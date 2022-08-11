Read full article on original website
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
WCPO
'Label:Less,' brainchild of Lea and Drew Lachey, tackles discrimination and uncomfortable conversations
CINCINNATI — A special set of performances are taking place this week only in an unexpected location. Inside the American Sign Museum in Cincinnati, a crowd watches "Label:Less," a production and brainchild of former 98 Degrees member Drew Lachey and his wife, Lea. "This is special," Lea Lachey said.
Play That Funky Music: Dayton Funk Festival kicks off this afternoon
DAYTON — Grab your bell-bottoms and put on on your most colorful shirt, It’s time to get funky!. From 1-9 p.m. the Levitt Pavilion will be filled with live entertainment and local food vendors as part of the Dayton Funk Festival. The event is free, no coolers or...
WLWT 5
Second Sunday on Main Street Festival returns to Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Second Sunday on Main is returning to Over-the-Rhine this Sunday for its 18th year. The neighborhood street festival is free and will include vibrant arts and music programming, a diverse and eclectic vendor market, and a biergarten lounge. Cincinnati Music Accelerator is bringing their mobile stage trailers,...
WLWT 5
Frisch's to celebrate 75th anniversary with a classic car hop festival and Joey Chestnut
CINCINNATI — Grab your skates and appetite!. Frisch's is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a classic cat hop and family festival on Saturday. Party-goers will be able to enjoy free Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs, a sampling of the restaurants new hand-breaded chicken tenders, classic floats and more!. The Cincy...
cincymusic.com
REVIEW: The Dead South and Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band at Riverfront Live
The Dead South and Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band packed ‘em at Thursday’s show at Riverfront Live. I arrived towards the end of the opening band’s set and had to park in the overflow parking lot across the street. This is the first time in all of my years attending shows at Riverfront Live that I’ve seen such a packed show. To see that a show bring this many people out on a Thursday night, I knew I was in for something special.
Lounge Acts: Hip-hop duo Sons of Silverton champion 'Cincinnati dopeness'
“Silverton’s a place, just like Brooklyn is a place.” That's the message at the heart of Sons of Silverton’s music.
spectrumnews1.com
Black Family Reunion returns to Cincinnati with new events
CINCINNATI — For more than three decades, the greater Cincinnati community has come together to celebrate Black culture and reinforce the values of the Black family. The 34th annual event of the Black Family Reunion is set to take place Aug. 18-21, but a kick-off event will precede the festivities in partnership with FC Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 13. This year's theme is Bold and Beautiful and will include a job fair, speaker series, parade, concert and more.
WKRC
Chef Aaron shares a few quick dinner ideas
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - By this time next week, the bulk of our local schools will be back in session. Kroger's chef Aaron Nieman has some ideas to help you get dinner on the table in a jiffy.
thexunewswire.com
25 E 15th Street
Studio on 15th Street - Unit #2 (1st floor) is an updated studio apartment in the historic district of Over-the-Rhine located near local OTR haunts such as Mecca, Che, MOTR Pub, Ziegler Park and Washington Park offering hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, stackable washer/dryer and 1-full bathroom with ceramic tile.
wvxu.org
Michelle Hopkins retuning to TV as 'Cincy Lifestyle' co-host
While shooting videos for Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, former local news anchor-reporter Michelle Hopkins wondered if she could get another TV gig. Hopkins, who came to WCPO-TV in 1996 from WBNS-TV in Columbus, has been named a new co-host of WCPO-TV's daytime Cincy Lifestyle show along with Pete Scalia and Cincinnati newcomer Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw, former host of the Quad Cities' Living Local program. Longtime hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow left the show in April.
Top 9 things to do in the Tri-State this weekend
This weekend is bringing mostly beautiful weather, the Bengals' first preseason game in Paycor stadium and tons of other events going on throughout the Tri-State to enjoy.
WLWT 5
Miss Mary's Premium Ice Cream and Icee's to have grand opening this weekend
CINCINNATI — A new Sharonville ice cream shop is opening this weekend!. Miss Mary's Premium Ice Cream and Icee's will have its grand opening on Saturday at noon. The new local shop is owned by Michael Starks and Keyaira Hinton. The two decided to open the shop after they were grieving for Keyaria's passing mother when they decided to pay homage to her by opening the store.
Cast your vote: Cincinnati Zoo narrows down name for new baby hippo
After getting thousands of suggestions from around the world, they've narrowed it down to two: Fritz or Ferguson.
New team lineup for WCPO 9 sales show ‘Cincy Lifestyle’
The WCPO 9 weekday lifestyle show, “Cincy Lifestyle,” is excited to announce the promotion of Pete Scalia to full-time host and to introduce two new members of the hosting team.
linknky.com
NKY streetscapes: Burlington Pike in Florence
I’ve got a very sweet segment of streetscapes this week: I found doughnuts, coffee, ice cream and, best of all, puppies!. I originally discovered this place when I was in college. There’s something about a doughnut and coffee before class that just makes your entire day better. A few friends and I would go to various coffee shops on Tuesday mornings before class and would research places to go.
WLWT 5
Customers react to safety measures in OTR
CINCINNATI — Over-the-Rhine is buzzing tonight as the Reds and FC Cincinnati are in town this weekend. Many folks are flocking to bars and restaurants as they soak in the historic neighborhood. “It’s fantastic everyone is out and about it’s a beautiful weekend,” Cincy Shirts employee, Nicholas Johnson said....
momswhothink.com
Halloween at Kings Island: What to Expect
Halloween at Kings Island: What to Expect
Meet the Airbnb host with 71 Cincinnati listings
With prices ranging from $50 to $3,000 per night, this one host manages dozens of properties. Some question whether these short-term rentals are harming the real estate and long-term market.
Fox 19
New Bearcats to move-in day at UC Sunday
1 dead, multiple seriously injured in downtown crash, police say. Cincinnati Animal Care at the Off Market in Blue Ash Saturday. Dogs available for adoption or fostering were available on Saturday at The OFF Market in Blue Ash from the Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society. Homemaker's Bar owner makes delicious...
Fan favorite returns to Preble County Pork Festival
EATON — The Preble County Pork Festival has announced the return of a fan favorite, the Smorgasbord, to this year’s event, according to a media release. >>PREVIOUS STORY: Preble Co. Pork Festival to return in 2022 after originally being cancelled. The inclusive meal is expected to delight attendees...
