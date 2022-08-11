ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Second Sunday on Main Street Festival returns to Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — Second Sunday on Main is returning to Over-the-Rhine this Sunday for its 18th year. The neighborhood street festival is free and will include vibrant arts and music programming, a diverse and eclectic vendor market, and a biergarten lounge. Cincinnati Music Accelerator is bringing their mobile stage trailers,...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincymusic.com

REVIEW: The Dead South and Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band at Riverfront Live

The Dead South and Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band packed ‘em at Thursday’s show at Riverfront Live. I arrived towards the end of the opening band’s set and had to park in the overflow parking lot across the street. This is the first time in all of my years attending shows at Riverfront Live that I’ve seen such a packed show. To see that a show bring this many people out on a Thursday night, I knew I was in for something special.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Black Family Reunion returns to Cincinnati with new events

CINCINNATI — For more than three decades, the greater Cincinnati community has come together to celebrate Black culture and reinforce the values of the Black family. The 34th annual event of the Black Family Reunion is set to take place Aug. 18-21, but a kick-off event will precede the festivities in partnership with FC Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 13. This year's theme is Bold and Beautiful and will include a job fair, speaker series, parade, concert and more.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

25 E 15th Street

Studio on 15th Street - Unit #2 (1st floor) is an updated studio apartment in the historic district of Over-the-Rhine located near local OTR haunts such as Mecca, Che, MOTR Pub, Ziegler Park and Washington Park offering hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, stackable washer/dryer and 1-full bathroom with ceramic tile.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Michelle Hopkins retuning to TV as 'Cincy Lifestyle' co-host

While shooting videos for Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, former local news anchor-reporter Michelle Hopkins wondered if she could get another TV gig. Hopkins, who came to WCPO-TV in 1996 from WBNS-TV in Columbus, has been named a new co-host of WCPO-TV's daytime Cincy Lifestyle show along with Pete Scalia and Cincinnati newcomer Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw, former host of the Quad Cities' Living Local program. Longtime hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow left the show in April.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Miss Mary's Premium Ice Cream and Icee's to have grand opening this weekend

CINCINNATI — A new Sharonville ice cream shop is opening this weekend!. Miss Mary's Premium Ice Cream and Icee's will have its grand opening on Saturday at noon. The new local shop is owned by Michael Starks and Keyaira Hinton. The two decided to open the shop after they were grieving for Keyaria's passing mother when they decided to pay homage to her by opening the store.
SHARONVILLE, OH
linknky.com

NKY streetscapes: Burlington Pike in Florence

I’ve got a very sweet segment of streetscapes this week: I found doughnuts, coffee, ice cream and, best of all, puppies!. I originally discovered this place when I was in college. There’s something about a doughnut and coffee before class that just makes your entire day better. A few friends and I would go to various coffee shops on Tuesday mornings before class and would research places to go.
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Customers react to safety measures in OTR

CINCINNATI — Over-the-Rhine is buzzing tonight as the Reds and FC Cincinnati are in town this weekend. Many folks are flocking to bars and restaurants as they soak in the historic neighborhood. “It’s fantastic everyone is out and about it’s a beautiful weekend,” Cincy Shirts employee, Nicholas Johnson said....
CINCINNATI, OH
momswhothink.com

Halloween at Kings Island: What to Expect

Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
MASON, OH
Fox 19

New Bearcats to move-in day at UC Sunday

1 dead, multiple seriously injured in downtown crash, police say. Cincinnati Animal Care at the Off Market in Blue Ash Saturday. Dogs available for adoption or fostering were available on Saturday at The OFF Market in Blue Ash from the Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society. Homemaker's Bar owner makes delicious...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Fan favorite returns to Preble County Pork Festival

EATON — The Preble County Pork Festival has announced the return of a fan favorite, the Smorgasbord, to this year’s event, according to a media release. >>PREVIOUS STORY: Preble Co. Pork Festival to return in 2022 after originally being cancelled. The inclusive meal is expected to delight attendees...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH

