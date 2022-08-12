ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Mead Hall in Aiken celebrates first day of school

By Stephanie Hill shill@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SQpam_0hDaiIqd00

Students at Mead Hall Episcopal School were welcomed back Thursday with the first opening ceremonies since 2019.

Dr. Frank Sawyer, the head of school, said it was exciting to get back into a somewhat normal rhythm of the school year, which included the opening ceremonies.

“We were able to start with our traditional celebration of opening of the school with the church where all the students come in, are blessed, and then go forth to their classes,” Sawyer said. “We haven't had it since 2019; so that's a joy for us to gather in community again.”

As the students returned to school, Joanne Morton, the head of lower school, said there are 197 students on the St. Thaddeus campus, which is the largest number they've had at that location.

The students range from age 3 to fourth grade.

“We're just excited to have so many new families joining us,” Morton said. “I have a great team of teachers that are veteran teachers who are ready to roll with their new students, and we're just looking forward to a super year.”

Morton added that there are several exciting things for the students to look forward to this year, including a newly renovated courtyard.

“We have a new second-grade class that we've opened this year,” Morton said. “We have a new science curriculum for our first through fourth grades. We have a lot going on.”

For Lindsay Tucker, who is in her first year as the academic dean and registrar, she is looking forward to starting a new chapter and being at the same school as her children.

“I think everybody is going to have a great year,” Tucker said. “I think everybody is excited to be back together, moving forward, lots of energy.”

Dr. Felicia Pontoo, the director of admissions and college guidance, said she was looking forward to an exciting new year, for students to be able to make new relationships and for them to have fun.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Aiken Standard

Aiken County Rec Center holds annual school supply giveaway

Around 200-250 children received school supplies Saturday morning at the second Joe Jackson School Supply Giveaway. The giveaway was held at the Aiken County Recreation Center located at 917 Jefferson Davis Highway in Graniteville. Tandra Cooks, Aiken County recreation manager, said the giveaway is held to relieve the stress of...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

Column: Start of school, football marks end of summer

Not really. My calendar says fall officially begins Sept. 22, and the temperatures will probably feel like summer for the next month. But with Aiken County public schools beginning classes Monday, and my annual trip to the beach in the books, summer feels complete. Another harbinger of fall – football...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Move-in day for Augusta University students affected by mold

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The discovery of mold in Augusta University’s dorm buildings prevented 25 to 30 students from moving in when they’d planned. Instead, they moved in Saturday. Pre-nursing and incoming freshman Nayana Bell, said, “I didn’t know what to expect.”. Bell and other students...
AUGUSTA, GA
Eastern Progress

'I love this profession and I love my kids'; OCSD teachers, staff, honored

A festive atmosphere filled Orangeburg County School District headquarters Wednesday morning as the district named its teacher and support staff of the year for 2022-23. Edisto High School English teacher Carol Dean was named Teacher of the Year and Whittaker Elementary first-grade teacher assistant Tiffany Grant was named Support Staff of the Year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aiken, SC
Education
City
Aiken, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken County public schools start Monday. Are you ready for the first day of school?

Students with Aiken County Public School District start back to school Aug. 15, and students can expect some changes. Over the summer the Aiken County Board of Education revised its cellphone policy for students. In agenda notes from the July 12 meeting, where the board members approved the second reading of the policy change, it says the school board finds that using personal communication devices during the school day can have a harmful effect on test security, classroom instruction, student punctuality, personal student privacy, the ability of school officials to maintain discipline generally and maintaining order during times of emergency.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken Center for the Arts: Summer art camp pieces on display in downtown Aiken

Dozens of artists and their admirers gathered at the Aiken Center for the Arts on Thursday, Aug. 4, for an exhibit opening reception with a theme of “Summer Art.” Adults and kids alike had two months’ worth of paintings, drawings and other items on display, covering not only walls but parts of the floor as well – “the culmination of all of our summer art camps,” said Caroline Gwinn, the arts center’s executive director.
AIKEN, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken County P.E. teachers gather to learn about pickleball

A group of physical education teachers spent Tuesday morning learning about one of the fastest growing sports in the world: pickleball. Mo Garcia, the head professional pickleball player at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, led the demonstration recently on a court inside the activities center. Several regular pickleball players also provided instructions during the demonstration.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mead Hall#First Day Of School#College
The Post and Courier

Edgefield County program aims to help boys become men

Edgefield County Youth Empowerment Center’s L.E.A.D “ME” Boys Mentorship Program held a fellowship banquet recently at Pine Ridge Country Club. More than 20 young men were in attendance. “It was life-changing for our students," said Marcella Edwards, CEO of Edgefield youth empowerment. The Learn, Empower, Aspire and...
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM: The invisible children vanish from the classroom- again

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Out of office. That’s the reply from the Richmond County School System’s homeless liaison in the first two weeks of school this year. Employees within the Richmond County School System tell the I-TEAM it’s leading to chaos behind the scenes on how to enroll homeless and vulnerable students missing permanent addresses and transportation to school.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Aiken Standard

Comedian, 'Stranger Things' actor participating in additional fundraiser to benefit South Aiken High School

The comedian who wore a South Aiken High School Thoroughbreds T-shirt in “Stranger Things” will be participating in another fundraiser. This event will be on Saturday, Aug. 20, the day after his comedy show, and will be held at South on Whiskey, said comedian Adam Murray. The event will be catered by JC's Seafood and will benefit the high school's booster club.
AIKEN, SC
Aiken Standard

Two current or former SC General Assembly members connected to Project Pascalis litigation

At least three current or former members of the South Carolina General Assembly are connected to the litigation over Aiken's Project Pascalis redevelopment project. Filings on the S.C. Judicial Department's website provide information about the attorneys representing the nine people and entities that are plaintiffs in the lawsuit and 40 people and entities named as defendants in the suit.
AIKEN, SC
wfxg.com

Albrecht Center offers low-cost pet care in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Every Saturday, Aiken's SPCA Albrecht Center offers affordable care for things like vaccinations, ear and skin treatment, and preventative healthcare. The clinic also offers low-cost spays and neuters, which, Veterinary Practice Manager Julie Petersen says is integral to the Center's goals. “That is our mission, to...
AIKEN, SC
wgac.com

Things To Do In And Around Augusta This Weekend

Enjoy some cooler temperatures this weekend and plenty of things to do around the area!. For more information, please contact Jade Nealious at 803-654-8440. Free textbooks & educational materials for the local community. New Ellenton Community Center. 212 Pine Hill Ave. New Ellenton, SC 29809. For more information click HERE.
AUGUSTA, GA
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
5K+
Followers
198
Post
999K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy