world was Gibson fired? It had to do with some on-set interactions between Gibson and fellow cast members and crew members.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spoiler#Accomplice#Abc
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
LOS ANGELES, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

Jon Hamm joins ‘The Morning Show’ as regular

Actor Jon Hamm rose to prominence with Mad Men on television and has flipped back-and-forth between the film and television worlds over the course of his career. Now, he is back again on small screens with a coming role in The Morning Show. News of the actor playing Paul Marks...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
General Hospital
SheKnows

Sally’s Reveal Leads to a Huge Argument — and Kyle Comes Clean to Summer

Chelsea finds Billy in the office and wants to go over podcast ideas. She teases him about being behind the CEO desk. He says Lily’s still out of town and jokes about how many hats he wears. Chelsea broaches the topic of getting the boys together for a play date. Billy tries to put her off and finally tells her it’s a little more complicated than a play date. Chelsea fumes, “You are never going to change your stance toward me when it comes to Johnny, are you?”
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Young & Restless Game-Changer: Adam’s Vengeful Agenda Would Blindside Victor and Upend the Newmans

Newman is laser-focused on getting the truth about Ashland’s death… but why?!?. Young & Restless’ Adam has been in a bit of a funk since leaving Newman Enterprises again. As Victor would remind you, he chose to leave, but as Adam told others, it was the only move given that, in his view, he’d been “used” by his father as a placeholder for Victoria and not taken seriously as a legitimate heir to the chair.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

After Punching Scott, Cody Reveals His Surprising Connection to the Lawyer — Plus, Drew Makes Valentin a Tempting Offer

Maxie and Spinelli go to the nail salon for a day of pampering. After his pedicure, Maxie asks Spinelli how he feels. He feels this was a life-affirming treat and doesn’t know why he’s never pampered himself before. She says he’s been busy, and then asks why he didn’t tell her that he had a crush on Britt. Spinelli claims it was a recent development. Maxie loves Britt, but she is so not his type, so how did his algorithm pair them?
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Summer Doles Out a Dire Warning to Diane — and Phyllis Puts Nikki in Her Place

At the ranch, Nikki is surprised by a visit from Abby, who wants to see Victoria. Nikki says she’s at the office and they sit. Nikki tells Abby that Victoria is being very strong, though she doubts many tears will be shed over Locke. Abby wishes Chance wasn’t so determined to cross every ‘t’ and dot every ‘i’ — what’s left to investigate?
ENTERTAINMENT
tvinsider.com

‘Karen Pirie’: ‘Outlander’s Lauren Lyle on Her ‘Dynamic’ New Detective Role

BritBox is gearing up for its next detective drama as the hub for top-tier British entertainment welcomes Karen Pirie to its fall lineup. The ITV commission stars Outlander‘s Lauren Lyle as the titular detective who is based on the character from Val McDermid’s best-selling novels. Ahead of the show’s upcoming debut, BritBox unveiled a first look during their TCA presentation. Best known for playing headstrong Marsali Fraser in Starz‘s hit, Lyle is unrecognizable as the rough-around-the-edges detective tasked with solving a cold case from the ’90s.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Young & Restless: Chelsea’s Agenda Wreaks Havoc?!? Plus, Adam’s Nefarious Plot, and Nikki and Phyllis Play With Fire

Young & Restless has become a series of vignettes about people who switch jobs or talk about work. The show we love needs character-driven and truly dramatic soap stories with a long arc and an eye to the future. There’s interesting/entertaining material, such as Nikki and Phyllis teaming up against Diane, but the writers need to back up the shouting matches with something a little deeper. Thoughts on the week:
TV SERIES
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
81K+
Followers
55K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy