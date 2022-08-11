Read full article on original website
New stimulus bill would send New York families thousandsJake WellsAlbany, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Saugerties NY Man allegedly threatened motel worker at knifepoint.IMUSaugerties, NY
Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol DurantAlbany, NY
This New York Campground is Truly One-Of-A-KindTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Suspect arrested in alleged kidnapping case in Northampton
Police in Northampton have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in a kidnapping.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two arrested on gun charges in Highland
HIGHLAND – Two men were arrested by State Police following a traffic stop on Route 9W in Highland shortly after 11 p.m. on August 8. During the investigation, a trooper learned that the driver, Tashaun Simms, 24, from St. Helena Island, was driving with a suspended license and had a warrant for his arrest from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police. He was taken into custody.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman arrested after being accused of assaulting several officers after attempting to pick up child while drunk
Police arrested a Massachusetts woman on multiple charges after she allegedly assaulted an officer while being taken into custody for Operating Under the Influence. Ludlow Police were dispatched to the Whitney Park Summer Program on Howard Street for a report of an adult who was very unsteady on her feet and smelled of alcohol while arriving to pick up a juvenile participant in the program.
Albany man allegedly hands police fake ID
An Albany man, who has allegedly given police a forged license several times to get out of tickets, was nabbed for the same crime on Monday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police raid at Poughkeepsie house recovers gun and drugs
POUGHKEEPSIE – A search warrant executed by the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department’s Neighborhood Recovery Unit on Wednesday resulted in the arrest of a 45-year-old man on drug and weapons charges. The city police unit and the Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force executed a search warrant at...
WRGB
Man arrested accused of using fake identification during two traffic stops
TROY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man was arrested, charged with criminal impersonation and other charges, accused of giving State Police a forged out of state driver license to avoid a ticket. State Police say 27-year-old Christopher Turner was the operator following two incidents where he was stopped by...
Police: Saugerties man puts victim in chokehold
An order of protection was issued against a Saugerties man after he allegedly fought someone in his house, and put them in a chokehold.
westernmassnews.com
Suspect in Greenfield explosion arraigned in court
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect in Thursday’s explosion in Greenfield faced a judge Friday afternoon. Daniel Burrell, 54, of Greenfield faced a judge in Greenfield District Court as a prosecutor read aloud what he was accused of. “One of the calling parties reported that they heard a loud...
Albany man accused of fatally stabbing roommate
An Albany man who fatally stabbed his roommate early Friday morning on Clinton Street has been arrested, according to the Albany Police Department.
WNYT
Gloversville duo charged with felony drug possession
State police arrested two men on felony drug possession charges in Gloversville. Police charged 34-year-old Irving McNeil-Smith from the Bronx with three criminal possession charges and one tampering with evidence charge. They charged 41-year-old Charles Newton with two possession charges. They were arrested after a traffic stop.
Guilderland Police Arrest 3 Accused of Stealing! Are These Items Yours?
Do you live or work in the Sand Lake area of Guilderland? Are you missing anything? Power tools, generator, ATV?. On Tuesday August 9th, there was a report of equipment stolen from a construction site in Guilderland. Soon after officers started their investigation it appears that many items had been stolen in addition to those reported. If you have been missing anything, police may have located your property. Here's what was taken and who is suspected of the crimes.
Greenwich man charged for false crime report
State Police arrested Kenneth Straight on Thursday for a false crime report that he made back in March. He is being charged with three misdemeanors.
Ludlow woman arrested for OUI and assaulting police officers
The Ludlow police arrested a town resident on multiple charges after resisting arrest when being picked up for Operating Under the Influence (OUI).
Drug-impaired driver convicted after Saratoga crash
A Schuylerville man faces up to four years behind bars after he was convicted of driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the car.
Vermonter accused of repeated assaults
A judge issued conditions of release for Andrew Crawford, 31, of Pownal on Wednesday after he was arrested at his Route 7 home.
Albany man indicted on pandemic-related fraud charges
An Albany man appeared in court on Wednesday on an indictment alleging he engaged in fraudulent schemes to obtain government benefits and other funds intended to help out-of-work New Yorkers and struggling small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two men charged with felony drug possession
State Police out of Gloversville say that two men were arrested on felony drug charges on August 4 after a traffic stop.
Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Wilton
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Wilton Friday morning. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said they are not releasing the victim's identity until the next of kin is notified.
WNYT
Greenwich man accused of lying to police about knife threat
A Greenwich man is accused of lying to police. Kenneth Straight, 53, got into a verbal fight with someone at Cumberland Farms on State Route 29 last March. Police say Straight called 911 and said the person he was fighting with threatened him with a butcher knife. Police say Straight also lied in his written statement.
WNYT
Tree removal employee killed in Halfmoon
HALFMOON – A tree removal company employee has died in Saratoga County. The sheriff’s department will only say that a 38-year-old man was killed. The man died in the town of Halfmoon. The circumstances of his death are under investigation, but officials say foul play is not suspected.
