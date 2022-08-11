ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sand Rock, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
easportstoday.com

This train’s moving

GADSDEN — Paul Bruce watched with interest as the Tom Kim saga unfolded on the PGA Tour last weekend and after catching all of the backstory called it “pretty impressive.” Of course, he had no way of knowing he’d be in position to do this same thing this week.
GADSDEN, AL
WAAY-TV

Pair of earthquakes shake North Alabama

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says two earthquakes hit North Alabama within hours of each other. The first was in Stevenson along the Tennessee River near the Highway 117 bridge. The 1.9 magnitude quake happened at 7:51 p.m. Friday night. See more details HERE. The second was a 2.7...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
State
California State
City
Spring Garden, AL
State
Tennessee State
Spring Garden, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
North Carolina State
Spring Garden, AL
Basketball
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
Sand Rock, AL
Sports
City
Sand Rock, AL
Local
Alabama College Basketball
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Basketball
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Thieves take bell belonging to Alabama church since 1940s

A week ago, the Rev. Hayward Clark had a shock. His wife, Donna, he and a friend drove into the parking lot of the Congregational Holiness Church in Piedmont, not far from the parsonage where the Clarks live. As Clark glanced at the front of the building, something was vaguely different. That’s when he realized the black, cast-iron bell the children in the congregation loved to ring was no longer in its place.
PIEDMONT, AL
Calhoun Journal

2022 Cross Country for Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Here is the local high school cross country schedule for the 2022 season. Waffle House/Yellow Jacket Invitational at Choccolocco Park. **When you click read more you will be taken to the EA Sports Today website. Please make sure to come back to read more Calhoun County News.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ace Austin
ABC 33/40 News

AHSAA football previews: Piedmont enters with high expectations and a target on its back

This is the third in an eight-part series previewing the 2022 high school football season, focusing on teams and players across our coverage area in central Alabama. There will be a preview for each classification which includes teams, players and games to watch before we release the first ABC 33/40 Power Rankings of the year and the staff’s preseason picks for the Super 7.
thecitymenus.com

A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
GEORGIA STATE
weisradio.com

2022 VOLLEYBALL SEASON PREVIEW: Lady Warriors look to turn the page on last season

CENTRE – The 2021 volleyball season wasn’t the most ideal for the Cherokee County Lady Warriors. Five starters suffered various injuries, forcing head coach Tiffany Rieger to call upon several young and inexperienced players to fill their roles. The Lady Warriors struggled throughout the year, but Rieger is...
AL.com

Alabama’s Honda factory to get new plant lead

Two longtime members of Honda leadership in Alabama are getting a step up later this year. American Honda Motors today announced leadership changes in its North American and Alabama operations. Lamar Whitaker, who is currently associate chief administrator and Line 2 division lead in Alabama, will become vice president and plant lead at Honda’s Alabama Auto Plant in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Aau
southerntorch.com

Candidate Johnny C. Cochran Campaigned in Fort Payne & Gadsden

Johnny C. Cochran is the Libertarian Party candidate in a three-way race for Alabama’s U.S. Congressional District Four. This past weekend he had several stops in the Fort Payne & Gadsden areas. “This past weekend meeting folks along the World’s Longest Yard Sale reaffirmed the theory behind my candidacy....
FORT PAYNE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Calhoun Journal

Bellydance with Hooligans in Oxford

Oxford, AL – On Tuesday, August 16th from 5:00 pm to 5:45 pm shake, shimmy, and sweat with Julie Brown and the Hooligan Harley Davidson crew! This class is $10 per dancer. Dress comfortably (please no flip flops) and be ready to have FUN! Julie is a NASM Certified personal trainer AND she’s been teaching Bellydance classes locally for over 11 years! Bring your confidence and leave behind your expectations!
OXFORD, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy