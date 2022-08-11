ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

The big gut check in Pennsylvania

LATEST ON THE MAR-A-LAGO SEARCH — A search warrant newly unsealed today reveals that the FBI is investigating Donald Trump for a potential violation of the Espionage Act and removed classified documents from the former president’s Florida estate earlier this week. A receipt accompanying the search warrant, viewed...
Salon

Fetterman back on campaign after stroke

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. That's what Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for the crucial battleground state's open U.S. Senate seat, said immediately after Friday night's rally in Erie—his first major campaign event since suffering a stroke in May.
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
Washington Examiner

Dr. Oz demands five debates as Fetterman slowly returns to campaign trail

Dr. Mehmet Oz has challenged John Fetterman to five moderated debates, knocking his Democratic opponent for being largely absent from the Senate campaign trail despite experiencing a stroke in May. Oz has repeatedly criticized Fetterman for his absence while recovering, using his debate challenge to highlight the Democrat’s health as...
