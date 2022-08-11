ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
KSAT 12

Video shows bobcats playing in fairway at North Texas golf course

A North Texas man who typically witnesses quiet games of golf from his backyard caught a rare sight last week. Brian Hughes, who lives in Plano near the Brian Hughes Gleneagles Country Club, said he saw a female bobcat and her three kittens playing near a fairway. Hughes captured a...
PLANO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dfw Airport
fox4news.com

'Gustnado' spotted in Prosper

PROSPER - Rain and storms came through much of North Texas for the first time in a long time on Tuesday. Twitter user Dillonshrop06 posted a video of something strange coming out of the clouds near a Kroger in north Prosper in Denton County. The National Weather Service in Fort...
PROSPER, TX
checkoutdfw.com

What cities in DFW are getting H-E-B stores and when are they all opening?

The Dallas-Fort Worth area is getting several new H-E-B stores, according to the San Antonio-based grocery chain. Earlier this year, H-E-B announced that it would be opening stores in Frisco, Plano, Forney and Melissa. A store in McKinney also broke ground this year and is expected to open in 2023.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
News Channel 25

Bus round trips from College Station to Houston, Waco, Fort Worth return

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The wheels on the bus go... all the way to College Station?. FlixBus, the nation's fastest-growing intercity mobility provider, has confirmed that they have officially returned to Aggieland!. Providing new location connections, these buses will now take riders round-trip to Forth Worth, Waco and Houston.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
CW33

2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas, Houston

DALLAS (KDAF) — Two is better than one and when it comes to collecting winnings from the Texas Lottery, the more, the merrier!. The Texas Lottery reports two $25,000 winning tickets from Thursday night’s Cash Five drawing were sold in North and Southeast Texas. The tickets matched all five of the winning numbers from the August 11 drawing; those numbers were 4, 5, 13, 20, and 23.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Car falls off Fort Worth highway bridge, driver hospitalized, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — A driver has been hospitalized after their car fell off a highway bridge in Fort Worth on Friday, police said. Fort Worth police said officers responded at approximately 7: 45 p.m. Friday to westbound State Highway 183 at the exit ramp to southbound State Highway 360. The officers reported that a major accident had occurred involving a passenger vehicle that was traveling west on Texas 183 and had taken the exit ramp to Texas 360.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy