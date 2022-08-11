ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

[PHOTOS] Hip Hop Was On Full Display at Drumwork Fest in Buffalo

Saturday, August 13, 2022, was a beautiful day on the Buffalo waterfront for a music festival and Drumwork Fest 2022 did not disappoint one bit. Funtime Presents and Drumwork Music Grop teamed up to bring the first major Hip Hop & R&B festival to Buffalo and Western New York, and thousands of music fans pulled up to the Lakeside Lawn on Buffalo's Outer Harbor to eat, drink, and enjoy music from some of the tops national and local music artists.
News 4 Buffalo

Jefferson residents gather to discuss site of Tops

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jefferson Avenue residents gathered together for a town hall meeting Saturday to discuss the site of the local Tops supermarket and the future of the area. Community members not only shared their thoughts regarding the controversial reopening of the grocery store, but also to reimagine the entire Jefferson Avenue community including […]
wnypapers.com

Man, machine and the 'Mighty Niagara'

The crowd roared as man and machine met on the mighty Niagara for the annual running of Thunder on the Niagara this past weekend at Gratwick Park in North Tonawanda. “We had a good showing of what we call the Grand Island Navy, with some individuals from Grand Island that did extremely well,” said Gary Roesch, commodore of the Niagara Frontier Boat Racing Association.
96.1 The Breeze

Albino Deer Spotted in The City of Buffalo

You have probably seen a deer a time or two in your life. They are pretty much everywhere in Western New York. I remember growing up in Amherst and there were so many deer running around our neighborhood and around Sweet Home Road -- to the point there was added emphasis for drivers to be on the lookout.
wnypapers.com

PHOTOS: Lewiston Art Festival is best in show

The Lewiston Council on the Arts is hosting the 56th annual Lewiston Art Festival this weekend. This prestigious event showcases the work of more than 160 professional and student artists representing eight states and Canada, with creations lining Center Street. Patrons wasted no time Saturday in getting out and exploring...
bravewords.com

METALLICA - Buffalo, NY T-Shirt & Poster Available Now

Metallica have announce that their Buffalo t-shirt and poster are now available. Says the band: "Get your hands on the official poster, designed by Brian Allen, from yesterday’s show in Buffalo, NY now! Limited quantities are available now in The Metallica Store." The band add: "You can only get...
NYS Music

Metallica rocks Buffalo's Highmark Stadium in front of 40,000 fans

Thursday, August 11, will be fondly remembered by many people in Buffalo. Not only were there massive, record breaking traffic around Highmark Stadium, but it marked the return of Metallica to Buffalo. Metallica played their second out of three shows in the USA this year at Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills. For support they brought Ice Nine Kills and Greta Van Fleet.
Power 93.7 WBLK

5 Places You Had No Idea Were Haunted In Buffalo

With such a long and storied history in North America, there are tons of places that are haunted all over New York State. You have already likely heard of the most famous ones that are located in the Empire State. You, of course, have the places like the Amityville Horror...
2 On Your Side

Puerto Rican flag raised in Niagara Square

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thursday was the start of celebrating the Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade of Western New York!. Thursday afternoon in Niagara Square, officials raised the Puerto Rican flag to mark the beginning of the celebration. The 20th annual parade will be held next Saturday, Aug. 20...
News 4 Buffalo

Police say body found in Scajaquada Creek

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A body was found floating in Scajaquada Creek on Saturday morning, Buffalo police say. A passerby found a male body floating at the foot of Niagara Street near Forest Avenue just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The Buffalo police underwater recovery team retrieved the body. An autopsy will be conducted by Erie […]
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Buffalo, NY USA

We were at the Buffalo Zoo this afternoon when my son noticed a heart hanging from a little piece of wood in front of a display. We didn’t know what it was at first so left it be. As we were nearing the end of our visit my son said “Hey mom, remember that heart we saw, I think we should go back and look for it again”. I wasn’t sure if it would still be there but agreed to go look.
jazzbuffalo.org

Rising Star Jazz Vocalist Corinne Mammana To Make Northwest Jazz Festival Debut

At this year’s Northwest Jazz Festival in Historic Lewiston, NY, rising star and acclaimed jazz vocalist, Corinne Mammana, will make her festival debut on Saturday, August 27th. The Pennsylvania-based vocalist has garnered acclaim from JazzTimes, Downbeat, and other notable jazz publications. During the height of the pandemic, she creatively streamed performances in duo settings that showcased her musical arrangments and expanded her reach in the region.
2 On Your Side

Jim's Steakout eyes Orchard Park for next drive-thru location

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Jim’s Steakout is eyeing Orchard Park for its 11th area location. The company has filed plans to open a new restaurant with a drive-thru at 3185 Orchard Park Road between a Ted's Hot Dogs and Taco Bell on a site that currently houses a food pantry, operated by the Tabernacle next door.

