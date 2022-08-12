Mead Hall in Aiken celebrates first day of school

Students at Mead Hall Episcopal School were welcomed back Thursday with the first opening ceremonies since 2019.

Dr. Frank Sawyer, the head of school, said it was exciting to get back into a somewhat normal rhythm of the school year, which included the opening ceremonies.

“We were able to start with our traditional celebration of opening of the school with the church where all the students come in, are blessed, and then go forth to their classes,” Sawyer said. “We haven't had it since 2019; so that's a joy for us to gather in community again.”

As the students returned to school, Joanne Morton, the head of lower school, said there are 197 students on the St. Thaddeus campus, which is the largest number they've had at that location.

The students range from age 3 to fourth grade.

“We're just excited to have so many new families joining us,” Morton said. “I have a great team of teachers that are veteran teachers who are ready to roll with their new students, and we're just looking forward to a super year.”

Morton added that there are several exciting things for the students to look forward to this year, including a newly renovated courtyard.

“We have a new second-grade class that we've opened this year,” Morton said. “We have a new science curriculum for our first through fourth grades. We have a lot going on.”

For Lindsay Tucker, who is in her first year as the academic dean and registrar, she is looking forward to starting a new chapter and being at the same school as her children.

“I think everybody is going to have a great year,” Tucker said. “I think everybody is excited to be back together, moving forward, lots of energy.”

Dr. Felicia Pontoo, the director of admissions and college guidance, said she was looking forward to an exciting new year, for students to be able to make new relationships and for them to have fun.