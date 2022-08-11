ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinderhook, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Two arrested on gun charges in Highland

HIGHLAND – Two men were arrested by State Police following a traffic stop on Route 9W in Highland shortly after 11 p.m. on August 8. During the investigation, a trooper learned that the driver, Tashaun Simms, 24, from St. Helena Island, was driving with a suspended license and had a warrant for his arrest from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police. He was taken into custody.
HIGHLAND, NY
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman arrested after being accused of assaulting several officers after attempting to pick up child while drunk

Police arrested a Massachusetts woman on multiple charges after she allegedly assaulted an officer while being taken into custody for Operating Under the Influence. Ludlow Police were dispatched to the Whitney Park Summer Program on Howard Street for a report of an adult who was very unsteady on her feet and smelled of alcohol while arriving to pick up a juvenile participant in the program.
LUDLOW, MA
Columbia County, NY
Kinderhook, NY
Columbia County, NY
Crime & Safety
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police raid at Poughkeepsie house recovers gun and drugs

POUGHKEEPSIE – A search warrant executed by the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department’s Neighborhood Recovery Unit on Wednesday resulted in the arrest of a 45-year-old man on drug and weapons charges. The city police unit and the Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force executed a search warrant at...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
WRGB

Man arrested accused of using fake identification during two traffic stops

TROY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man was arrested, charged with criminal impersonation and other charges, accused of giving State Police a forged out of state driver license to avoid a ticket. State Police say 27-year-old Christopher Turner was the operator following two incidents where he was stopped by...
TROY, NY
westernmassnews.com

Suspect in Greenfield explosion arraigned in court

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect in Thursday’s explosion in Greenfield faced a judge Friday afternoon. Daniel Burrell, 54, of Greenfield faced a judge in Greenfield District Court as a prosecutor read aloud what he was accused of. “One of the calling parties reported that they heard a loud...
GREENFIELD, MA
WNYT

Gloversville duo charged with felony drug possession

State police arrested two men on felony drug possession charges in Gloversville. Police charged 34-year-old Irving McNeil-Smith from the Bronx with three criminal possession charges and one tampering with evidence charge. They charged 41-year-old Charles Newton with two possession charges. They were arrested after a traffic stop.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
Q 105.7

Guilderland Police Arrest 3 Accused of Stealing! Are These Items Yours?

Do you live or work in the Sand Lake area of Guilderland? Are you missing anything? Power tools, generator, ATV?. On Tuesday August 9th, there was a report of equipment stolen from a construction site in Guilderland. Soon after officers started their investigation it appears that many items had been stolen in addition to those reported. If you have been missing anything, police may have located your property. Here's what was taken and who is suspected of the crimes.
GUILDERLAND, NY
WNYT

Greenwich man accused of lying to police about knife threat

A Greenwich man is accused of lying to police. Kenneth Straight, 53, got into a verbal fight with someone at Cumberland Farms on State Route 29 last March. Police say Straight called 911 and said the person he was fighting with threatened him with a butcher knife. Police say Straight also lied in his written statement.
GREENWICH, NY
WNYT

Tree removal employee killed in Halfmoon

HALFMOON – A tree removal company employee has died in Saratoga County. The sheriff’s department will only say that a 38-year-old man was killed. The man died in the town of Halfmoon. The circumstances of his death are under investigation, but officials say foul play is not suspected.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY

