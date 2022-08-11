ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible today

SAN ANTONIO - Partly sunny skies. A 20% chance of a few afternoon pop up showers. It will be very isolated, with most locations not seeing any activity. Hot and humid. Highs will be in the upper 90s, with heat index values near 105. FORECAST:. Sunday. All eyes are on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
County
Bexar County, TX
fox7austin.com

Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

All-you-can-eat Korean barbecue and hot pot chain KPOT eyes San Antonio as part of major expansion

Korean barbecue and hot pot sensation KPOT plans to make its Alamo City debut next summer as part of a 22-state North American expansion. The California-based chain will build a 6,500-square-foot restaurant at 12485 I-10 West, Suite 100, according to an Aug. 10 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Northwest San Antonio spot is near UTSA and the Medical Center.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#South Texas#San Antonians
sanantoniomag.com

Bring Your Pup to the San Antonio Botanical Garden

The San Antonio Botanical Garden is going to the dogs this month. For $5, visitors can bring their pups with them (on leashes) as they explore the garden’s 38 acres between 8 and 11 a.m. each day. This week, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the garden’s culinary team is teaching guests how to make their own dog treats using natural ingredients. Participants can bring their dog to class and will even get to take a few treats home after the lesson. Registration is required by Monday, Aug. 15. Tuesday, 9 a.m. 555 Funston Place.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Grab N Go at Phil Hardberger Park

Get outside and explore snakes! This table at the Children’s Play Area features a Grab-N-Go kit with activities around snakes and the park. No real one though so don’t worry!. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy