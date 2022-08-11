Read full article on original website
Ahead of an Epic Nina/Carly Smackdown, General Hospital’s Cynthia Watros Serves Up Food for Thought
The fight that’s coming isn’t going to be one of the food variety. At least we don’t think so. This week on General Hospital, Sonny and Nina exchanged vows of a sort, sharing that the uphill battle they faced to be together was worth it — to both of them. (Somewhere, Carly had to be gritting her teeth.) At the same time, Cynthia Watros was having an early lunch… with all of us.
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 8/12/22: Can Portia Save Trina?
The future is in question in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Dante questions Cody as Britt, Obrecht, and Scott discuss his story, Jordan is unsure of Rory, TJ has bad news for Trina, and Portia is desperate to do whatever it takes to keep her daughter from going to prison!. After...
Yikes! General Hospital’s Nicholas Alexander Chavez ‘Fell Faster Than Spencer Did for Trina’
Never let it be said that General Hospital’s Nicholas Alexander Chavez is even remotely dull! Sure, Spencer may have all that Cassadine money and Esme drama, but from rock climbing to road trips to poetry, his portrayer has made it clear he’s out living his best life. And now he can add jumping from a plane to that list of incredible experiences.
Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Premiere Preview: Connor’s Fate Is Revealed
The O’Briens come together in the aftermath of a major health crisis. It’s the moment Chessies have been waiting for, the Season 6 premiere of Hallmark’s Chesapeake Shores. Though this will be the last for the network’s summer series, it all begins this Sunday, August 14, at 8 pm.
General Hospital’s Rebecca Herbst Reflects On Elizabeth’s Thwarted Happy Ending: ‘I Don’t Really Understand Why the Writers Decided to End Things’
The nurse was with a partner who was an Rx for a bright future. If only it had lasted…. Rebecca Herbst feels your pain, “Friz” fans. The General Hospital leading lady was as sorry to see Elizabeth widowed as you were. Though Roger Howarth is still on the show as Austin, Franco had been good for Liz.
Timothy Busfield Speaks On His Marriage To Melissa Gilbert: ‘She Was The One’
The love story of Timothy Busfield and Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert captivates people anytime it’s being spoken of. It’s often said that the best things in life often come when you least expect them. When the Emmy Award-winning actor Timothy met his wife, Melissa, he wasn’t in search of love or romance for the first time. He had just come out of his second marriage in 2012 when he spotted her in an empty bar as he was waiting to meet up with a friend.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64Teddy Ray, Comedian, 'Pause With Sam Jay' Actor and 'Messyness' Co-Host, Dies at 32 Griggs debuted as Stephanie...
‘Criminal Minds’: Why Special Agent Aaron Hotchner Actor Thomas Gibson Was Fired From the Show
Actor Thomas Gibson made quite a name for himself playing Special Agent Aaron Hotchner on Criminal Minds when the show was on CBS. But he soon found himself out of work. In fact, Gibson was fired from the show. We also would advise fans that while the show is now moving to Paramount Plus, don’t expect to see him coming back at all. Why in the world was Gibson fired? It had to do with some on-set interactions between Gibson and fellow cast members and crew members.
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
realitytitbit.com
What happened to Tim Chapman and his wife from Dog the Bounty Hunter?
A&E reality TV series Dog the Bounty Hunter ran from 2004 until 2012 and over the years attracted many fans who enjoyed staying up to date with Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman, his late wife, Beth, and their family and friends as they worked at Da’ Kine Bail Bonds.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jon Hamm joins ‘The Morning Show’ as regular
Actor Jon Hamm rose to prominence with Mad Men on television and has flipped back-and-forth between the film and television worlds over the course of his career. Now, he is back again on small screens with a coming role in The Morning Show. News of the actor playing Paul Marks...
Sally’s Reveal Leads to a Huge Argument — and Kyle Comes Clean to Summer
Chelsea finds Billy in the office and wants to go over podcast ideas. She teases him about being behind the CEO desk. He says Lily’s still out of town and jokes about how many hats he wears. Chelsea broaches the topic of getting the boys together for a play date. Billy tries to put her off and finally tells her it’s a little more complicated than a play date. Chelsea fumes, “You are never going to change your stance toward me when it comes to Johnny, are you?”
Young & Restless Game-Changer: Adam’s Vengeful Agenda Would Blindside Victor and Upend the Newmans
Newman is laser-focused on getting the truth about Ashland’s death… but why?!?. Young & Restless’ Adam has been in a bit of a funk since leaving Newman Enterprises again. As Victor would remind you, he chose to leave, but as Adam told others, it was the only move given that, in his view, he’d been “used” by his father as a placeholder for Victoria and not taken seriously as a legitimate heir to the chair.
After Punching Scott, Cody Reveals His Surprising Connection to the Lawyer — Plus, Drew Makes Valentin a Tempting Offer
Maxie and Spinelli go to the nail salon for a day of pampering. After his pedicure, Maxie asks Spinelli how he feels. He feels this was a life-affirming treat and doesn’t know why he’s never pampered himself before. She says he’s been busy, and then asks why he didn’t tell her that he had a crush on Britt. Spinelli claims it was a recent development. Maxie loves Britt, but she is so not his type, so how did his algorithm pair them?
Days of Our Lives’ Leading Men Could Be About to Get Stiff Competition in the Hunk Department
Well, if this past Tuesday’s episode of Days of Our Lives was any indication, it looks like Jada and Eric are hitting it off right off the bat! Their date seemed to be off to a great start as the two got to know each other a bit more, plus it had the added benefit of driving Nicole absolutely crazy!
Summer Doles Out a Dire Warning to Diane — and Phyllis Puts Nikki in Her Place
At the ranch, Nikki is surprised by a visit from Abby, who wants to see Victoria. Nikki says she’s at the office and they sit. Nikki tells Abby that Victoria is being very strong, though she doubts many tears will be shed over Locke. Abby wishes Chance wasn’t so determined to cross every ‘t’ and dot every ‘i’ — what’s left to investigate?
tvinsider.com
‘Karen Pirie’: ‘Outlander’s Lauren Lyle on Her ‘Dynamic’ New Detective Role
BritBox is gearing up for its next detective drama as the hub for top-tier British entertainment welcomes Karen Pirie to its fall lineup. The ITV commission stars Outlander‘s Lauren Lyle as the titular detective who is based on the character from Val McDermid’s best-selling novels. Ahead of the show’s upcoming debut, BritBox unveiled a first look during their TCA presentation. Best known for playing headstrong Marsali Fraser in Starz‘s hit, Lyle is unrecognizable as the rough-around-the-edges detective tasked with solving a cold case from the ’90s.
Young & Restless: Chelsea’s Agenda Wreaks Havoc?!? Plus, Adam’s Nefarious Plot, and Nikki and Phyllis Play With Fire
Young & Restless has become a series of vignettes about people who switch jobs or talk about work. The show we love needs character-driven and truly dramatic soap stories with a long arc and an eye to the future. There’s interesting/entertaining material, such as Nikki and Phyllis teaming up against Diane, but the writers need to back up the shouting matches with something a little deeper. Thoughts on the week:
Portia Gains Access to Oz’s Room With [Spoiler’s] Help — and Scott Drops the Charges Against Cody
At the hospital, Portia tells Curtis that Diane feels the jury will be back with a verdict by the end of the day. Portia realizes she must wake Oz up now. Curtis reminds her that they are in this together and convinces her to go with his plan for him to cause a distraction so she can slip into Oz’s room.
