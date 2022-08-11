Read full article on original website
FOX 11 and 41
73-year-old motorcyclist dead after being unable to stop in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. – Shortly before 11:00 a.m., Yakima Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of W. Lincoln Ave. for a motorcycle crash. A 73-year-old male was riding his motorcycle when he came across a delivery truck and tried to stop but couldn’t. The motorcyclist swerved onto other lanes avoiding the truck.
Yakima Herald Republic
Shooter in Barge-Chestnut drive-by that paralyzed man pleads guilty to assault
The man accused of shooting a Barge-Chestnut man in the back in 2021 has pleaded guilty to first-degree assault. Jose Angel Ortega entered the plea in Yakima County Superior Court Thursday. In return, prosecutors will drop a drive-by shooting charge, while recommending that Ortega serve a 10-year prison sentence. The...
Chronicle
Man Who Took Car With Child Inside Pleads Guilty to Vehicle Theft, Eluding
Former Yakima City Council candidate Kenton Gartrell wanted the man accused of kidnapping his infant daughter and stealing his wife's sport-utility vehicle to get substance abuse treatment. But instead, Juan Carlos Ceja chose to spend more than a year in prison for stealing the vehicle and leading police on an...
ifiberone.com
Deputies recover stolen human remains after burglary in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE - It’s among one of the odder things to steal but a brazen burglar ended up nabbing a woman’s urn with her ashes in it from a storage unit in Wenatchee last Saturday. It happened at a storage complex on McKittrick street. Over $10,000 of property was taken from the storage unit, including the ashes of the victim’s mother.
Kennewick woman still missing 3 weeks after car abandoned on Hanford highway
There is interest in her disappearance because of her connection to a Mesa murder suspect.
8-year-old Yakima girl wants to use lemonade stand profits to help the homeless
YAKIMA, Wash. — More than 100 kids are bringing their own unique spin on a classic summer drink to SOZO Sports Complex on Saturday as part of the Lemonade Day festival for young entrepreneurs. One of those proud young business owners, 8-year-old Elleanna Modest, is hoping to raise enough...
nbcrightnow.com
Rollover crash in Sunnyside puts four in hospital
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - Four people are in the hospital following a multi-car rollover crash at the intersection of Factory Road and Bethany Road. All four people have non-life-threatening injuries. One of the cars didn't stop at the stop sign, hitting the other car. Both cars rolled, according to Deputy Scot...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima man tries to speed away from police, causes crash
YAKIMA, Wash. — One motorist was hit by a car after a 30-year-old man allegedly drove under the influence and eluded officers on Lincoln Avenue in Yakima at 11:53 p.m. August 9. An officer tried to pull over the car driven by the 30-year-old around 1st Avenue and I...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley news in review
The following stories first appeared in the Yakima Herald-Republic’s eEdition. To access the eEdition, go to replica.yakimaherald.com. Suspect in 2021 Sunnyside drive-by sentenced on manslaughter charge. Victor Javier Ramos’ family wanted to see one of the men responsible for his killing spend as much time as possible behind bars....
Felony suspect ran red light in Yakima, hit driver while trying to evade DUI charge
YAKIMA, Wash. — Several victims escaped from a car crash without injuries when a man who was allegedly under the influence ran a red light and hit their car while speeding to avoid an arrest for felony warrants. According to the Yakima Police Department, an officer tried stopping a...
14-Year-Old Girl Injured in Gang-Related Shooting in Central Washington
An 18-year-old Yakima man is accused of wounding a 14-year-old girl during a gang-related shooting Monday morning. He and three juveniles were arrested following a high-speed chase after the vehicle they were in was linked to a Union Gap shots-fired call, according to police and court documents. Yakima police were...
30-Year-Old Man Arrested Following A Motor Vehicle Crash In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
A 30-year-old man with multiple felony warrants was fleeing from the police, crashed into another vehicle. According to the police, the driver was tried being pulled over for several traffic violations near 1st Avenue and I Street. A YPD supervisor chased the driver, according to the officials. The driver struck...
yaktrinews.com
Drug bust at Toppenish motel leads to seizure of fentanyl, meth and firearms
TOPPENISH, Wash. — D.E.A. agents and tribal police raided an El Corral Motel room in July, leading to the seizure of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and a semi-automatic firearm used in a drug trafficking operation. As announced by U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref, who serves the Eastern District of Washington, 34-year-old...
1 Man Injured In A Motor Vehicle Collision In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
The Yakima Police Department responded to multiple calls of a car travelling at high speeds at around 10 pm. According to the police, the driver was travelling eastbound on Englewood Avenue when he lost control and collided with a power pole south of the roadway. The police stated that the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Suspect in 2021 Sunnyside drive-by sentenced on manslaughter charge
Victor Javier Ramos’ family wanted to see one of the men responsible for his killing spend as much time as possible behind bars. While acknowledging the family’s pain, Yakima County Superior Court Judge David Elofson said he trusted the judgment of the attorneys who weighed the evidence and risks of going to trial in sentencing Adrian Bueno to 7.5 years in prison as agreed in a plea deal.
ncwlife.com
People involved in rollover accident near Moses Lake identified
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has identified the people injured in a rollover wreck July 30 outside Moses Lake, including a 22-year-old Quincy man who was killed in the wreck. Armando D. Lopez, a passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene. All four people were ejected when the...
ifiberone.com
Man killed in July 30 rollover crash near Moses Lake identified
MOSES LAKE — A passenger who died in a rollover crash on July 30 near Moses Lake has been identified as a 22-year-old Quincy man. Armando D. Lopez died at the scene of the crash on South Frontage Road East, near Hiawatha Road, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
‘It’s a way of healing’: Bikers deliver memorial ribbon for fallen Naches firefighter’s family
NACHES, Wash. — Naches volunteer firefighter Blake Nelson was just 35 years old when he died of complications due to COVID-19 last fall, but made an immeasurable impact on his family, friends and his community. Nelson is remembered by his fellow firefighters as a man who put others before...
nbcrightnow.com
BFHD's Dr. Amy Person Accepts New Position
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Dr. Amy Person, MD, Health Officer for the Benton Franklin Health District (BFHD), has accepted a new position as Regional Medical Officer for the Washington Department of Health (WADOH). "She leaves a legacy that will never be forgotten, and we look forward to continuing our relationship as she...
nbcrightnow.com
Car collides with transformer, causes power outage
RICHLAND, Wash. - One car rammed into a transformer around Leslie Road and Mountain View Lane around 8:30 p.m. on August 12, causing a power outage in the area, according to Michael Van Veek, Benton County Fire District 4 Battalion Chief. At this time, Leslie Road is closed from Mountain...
