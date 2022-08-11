Read full article on original website
In the Long Run: Ultra-marathoners Hit the Trail in White Plains
White Plains, AL – Ultra-marathoners hit the trail in White Plains area Saturday for In the Heat of the Night 100K, the first 100K trail race in Alabama this year. You’ve heard of the loneliness of the long-distance runner? Now try running it through the middle of the night if you want lonely.
weisradio.com
Spring Garden battles Ohatchee to scoreless tie, falls to Handley in football jamboree
SPRING GARDEN – The Spring Garden Panthers tuned up for their 2022 football season opener by hosting a five-team jamboree on Friday. The Panthers battled Ohatchee to a scoreless tie, and fell to Handley 20-0. Other scores from the jamboree included Ohatchee defeating Ranburne 7-0; Etowah besting Ranburne 14-0; and Handley over Etowah 14-7.
easportstoday.com
This train’s moving
GADSDEN — Paul Bruce watched with interest as the Tom Kim saga unfolded on the PGA Tour last weekend and after catching all of the backstory called it “pretty impressive.” Of course, he had no way of knowing he’d be in position to do this same thing this week.
WAAY-TV
Pair of earthquakes shake North Alabama
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says two earthquakes hit North Alabama within hours of each other. The first was in Stevenson along the Tennessee River near the Highway 117 bridge. The 1.9 magnitude quake happened at 7:51 p.m. Friday night. See more details HERE. The second was a 2.7...
weisradio.com
Warrior ‘D’ forces five turnovers in 28-14 football jamboree victory over Trion, Ga.
CENTRE – The Cherokee County Warriors forced five Trion turnovers to help earn a 28-14 victory in football jamboree action on Friday. Jeb Crane and Haden Wheeler both had an interception apiece. Jack Amos, Tae Diamond and Alex Johnson each recovered a fumble. Speaking of Diamond, he ran for...
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
Thieves take bell belonging to Alabama church since 1940s
A week ago, the Rev. Hayward Clark had a shock. His wife, Donna, he and a friend drove into the parking lot of the Congregational Holiness Church in Piedmont, not far from the parsonage where the Clarks live. As Clark glanced at the front of the building, something was vaguely different. That’s when he realized the black, cast-iron bell the children in the congregation loved to ring was no longer in its place.
2022 Cross Country for Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Here is the local high school cross country schedule for the 2022 season. Waffle House/Yellow Jacket Invitational at Choccolocco Park. **When you click read more you will be taken to the EA Sports Today website. Please make sure to come back to read more Calhoun County News.
ABC 33/40 News
AHSAA football previews: Piedmont enters with high expectations and a target on its back
This is the third in an eight-part series previewing the 2022 high school football season, focusing on teams and players across our coverage area in central Alabama. There will be a preview for each classification which includes teams, players and games to watch before we release the first ABC 33/40 Power Rankings of the year and the staff’s preseason picks for the Super 7.
thecitymenus.com
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
weisradio.com
2022 VOLLEYBALL SEASON PREVIEW: Lady Warriors look to turn the page on last season
CENTRE – The 2021 volleyball season wasn’t the most ideal for the Cherokee County Lady Warriors. Five starters suffered various injuries, forcing head coach Tiffany Rieger to call upon several young and inexperienced players to fill their roles. The Lady Warriors struggled throughout the year, but Rieger is...
Alabama’s Honda factory to get new plant lead
Two longtime members of Honda leadership in Alabama are getting a step up later this year. American Honda Motors today announced leadership changes in its North American and Alabama operations. Lamar Whitaker, who is currently associate chief administrator and Line 2 division lead in Alabama, will become vice president and plant lead at Honda’s Alabama Auto Plant in Lincoln.
Custom Airbnb Offers Stunning Views of Lake Guntersville Alabama
Langston, Alabama is home to a one-of-a-kind brand new cabin Airbnb which offers incredible views of Lake Guntersville in Alabama. The Airbnb host comments about the beautiful setting in an “incredibly quiet setting.”. If you are looking for a nice escape and want to stay in Alabama this place...
weisradio.com
Homecoming Set for this Sunday at Reverence Baptist Church in Gadsden
Homecoming is set for this Sunday (August 14th) at Reverence Baptist Church in Gadsden, beginning at 10:30am. Jonathan Wilburn will be the special singer with lunch following. The church is located at 115 Princeton Avenue.
CDC: Much of North Alabama now at ‘high’ community level for COVID-19
Alabama continues to see a “high” COVID-19 transmission rate, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
southerntorch.com
Candidate Johnny C. Cochran Campaigned in Fort Payne & Gadsden
Johnny C. Cochran is the Libertarian Party candidate in a three-way race for Alabama’s U.S. Congressional District Four. This past weekend he had several stops in the Fort Payne & Gadsden areas. “This past weekend meeting folks along the World’s Longest Yard Sale reaffirmed the theory behind my candidacy....
Alabama Democrats: Joe Reed backing Huntsville pastor Randy Kelley for party chair
The Alabama Democratic Party will elect a new chair on Saturday and the longtime leader of the party’s minority caucus supports Huntsville pastor Randy Kelley for the position. Joe Reed, leader of the Alabama Democratic Conference, the party’s leading Black organization, said today Kelley was the choice of a...
NASA Super Guppy returns test article to Huntsville
A piece of the Space Launch System (SLS) returned home to the Marshall Space Flight Center in a unique way on Wednesday.
Downtown Huntsville’s historic Lewter Hardware will close
Lewter Hardware is closing in downtown Huntsville after nearly a century of serving customers one at a time in a museum-like building with added rooms, wooden floors and shelves that climb the walls. Manager Caleb Hipp confirmed the closing on Friday, and a sign was on the door this week....
Bellydance with Hooligans in Oxford
Oxford, AL – On Tuesday, August 16th from 5:00 pm to 5:45 pm shake, shimmy, and sweat with Julie Brown and the Hooligan Harley Davidson crew! This class is $10 per dancer. Dress comfortably (please no flip flops) and be ready to have FUN! Julie is a NASM Certified personal trainer AND she’s been teaching Bellydance classes locally for over 11 years! Bring your confidence and leave behind your expectations!
