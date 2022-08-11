Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
WFAA
DFW weather: When do we typically see our last 100-degree day?
Are we in the home stretch of the 2022 summer heat wave? Here's the latest.
WFAA
DFW Weather: Could a tropical depression forming off the Gulf Coast bring rain to North Texas?
The triple-digit heat will continue throughout the weekend and into the next week. It's August in Texas, after all! But what about any rain chances?
CandysDirt.com
North Texas Suburbs Fare Better Than the Rest of Texas in Top 100 Livable Cities
Another livability study is out and it bodes well for North Texas. McKinney ranked 18th, Plano 29th, and Denton 83rd in Livability.com’s Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022. That’s it. As vast as Texas is, only three cities made the website’s top-100 list...
Best places to get some fresh fruit in North Texas, according to Foursquare
DALLAS (KDAF) — No summer pool day is complete without a bowl of fresh fruit. There is no better-tasting snack after a day of running around as a kid. No matter which fruit was your favorite, whether that be strawberries, bananas or even melons, you can’t go wrong with fruit.
These are some of the best bowling alleys around North Texas, according to Yelp
"Yeah, well that's just like, your opinion man." Everybody knows the classic bowling scene in the hit comedy movie The Big Lebowski.
KSAT 12
Video shows bobcats playing in fairway at North Texas golf course
A North Texas man who typically witnesses quiet games of golf from his backyard caught a rare sight last week. Brian Hughes, who lives in Plano near the Brian Hughes Gleneagles Country Club, said he saw a female bobcat and her three kittens playing near a fairway. Hughes captured a...
WFAA
DFW weather: Will North Texas finally see some rain this week?
Some slightly good news in the forecast, with a few days in a row of rain chances. Here's the latest.
7-Year-Old in North Texas Earns Title of 'Fastest Kid in the Nation' at Junior Olympics
North Texas 7-year-old labeled 'fastest kid in the nation.Nicolas Hoizey/Unsplash. Most kids spend their summer vacation playing games or watching tv. Not for a 7-year-old. According to Fox 4, 7-year-old Dakota White spent the summer training hard for the Junior Olympics. White made headlines when videos of her conquering the track went viral.
fox4news.com
'Gustnado' spotted in Prosper
PROSPER - Rain and storms came through much of North Texas for the first time in a long time on Tuesday. Twitter user Dillonshrop06 posted a video of something strange coming out of the clouds near a Kroger in north Prosper in Denton County. The National Weather Service in Fort...
checkoutdfw.com
This city in North Texas has been ranked the fourth best place to raise a family in the country
One of the most important life choices for those who want to start a family is choosing the perfect place to do so. If you decided that Plano was the place for you, you can rest assured that you've made a great choice, based on a new WalletHub study. With...
fox4news.com
Tiny North Texas track star sets Junior Olympics record
A 7-year-old girl from the Dallas area helped set a new record for the Junior Olympics. She said she practiced every day to do it, even in the summer heat.
checkoutdfw.com
What cities in DFW are getting H-E-B stores and when are they all opening?
The Dallas-Fort Worth area is getting several new H-E-B stores, according to the San Antonio-based grocery chain. Earlier this year, H-E-B announced that it would be opening stores in Frisco, Plano, Forney and Melissa. A store in McKinney also broke ground this year and is expected to open in 2023.
10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among America's richest, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. 10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among the richest in America. The Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Frisco, No. 3, is joined by nine other Texas spots in the top 50.
News Channel 25
Bus round trips from College Station to Houston, Waco, Fort Worth return
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The wheels on the bus go... all the way to College Station?. FlixBus, the nation's fastest-growing intercity mobility provider, has confirmed that they have officially returned to Aggieland!. Providing new location connections, these buses will now take riders round-trip to Forth Worth, Waco and Houston.
Video Shows Just How Insane Driving in Dallas-Fort Worth Can Be
Want to watch a whole lot of stupidity in one video? Here you go. Let me tell you, I love Dallas-Fort Worth, but boy do I hate driving down there. The heavy traffic is the worst part, but the bad drivers can be just as frustrating. For the most part,...
2 Dallas steakhouses ranked among report’s top 10 in Lone Star State
There's nothing more Texan than loading up the family and heading out to your favorite steakhouse to get a slab of meat tossed on your plate with some delicious sides.
papercitymag.com
The New It Spot for Manicures is Headed to Texas — Get to Know GLOSSLAB
Texas, and in particular, Dallas, isn’t want for elevated, super clean nail salons. And yet, when GLOSSLAB announced its expansion to Texas — a move that will become official when the brand opens in Dallas’ Preston Royal Village on August 19 — it still felt like cause for excitement.
2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas, Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — Two is better than one and when it comes to collecting winnings from the Texas Lottery, the more, the merrier!. The Texas Lottery reports two $25,000 winning tickets from Thursday night’s Cash Five drawing were sold in North and Southeast Texas. The tickets matched all five of the winning numbers from the August 11 drawing; those numbers were 4, 5, 13, 20, and 23.
Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
Car falls off Fort Worth highway bridge, driver hospitalized, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A driver has been hospitalized after their car fell off a highway bridge in Fort Worth on Friday, police said. Fort Worth police said officers responded at approximately 7: 45 p.m. Friday to westbound State Highway 183 at the exit ramp to southbound State Highway 360. The officers reported that a major accident had occurred involving a passenger vehicle that was traveling west on Texas 183 and had taken the exit ramp to Texas 360.
