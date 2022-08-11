Read full article on original website
Boris Johnson ‘disgraceful’ for passing cost of living support to successor, says Rayner
Angela Rayner criticised Boris Johnson for refusing to introduce new cost of living measures until a new prime minister has been chosen.The deputy Labour leader believes Mr Johnson should be doing more after clinging on to the job “with white knuckles” until September.“I think it’s disgraceful that Boris Johnson, as the prime minister, has said ‘it’s not my responsibility anymore’. He’s the prime minister of this country,” Ms Rayner said.“Where are you? How dare you let people down when they need you so much.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sunak and Truss loathe each other. It’s the reality hit of the summer
Boris Johnson jokes new prime minister will ‘for certain be either a man or woman’
Boris Johnson has joked the next prime minister will “for certain be either a man or a woman”.The outgoing Tory leader spoke about his successor in one of his final Downing Street garden events and discussed the UK’s cost of living crisis.“There will be a new prime minister very shortly, I can tell you for certain it will be either a man or a woman,” Mr Johnson joked.“Whoever he or she may be, I’m absolutely certain they will want to make some more announcements in September, October about what we’re going to do to further help people.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sunak and Truss loathe each other. It’s the reality hit of the summer
Boris Johnson says he is 'absolutely confident' his successor 'will have the fiscal firepower' to look after people
Boris Johnson has declared he is 'absolutely confident' that his successor as prime minister 'will have the fiscal firepower and the headroom to continue to continue to look after people'. The Prime Minister also said he is 'certain' that whoever wins the Tory leadership election will want to make announcements...
Truss 2, Kwarteng 164: wide variance in ministers’ declared meetings
Liz Truss declared just two meetings as foreign secretary in a three-month period in the government’s transparency register, compared with 51 by the Welsh secretary, according to an analysis showing wide discrepancies in declarations. Just one cabinet minister, Priti Patel, declared receiving hospitality at the Conservative party conference, where...
New headache for Keir Starmer after his MPs meet union bosses behind rail chaos
Sir Keir Starmer was facing fresh questions about the influence of union barons on his party last night as it emerged that three senior Labour MPs have held talks with bosses of Aslef – the train drivers’ union behind Saturday’s rail strikes. Louise Haigh, the party’s transport...
Welcome back, Boris: Outgoing PM makes surprise post-honeymoon appearance at crunch meeting with energy bosses in No10 - just days after Downing Street said he wouldn't intervene in cost-of-living crisis
Boris Johnson today made a surprise appearance at a crunch meeting with energy bosses in Number 10 - just days after Downing Street said he would not intervene in the cost-of-living crisis. The outgoing Prime Minister joined Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng as they grilled gas and...
Gypsy and Travellers in Wales failed, Senedd report says
A report has painted a damning picture of the state of services for Gypsies, Roma and travellers in Wales. According to a Senedd committee, people face long waits for pitches, rat infestations at sites that can be dangerous, and racism from councillors. It called for immediate action to address "wide-ranging...
'I'm very concerned about how many women have been locked up': Liz Truss is ready to scrap the threat of jail over failure to pay £159 licence fee
Liz Truss said she will order a review into whether failing to pay for a TV licence should be a criminal offence. Watching television or the BBC iPlayer without a £159-a-year licence can currently lead to a court appearance and a £1,000 fine – or even jail if the fine goes unpaid.
How damaging has Tory leadership contest been to the party?
Analysis: slurs traded between Truss and Sunak camps look hard to live down, though voters may have bigger worries
Scottish council leaders want 5% staff pay offer to avert strikes
Leaders at Scotland's biggest councils have said they want to offer staff a 5% pay rise to avert staff strike action. Edinburgh's Labour leader Cammy Day said the Scottish government should provide more cash to pay for it. Glasgow City Council's SNP leader Susan Aitken said a higher offer should...
Tory leadership – live: Liz Truss civil service anti-semitism claims ‘abhorrent’
Liz Truss's claims that she will tackle “woke” Civil Service culture that “strays into antisemitism” are “inflammatory” and will be viewed as “insulting and abhorrent”, a union leader has warned.The foreign secretary was blasted by the head of the FDA, which represents civil servants, for providing “no evidence for her accusation”, which he said “goes further than the usual dog-whistle politics” of the leadership election.It comes after the Truss campaign said she would “change woke Civil Service culture that strays into antisemitism”.In response, FDA general secretary Dave Penman said: “The Conservatives have been in Government for more than 12...
