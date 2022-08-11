Read full article on original website
Michael Jackson’s Estate and Sony Music Reached Agreement Ending A Year-Long Lawsuit
Michael Jackson’s Estate and Sony Music reached an agreement on Wednesday (Aug. 10) to end a year-long lawsuit that claimed they violated false advertising laws by releasing a posthumous album featuring songs sung by “a Jackson impersonator,” according to Billboard. Fans and family members questioned whether three...
The Internet Is Baffled Over The Friendship Between Alicia Keys And Mashonda
It’s been years since Alicia Keys and Mashonda Tifrere waved the white flag and decided to bury the hatchet. When Swizz Beatz posted a photo on his Instagram of them embracing each other during Keys’ world tour, the internet was baffled. Mashonda Tifrere accused Alicia Keys of having...
Drake Brings His First Girlfriend Keshia Chanté On Stage At OVO Fest: Watch
Though he's had to postpone the highly anticipated Young Money reunion due to a case of COVID, Drake's annual OVO Fest has still been a monumental one as the father of one has been showing plenty of love to his fellow Canadians. One of the most buzzworthy moments from night...
A$AP Rocky’s Shooting Victim Was His Own Mob Member. Now He’s Coming Forward
Click here to read the full article. Former A$AP Mob member Terell Ephron, aka A$AP Relli, has come forward as the man A$AP Rocky allegedly shot last November, as Rolling Stone has learned that he plans to file a civil suit for assault, battery, and emotional distress against his high school best friend. Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested in April for assault with a deadly weapon over the alleged shooting, with police withholding the victim’s name. Mayers has not been charged, but heads to court on August 17 over the matter. But ahead of the hearing, Ephron has...
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz’s Wedding Was Officiated By a Famous Doctor
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz have been together for more than a decade. The beloved musical couple often discuss their secrets to their long-lasting marriage.
Doechii Is Rap’s Pointed, Provocative Next Big Thing
Click here to read the full article. Working in the Carson, California, studio from which Top Dawg Entertainment was launched has become something of a rite of passage for new artists on the label. After building the studio in the back of his unassuming suburban home around 2004, founder Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith rounded up four of the most-talented MCs in the L.A. area — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, ScHoolboy Q, and Ab-Soul — and brought out the best in them. Nearly two decades later, TDE’s first female rapper found herself in the wood-paneled, windowless cave known as the House...
Wendy Williams: Ex-Husband Reiterates That Charlemagne Tha God Introduced Him to His Mistress
Charlemagne Tha God was once close friends with Wendy Williams and her ex-husband. The radio host says Williams' ex tried to sabotage his career.
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 7 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is loving life with his seven kids. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, […]
Kelis Slams Rihanna, Nas After Calling Out Beyoncé
Fans are celebrating the release of Beyoncé's new album but not Kelis. The "Milkshake" singer was revealed to be sampled on Renaissance single "Energy" but she said that Beyoncé did not get her approval. Instead, she accused Pharrell and Chad Hugo of screwing her out of her publishing. However, this ultimately opened the doors for Kelis to express her true feelings about a few other people in the industry, including her ex-husband Nas.
50 Cent, T.I., 2 Chainz + More Send Prayers To Lil Duval Following Nasty Car Crash
Nassau, Bahamas – Lil Duval was involved in a car accident in the Bahamas on Tuesday night (July 26). The comedian shared gruesome footage of himself being loaded into an ambulance on Instagram after his quad was struck by a vehicle. Duval explained in the caption of his video...
Katy Perry Says ‘No Offense’ to Kim Kardashian After Pete Davidson Is Named Her M.A.S.H. ‘Lover’
Step aside, Orlando Bloom. Katy Perry has a new man in her life — according to M.A.S.H. The “Daisies” singer took part in a TikTok trend, in which participants use a filter to play the childhood game that determines your future house, car, number of children and lover.
Instagram Model Connected to Nick Cannon, Chris Brown Says She’s Has AIDS for 8-10 Years
On Monday, 27-year-old Instagram model Gena Tew revealed on social media her experience navigating her AIDS diagnosis. She has received an outpour of love since the announcement. The model has been linked to celebrities like Nick Cannon, Dave East, and Chris Brown, however refuses to expose those she’s been with...
Michael K. Williams' Posthumous Memoir Details Fight That Led to His Facial Scar: 'I Never Felt More Ugly'
In his upcoming posthumous memoir Scenes from My Life, Williams wrote about his life in 1991 when he was in the midst of a successful modeling and dancing career and about to head to London on tour. But on the eve of his 25th birthday, a friend called to invite him out to a club in Queens to celebrate. By midnight he was drunk, showing off his moves on the dance floor.
Hate Of Thrones: ‘House Of The Dragon’ Actor Steve Toussaint Details Racist Backlash For Black Character
House of the Dragon actor Steve Toussaint reveals that he has been facing racist backlash over because his character is Black now
50 Cent Keeps It In The Family As His Son Stars In His New Horror Movie
50 Cent has a sprawling media empire that looks set to include his son, with the 9-year-old starring in the rapper’s upcoming new horror film Skill House. Over the weekend, the G-Unit boss took to his Instagram with a series of posts showing his son Sire Jackson chatting with the film’s director Josh Stolberg.
Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started
Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
Keke Palmer Slays In A Neon Prada Gown At ‘Nope’ Italy Premiere
Keke Palmer is still on the press run for her role in the latest Jordan Peele film, “Nope” and was recently spotted on the red carpet giving us glam in a neon Prada gown for the film’s Italy premiere that was everything!. For her look, the actress...
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - August 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
Jerry Hall asks judges to cancel divorce petition against Rupert Murdoch – reports
Jerry Hall has reportedly asked judges to cancel the divorce petition she filed five weeks ago against Rupert Murdoch. The notice was filed at the Los Angeles superior court by the former model’s California lawyer, Ronald Brot. The document states the divorce should be dismissed without prejudice, meaning that...
