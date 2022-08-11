Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Man and boy held after drugs raid at house
A man and a teenage boy have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences following a search at a property in Chesterfield. Derbyshire Police said officers discovered suspected Class A and Class B drugs at an address in Wenlock Close, Loundsley Green, on Wednesday. A 41-year-old Chesterfield man and a...
BBC
Damien Heagney: Police confirm human remains are those of missing man
Human remains found after searches in a reservoir in County Tyrone are those of Damien Heagney, police have said. They were recovered from water in Cappagh on Wednesday as part of a police investigation into the disappearance and murder of the 47-year-old. Officers have now finished their search of the...
BBC
County Meath: Woman dies after assault at house in Athboy
A woman in her 20s has died following an assault in County Meath in the early hours of Friday. She was found unresponsive by police in a house in Rathmore in Athboy, gardaí (Irish police) said. The woman, whose name has not been released, was declared dead at the...
BBC
Man arrested after woman attacked in city centre
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was taken to hospital following an assault in Derby city centre. Derbyshire Police said they were called to the scene at Cheapside at about 02:30 BST on 30 July. The victim, who is in her 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Dagenham: Three murder arrests over death of 60-year-old man
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a 60-year-old man. The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at about 00:05 BST to reports of a fight at the junction of Ford Road and Broad Street in Dagenham, east London. The ambulance service also attended...
BBC
Poole murder arrest after 'sudden death' of woman
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in Dorset. Police have set up a cordon around a property in East Quay Road, Poole, following the "sudden death" of a woman in her 40s. Dorset Police and ambulance and fire services attended the scene at...
BBC
Men appear in court charged over fatal assault of Paul 'Babs' Connolly
Two men have appeared in court charged over a fatal assault in Athlone, County Westmeath in which a 47-year-old man died. Paul 'Babs' Connolly was found seriously injured after what gardaí (Irish police) described as a public order incident in Church Street in the early hours of Saturday morning.
BBC
Modern slavery accused helped man with banking, court told
A man accused of modern slavery offences registered a vulnerable Latvian man's bank account to his home address to help him, a court has heard. Normunds Freiburgs told a jury he never accessed Rolands Kazoks' account or withdrew money without his permission. Mr Kazoks said he was forced to work...
Comments / 0