FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
news4sanantonio.com
Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible today
SAN ANTONIO - Partly sunny skies. A 20% chance of a few afternoon pop up showers. It will be very isolated, with most locations not seeing any activity. Hot and humid. Highs will be in the upper 90s, with heat index values near 105. FORECAST:. Sunday. All eyes are on...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio's Chamoy City Limits reduces hours temporarily, now open only on weekends
Following a string of burglaries and the departure of two neighboring eateries, San Antonio snack shop Chamoy City Limits has temporarily reduced its hours and is now open only on Saturday and Sunday. The popular raspa and mangonada spot shared the news Thursday on Instagram, saying the decision stems from...
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom lake house north of San Antonio
The move-in cost might make you do double take.
Farmer's Almanac predicts 'significant snows' in Central Texas this winter
The almanac says it will be chilly, but will it be another storm?
fox7austin.com
Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
San Antonio Current
All-you-can-eat Korean barbecue and hot pot chain KPOT eyes San Antonio as part of major expansion
Korean barbecue and hot pot sensation KPOT plans to make its Alamo City debut next summer as part of a 22-state North American expansion. The California-based chain will build a 6,500-square-foot restaurant at 12485 I-10 West, Suite 100, according to an Aug. 10 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Northwest San Antonio spot is near UTSA and the Medical Center.
First taste: San Antonio's upcoming late-night restaurant The Night Market
Vietnamese huevos rancheros are an early standout for The Night Market.
yolotx.com
The World’s Steepest Dive Coaster | Six Flags Fiesta Texas | San Antonio
Are you ready? The World’s Steepest Dive Coaster is now open at Six Flags Fiesta Texas. Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger is San Antonio’s newest thrill-ride and the park’s newest villain. With a 270-degree zero-g roll and speeds up to 60mph, this 21-passenger coaster peaks at 150ft in...
KSAT 12
WATCH: Exclusive tour of the listed San Antonio home with a backyard cave
San Antonio – Denise Schubert glows when she talks about the discovery of her backyard cave. She gave KSAT 12 an exclusive, detailed tour of the property on Friday. Schubert and her husband discovered a small opening on the property after they purchased it in 2004. “My husband noticed...
sanantoniomag.com
Bring Your Pup to the San Antonio Botanical Garden
The San Antonio Botanical Garden is going to the dogs this month. For $5, visitors can bring their pups with them (on leashes) as they explore the garden’s 38 acres between 8 and 11 a.m. each day. This week, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the garden’s culinary team is teaching guests how to make their own dog treats using natural ingredients. Participants can bring their dog to class and will even get to take a few treats home after the lesson. Registration is required by Monday, Aug. 15. Tuesday, 9 a.m. 555 Funston Place.
Here’s the Perfect, Last-minute Getaway Before School Starts
School starts next Wednesday, and if you’re searching for a last-minute getaway to soak up some Texas sun that won’t break the bank, well, we know two things:. 1. It needs to be within driving distance of home. 2. And it needs to have the option of being...
KSAT 12
San Antonio, how are increased electricity bills affecting your life? Take our 5-question survey
SAN ANTONIO – This summer, Texans have been hit hard with not only record-breaking heat, but also with the struggles of inflation. Unfortunately, those issues intersect in residential utility bills, as CPS Energy just increased rates for customers. Have you been experiencing pricier bills? Has inflation affected the way...
Selma's annual balloon fest prepares to take flight minutes from San Antonio
The weather has to be just right for the hot air balloons to get off the ground.
10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among America's richest, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. 10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among the richest in America. The Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Frisco, No. 3, is joined by nine other Texas spots in the top 50.
77 Year Old Barbara Payne Dead After Car Accident In San Marcos (San Marcos, TX)
The San Marcos Police Department responded to calls of a major motor vehicle accident involving a White Kia and a silver Toyota Scion at the intersection of McCarty Lane and Hunter Road at approximately 4:45 PM on Thursday.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Grab N Go at Phil Hardberger Park
Get outside and explore snakes! This table at the Children’s Play Area features a Grab-N-Go kit with activities around snakes and the park. No real one though so don’t worry!. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to...
Las Palapas cooks up new location in San Antonio's Far Westside
Las Palapas is heading further west.
San Antonio dance studio re-opens after the death of its founder
SAN ANTONIO — The owner of a small dance fitness studio lost his life just over a month ago, and some of the people who knew him best are learning just how many people he had an impact on as they try to carry on his legacy. On Saturday...
KENS 5
Update: I-35 reopens after downed line brings traffic to standstill in San Marcos
SAN MARCOS, Texas — A downed telecommunications line caused traffic problems on Interstate 35 in San Marcos on Friday. The San Marcos Police Department reported around 3:40 p.m. that all lanes on I-35 had reopened after crews along with SMPD and the San Marcos Fire Department lifted the downed line from the roadway.
