Kris Jenner, 66, Wears Totally Sheer SKIMS Dress On A Yacht
Kris Jenner always manages to make any outfit look fabulous and that’s exactly what she did while on a yacht. The 66-year-old looked stunning when she wore a skintight, long-sleeve black mesh SKIMS dress that was completely see-through and covered in a fun, bright pattern. Kris posted the photo...
Victoria and David Beckham Pose Together in Matching Coral Outfits: 'Matchy Matchy'
Victoria and David Beckham are twinning once again!. On Sunday, the former Spice Girls member, 48, shared an adorable picture of her and husband David, 47, in matching coral ensembles. Featuring a scenic view of the ocean and mountain in the background, the retired soccer star, 47, flashed a smile...
Gigi Hadid teases the launch of her first solo clothing line
Gigi Hadid may soon be making the switch from modeling clothes to designing them.
Kris Jenner Gifts Daughter Kylie a Rare Hermès Bag for Her 25th Birthday — Watch Her Open It!
Kylie Jenner took home some fabulous gifts on her 25th birthday!. Hours after celebrating her big day on a boat with family and friends, the Kardashians star posted a video to TikTok Thursday featuring footage from the festivities — which included special presents from mom Kris Jenner. In the...
Madonna’s Daughter Mercy James Slips on Retro Air Jordans for Disco Rollerskating Party
Madonna’s daughter Mercy James attended a roller skating disco party Wednesday in New York City, where the theme of the night was none other than her mother. Also in attendance were James’ brother David Banda and twin sisters Estere and Stella Ciccone. The family took to DiscOasis in Central Park to celebrate Madonna’s upcoming compilation album “Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones.” The 16-year-old wore mid-calf socks and Air Jordan 1 Mids as she held her mom’s hand at the Wollman Rink event. James’ sneakers were a retro pick for the discothèque. The shoe’s light blue Swoosh and back with black laces...
Cardi B Shows Off Her 'Mustache' in Makeup-Free Photo
Cardi B's refreshing candor continues. In a photo shared on Twitter on Thursday, the "I Like It" rapper, 29, stripped away her glam to reveal her "mustache" and bare-faced complexion. "Forehead foreheading, mustache mustaching," the Grammy winner captioned the photo. This is not the first time the singer has been...
Denise Dowse, ‘Beverly Hills: 90210’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star, Dead At 64
Actress Denise Dowse, known for her work on Beverly Hills: 90210 and Grey’s Anatomy, died on Saturday at 64 years old. The actress has been in a coma and word came down on Saturday night that she is now dead. “I want to take this moment to thank our...
Alexis Ohanian Praises Wife Serena Williams' 'Depth of Influence' Ahead of Her Expected Retirement
Alexis Ohanian penned a touching message for his legendary wife, Serena Williams, after the tennis champion announced she'd be "evolving away from" the sport earlier this week. Ohanian, 39, shared a sweet photo of himself and the couple's 4-year-old daughter, Olympia, along with a heartfelt tribute to Williams' career and...
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Her Silence Regarding Anne Heche’s Death
Ellen DeGeneres is honoring Anne Heche after the actress died Friday at age 53. Heche, who died after suffering burns and a severe brain injury when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home Aug. 5, dated DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. The Ellen Show host shared a tribute...
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Keke Palmer's Dress Takes the Thigh Slit to a New, Embellished Extreme
Keke Palmer's press-tour style streak continues. The actor turned heads in a black strapless gown at the Berlin premiere of her film "Nope" on July 26. Her dress featured a prominent thigh slit that revealed the entire length of her left leg and was embellished with mirrored plexiglass pieces arranged to resemble a tire track. She kept her accessories relatively low-key, finishing her look with jeweled ankle-strap sandals, diamond earrings, white eyeliner, and waist-length box braids.
JLo’s Makeup Literally Sparkled During Her Show-Stopping Performance In Capri
At first, it seemed like newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were just in Capri on a chic honeymoon. But really, Lopez was working, too. She performed at the LVRxUNICEF Gala in Italy in custom Roberto Cavalli. The ‘fit was fire, of course, but it’s JLo’s makeup that has everyone talking. That’s because it literally sparkled in the pre-show pictures and when she hit the stage. And we know exactly how her makeup artist did it.
Jennifer Lopez embraces affordable summer dressing on her honeymoon
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are currently enjoying their honeymoon, a week after tying the knot in Las Vegas. Over the past seven days, the couple has been pictured looking loved up in Paris, where Lopez has been embracing a typically glamorous wardrobe, but that does not mean that she has only been wearing high-end designer pieces. In fact, the musician has been spotted in two affordable summer dresses.
Princess Diana's Wedding Dress: Everything to Know
Princess Diana's 1981 wedding gown is arguably one of the most iconic bridal looks of all time. When she married Prince Charles, Diana was only 20 years old and quickly became one of the world's most publicized figures. In anticipation of the July 29 ceremony, fans and media outlets alike were wild with curiosity about what Diana would wear down the aisle.
Brielle Biermann Slays In Daisy Dukes & Cowboy Boots For Country Concert
Brielle Biermann always manages to look sexy no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did at a country concert. The 25-year-old posted a slideshow of photos from the Morgan Wallen concert when she wore a red, white, and blue silk crop top with a pair of tiny, distressed denim shorts.
Who Is the New Bandleader on 'The Late Show' ? All About Louis Cato
After his seven-season tenure as the musical frontman on The Late Show, Grammy winner Jon Batiste is passing the torch to multi-instrumentalist Louis Cato. The musician is no stranger to the late night scene, as he's been with the hit CBS show since its relaunch with Colbert in September 2015. Fast forward seven years later and Cato will step even further into the spotlight when the series returns on Sept. 6.
Selena Gomez Rocks Little Black Dress & Glasses For Night Out At Nobu: Photos
Selena Gomez is always making a style statement no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did when she went to dinner at Nobu Malibu with some friends. The 30-year-old put her toned legs on display when she rocked a black turtleneck mini dress with a slit on the front, styled with an oversized cropped jacket, glasses, and booties.
Jessica Simpson's Daughter Maxwell, 10, Looks All Grown Up Modeling Mom's New Roller Skates Line
The oldest of the singer's three children, 10-year-old Maxwell Drew, is a major fashionista in photos promoting Jessica Simpson Style roller skates, which Simpson announced on Thursday. Maxwell wore the rose gold multi skates, which are covered in fun sequins. She paired them with white pants and an oversize Johnny...
I Swore Off Dating After A Toxic Relationship Two Years Ago, And Being Single Has Taught Me More About Myself Than I Actually Expected
Two years into single life, I've learned a lot about myself.
