Yakima, WA

FOX 11 and 41

73-year-old motorcyclist dead after being unable to stop in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. – Shortly before 11:00 a.m., Yakima Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of W. Lincoln Ave. for a motorcycle crash. A 73-year-old male was riding his motorcycle when he came across a delivery truck and tried to stop but couldn’t. The motorcyclist swerved onto other lanes avoiding the truck.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Shooter in Barge-Chestnut drive-by that paralyzed man pleads guilty to assault

The man accused of shooting a Barge-Chestnut man in the back in 2021 has pleaded guilty to first-degree assault. Jose Angel Ortega entered the plea in Yakima County Superior Court Thursday. In return, prosecutors will drop a drive-by shooting charge, while recommending that Ortega serve a 10-year prison sentence. The...
YAKIMA, WA
Chronicle

Man Who Took Car With Child Inside Pleads Guilty to Vehicle Theft, Eluding

Former Yakima City Council candidate Kenton Gartrell wanted the man accused of kidnapping his infant daughter and stealing his wife's sport-utility vehicle to get substance abuse treatment. But instead, Juan Carlos Ceja chose to spend more than a year in prison for stealing the vehicle and leading police on an...
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Deputies recover stolen human remains after burglary in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE - It’s among one of the odder things to steal but a brazen burglar ended up nabbing a woman’s urn with her ashes in it from a storage unit in Wenatchee last Saturday. It happened at a storage complex on McKittrick street. Over $10,000 of property was taken from the storage unit, including the ashes of the victim’s mother.
WENATCHEE, WA
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Crime & Safety
nbcrightnow.com

Rollover crash in Sunnyside puts four in hospital

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - Four people are in the hospital following a multi-car rollover crash at the intersection of Factory Road and Bethany Road. All four people have non-life-threatening injuries. One of the cars didn't stop at the stop sign, hitting the other car. Both cars rolled, according to Deputy Scot...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima man tries to speed away from police, causes crash

YAKIMA, Wash. — One motorist was hit by a car after a 30-year-old man allegedly drove under the influence and eluded officers on Lincoln Avenue in Yakima at 11:53 p.m. August 9. An officer tried to pull over the car driven by the 30-year-old around 1st Avenue and I...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Valley news in review

The following stories first appeared in the Yakima Herald-Republic’s eEdition. To access the eEdition, go to replica.yakimaherald.com. Suspect in 2021 Sunnyside drive-by sentenced on manslaughter charge. Victor Javier Ramos’ family wanted to see one of the men responsible for his killing spend as much time as possible behind bars....
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
yaktrinews.com

Drug bust at Toppenish motel leads to seizure of fentanyl, meth and firearms

TOPPENISH, Wash. — D.E.A. agents and tribal police raided an El Corral Motel room in July, leading to the seizure of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and a semi-automatic firearm used in a drug trafficking operation. As announced by U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref, who serves the Eastern District of Washington, 34-year-old...
TOPPENISH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Suspect in 2021 Sunnyside drive-by sentenced on manslaughter charge

Victor Javier Ramos’ family wanted to see one of the men responsible for his killing spend as much time as possible behind bars. While acknowledging the family’s pain, Yakima County Superior Court Judge David Elofson said he trusted the judgment of the attorneys who weighed the evidence and risks of going to trial in sentencing Adrian Bueno to 7.5 years in prison as agreed in a plea deal.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

People involved in rollover accident near Moses Lake identified

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has identified the people injured in a rollover wreck July 30 outside Moses Lake, including a 22-year-old Quincy man who was killed in the wreck. Armando D. Lopez, a passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene. All four people were ejected when the...
QUINCY, WA
ifiberone.com

Man killed in July 30 rollover crash near Moses Lake identified

MOSES LAKE — A passenger who died in a rollover crash on July 30 near Moses Lake has been identified as a 22-year-old Quincy man. Armando D. Lopez died at the scene of the crash on South Frontage Road East, near Hiawatha Road, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
MOSES LAKE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

BFHD's Dr. Amy Person Accepts New Position

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Dr. Amy Person, MD, Health Officer for the Benton Franklin Health District (BFHD), has accepted a new position as Regional Medical Officer for the Washington Department of Health (WADOH). "She leaves a legacy that will never be forgotten, and we look forward to continuing our relationship as she...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Car collides with transformer, causes power outage

RICHLAND, Wash. - One car rammed into a transformer around Leslie Road and Mountain View Lane around 8:30 p.m. on August 12, causing a power outage in the area, according to Michael Van Veek, Benton County Fire District 4 Battalion Chief. At this time, Leslie Road is closed from Mountain...
RICHLAND, WA

