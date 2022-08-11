ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

A$AP Rocky’s Shooting Victim Was His Own Mob Member. Now He’s Coming Forward

Click here to read the full article. Former A$AP Mob member Terell Ephron, aka A$AP Relli, has come forward as the man A$AP Rocky allegedly shot last November, as Rolling Stone has learned that he plans to file a civil suit for assault, battery, and emotional distress against his high school best friend. Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested in April for assault with a deadly weapon over the alleged shooting, with police withholding the victim’s name. Mayers has not been charged, but heads to court on August 17 over the matter. But ahead of the hearing, Ephron has...
Rolling Stone

Doechii Is Rap’s Pointed, Provocative Next Big Thing

Click here to read the full article. Working in the Carson, California, studio from which Top Dawg Entertainment was launched has become something of a rite of passage for new artists on the label. After building the studio in the back of his unassuming suburban home around 2004, founder Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith rounded up four of the most-talented MCs in the L.A. area — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, ScHoolboy Q, and Ab-Soul — and brought out the best in them. Nearly two decades later, TDE’s first female rapper found herself in the wood-paneled, windowless cave known as the House...
hotnewhiphop.com

Kelis Slams Rihanna, Nas After Calling Out Beyoncé

Fans are celebrating the release of Beyoncé's new album but not Kelis. The "Milkshake" singer was revealed to be sampled on Renaissance single "Energy" but she said that Beyoncé did not get her approval. Instead, she accused Pharrell and Chad Hugo of screwing her out of her publishing. However, this ultimately opened the doors for Kelis to express her true feelings about a few other people in the industry, including her ex-husband Nas.
People

Michael K. Williams' Posthumous Memoir Details Fight That Led to His Facial Scar: 'I Never Felt More Ugly'

In his upcoming posthumous memoir Scenes from My Life, Williams wrote about his life in 1991 when he was in the midst of a successful modeling and dancing career and about to head to London on tour. But on the eve of his 25th birthday, a friend called to invite him out to a club in Queens to celebrate. By midnight he was drunk, showing off his moves on the dance floor.
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Keeps It In The Family As His Son Stars In His New Horror Movie

50 Cent has a sprawling media empire that looks set to include his son, with the 9-year-old starring in the rapper’s upcoming new horror film Skill House. Over the weekend, the G-Unit boss took to his Instagram with a series of posts showing his son Sire Jackson chatting with the film’s director Josh Stolberg.
Us Weekly

Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started

Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