London bus cuts: Bosses did not think of ethnic minority staff, MP says
Transport bosses have failed to consider the impact of planned bus cuts on its large ethnic minority workforce, a Labour MP has claimed. Neil Coyle, who represents Southwark and Bermondsey, has accused Transport for London (TfL) of an "unlawful failure" in its planning. Several routes are set to be cancelled...
Boris Johnson is 'looking for a new marital home with wife Carrie in suburban Dulwich Village' when he leaves Downing Street
Boris Johnson appears to be taking notes from a former Prime Minister, as he looks to buy a house in the same south London suburb Margaret Thatcher moved to after she left No 10 Downing Street. The outgoing Prime Minister, 58, will be leaving his role next month and has...
Boris Johnson used rude words when I told him to quit, says Scottish Tory leader
Boris Johnson used “rude” words when Douglas Ross called for his resignation, the Scottish Conservative leader has said.Mr Ross was among the first senior Tories to tell the Prime Minister to go earlier this year over partygate, before he rescinded his calls citing the need for stability at the top of Government when Russia invaded Ukraine.Speaking at an event at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with broadcaster Iain Dale, Mr Ross recalled Mr Johnson’s reaction when he told him to quit immediately after a session of Prime Minister’s Questions.“Because I was one of the first senior figures to tell the Prime...
MP will not re-join Plaid Cymru group after assault on wife
An MP who was suspended by Plaid Cymru following a police caution for assaulting his wife has said he will not now re-join the party at Westminster just two days after he had the whip restored.Jonathan Edwards, the MP for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr, had been suspended since July 2020. On Thursday, the party said he was being readmitted to its Westminster group.But after his wife, Emma Edwards, denounced the move – which was opposed by a “significant majority” of the party’s ruling body – Mr Edwards said he would not be re-joining in order to allow for a “period...
‘Anti-woke’ Truss accused of ‘feeding bigots’ with Tory leadership culture war
Liz Truss has been accused of seeking to appeal to a “bigoted” section of the Conservative Party’s base by positioning herself as “anti-woke”.Equality campaigners denounced the leadership frontrunner’s “culture war games” and said they feared she would continue her “divisive rhetoric” if elected to No 10.It comes as the foreign secretary provoked anger with an “inflammatory” attack on “woke” Civil Service culture that she claimed “strays into antisemitism”.Her remarks, which were condemned by a union as “dog-whistle politics,” were the latest skirmish in a culture war which has permeated Ms Truss’s battle with Rishi Sunak to become PM.Dr Shola...
Last resident in doomed Wishaw flats refuses to leave
The last resident of a housing estate due to be demolished has said the council will need to double its offer to get him to leave. Nick Wisniewski has had no neighbours in his block on the Gowkthrapple housing estate in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, since December. The 66-year-old wants at...
Energy bill price cap rise should not go ahead, says Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon has said the energy price cap rise should not go ahead, as she accused the UK Government of being “missing in action” on the issue.The First Minister said many families will be facing destitution in the coming months as a result of soaring bills, saying the scale of the UK Government response should match that of the Covid pandemic.The Scottish Government’s resilience room will meet later on Thursday to discuss further support for households.Ms Sturgeon spoke as she visited the Lowson Memorial Church’s breakfast club in Forfar, Angus.The First Minister said: “When we look ahead at what is...
Cost of living – live: Boris Johnson treating No 10 final weeks ‘like one big party’
The Labour Party has accused Boris Johnson of treating his final weeks in No 10 as “one big party” after he was spotted on holiday again as the cost of living crisis worsens. The prime minister was spotted in Greece in Nea Makri, a coastal town near Athens only a few hours away from where his father Stanley has a villa.A Labour spokesperson said: “On the evidence of the last few months it seems to make little difference if the prime minister is in the office or on holiday.”The Labour official added: “It’s all just one big party for...
‘What?’: Boris Johnson dodges question about answering Rishi Sunak’s calls
Boris Johnson appeared to dodge a question about “answering Rishi Sunak’s calls” during an interview on Friday (12 August).The outgoing prime minister claimed the query “does not change the price of fish” - suggesting it was irrelevant as he spoke on the UK’s energy crisis.Mr Sunak claimed last night that Mr Johnson has not returned his calls since he resigned from government.“I think that’s one of those Westminster questions that doesn’t change the price of fish,” the PM said, when asked if he’ll start answering calls.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Boris Johnson’s own moral failings have lowered all around him
