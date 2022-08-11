Charleston bluegrass musicians busking to benefit Ukraine have raised thousands

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Post and Courier
Downtown Charleston church building to be repurposed as cycling studio
A downtown Charleston building that once housed a historically Black congregation will soon be repurposed as a cycling studio. The building at 48 Alexander St. is in what used to be the predominantly African American neighborhood of Ansonborough. The owner of Jibe Cycling Studio said she plans to keep the integrity of the once sacred space.
The Post and Courier
A century-old ring was lost on Edisto Beach 2 years ago. Then an amateur sleuth found it.
EDISTO BEACH — She stepped out into the early August morning to find the low-tide beach empty, gold and orange rays spraying across the sky. Inhaling the smell of salt and damp, Maxine McLeod Miller began to stroll along the dune. Ahead, sticks with bright ribbons marked two sea...
The Post and Courier
Archaeologists search downtown Beaufort for one of the earliest Colonial settlements
BEAUFORT — Archaeologist Chester DePratter looked beyond the edge of the city. From the park at the bottom of The Point, he could see 5 miles down the Beaufort River. "This is the highest point around," DePratter, a research professor at the SC Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology at the University of South Carolina, said to colleagues who assembled Aug. 10 to learn more about his dig underway. "Can you see that hazy thing in the far distance? That's Parris Island."
The Post and Courier
The Lowcountry’s golden egg
Shirley Phillips lived in Goose Creek’s Crowfield Plantation for 30 years, and today, as a Broker and Realtor with Carolina One who continues to specialize in the area, she’s happy to share the fascinating history and promising future of Goose Creek with curious clients. An agent since 1971,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
Suspect in James Island hatchet slaying also attacked 2 on Folly Beach, police say
A hatchet-wielding man accused of attacking a James Island couple — leaving one person dead and another wounded — is also responsible for assaulting two men on Folly Beach, officials said. Theodore Thomas Wagner Jr., 42, was arrested Aug. 12 on one count of murder, two counts of...
The Post and Courier
1741 Combahee Street, Charleston, SC 29412
James Island Gem! This updated home comes with a separate cottage. Perfect for multi-generational living. The main home has been lovingly maintained and it shows! Beautiful oak hardwoods flow throughout. The kitchen has updated counters flooring and appliances! The primary suite is gorgeous and features a huge walk-in closet along with a beautifully updated bathroom. The 3 secondary bedrooms share a hall bath that has also been completely remodeled. Out back you'll find an above ground pool with decking and the cottage which has raised ceilings (perfect for a golf simulator) as well as an en suite bathroom that leads directly out to to the pool. This one should be on your short list!
The Post and Courier
Longtime Charleston-area law firm to construct $5M office building in Goose Creek
One of the Charleston area's longtime law firms plans to construct a new $5 million office building on U.S. Highway 52 in Goose Creek. Steinberg Law Firm's 11,700-square-foot structure will be built just down the road from its current office on Goose Creek Boulevard. The new space will house up...
The Post and Courier
1001 Wayfarer Lane, Charleston, SC 29412
Inviting lake front home on James Island in Bayview Farms with all NEW interior paint and new carpeting on the second floor. Bayview Farms offers some of the best amenities of any neighborhood on James Island including 3 pools new basketball court tennis court (pickle balls lines) playground cabana 5 lakes and sidewalks throughout. Zoned for Stiles Point Elementary which is a short bike ride away; the high school is a short walk. The home offers a completely remodeled kitchen and Master bathroom large garage with additional storage/possible office area (former model home) a lawn well a large covered wrap-around porch to relax on in the evenings and a deck overlooking the long view of the lake. The home is in an X Flood Zone so no required flood insurance The lot also has mature landscaping. Washer and Dryer convey. HOA is paid quarterly at $161 per quarter for total of $644. **A $1 600 Lender Credit is available and will be applied towards the buyer's closing costs and pre-paids if the buyer chooses to use the seller's preferred lender. This credit is in addition to any negotiated seller concessions.**
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022
DAY, Terrence Shane, 82, of Mount Pleasant died Saturday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Mount Pleasant Chapel. FACTOR, Sylvia Klein, 100, of Charleston died July 31. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care of Chamblee, Ga. FITT, James, 74, of North Charleston died Thursday. Arrangements by Avinger Funeral Home of Holly Hill. HEIDER,...
The Post and Courier
Chipotle open for business
Local fans of the Chipotle fast-food chain were relieved to hear that the nearest Goose Creek location, at 220 St. James Way, has recently reopened, according to Mayor Gregory Habib, after being forced to lock its doors due to a legal mishap. During his mayor's report at the Goose Creek...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Landlords are changing. Charleston's rules for them should change, too.
It won’t solve every problem, but a proposal to require some Charleston landlords to register with the city could help address concerns ranging from rental building issues that affect either tenants or their neighbors to public safety threats stemming from parties that get out of hand. We urge City...
The Post and Courier
In an unusually public archaeological dig, Beaufort residents learn about Scottish past
BEAUFORT — Blue-and-white Scottish flags fluttered from an information tent at the corner of Craven and Carteret streets. Beneath its shade, an archaeologist sorted pieces of 18th- and 19th-century pottery into piles, like with like. Another archaeologist sank his shovel into the soft grass of a public park. A...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Filing Notices - OCRM - Gary Warlick & Michael Giblin
Gary Warlick & Michael Giblin has applied to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management for a permit to update their dock. The existing Dock consists of: a 4'x 713' Walkway with Handles Two 3' x 20' Ramp Two 10' x20' Floating Dock 15' x20' Open Pierhead Proposed Additions: Covered Pierhead Two15' x31.8' Drive on Float for private use, On and adjacent to Field Creek at 210 & 211 Bull Point Road, Seabrook, Beaufort County, South Carolina TMS: R700-027-000-0129 & -0130. Comments will be received by the Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management,1362 McMillan Avenue, Suite 400 Charleston, South Carolina 29405, by August 22, 2022 AD# 2017304.
The Post and Courier
Letters: Shelter pets of all ages need to be adopted into loving homes
The writer of a July 18 letter to the editor lamented the difficulties an older adult faced when trying to adopt a pet from local rescue organizations. At Dorchester Paws, those seeking to adopt a pet can complete the process the same day they contact us. We are an open-admission...
The Post and Courier
SC hires and promotions
Crystal Byler has joined Moody & O’Neal CPAs LLC as a senior tax manager. She has 16 years of accounting industry experience. Previously, she was with BDO USA LLP in the greater Washington, D.C., office. She has a bachelor's degree in accounting from George Mason University. Conservation. Faith Rivers...
The Post and Courier
Summerville celebrates unveiling of McKissick statue
A sculpture honoring a coaching legend now towers above the west end zone at Summerville’s Memorial Stadium. Members of the community joined town, county and state officials Aug. 12 for the unveiling of the John and Joan McKissick statue, which now faces historic McKissick Field. Steady rain did not discourage a sizeable crowd from attending the unveiling ceremony honoring the winningest coach in the history of American football and his family.
The Post and Courier
Georgetown Coast Guard crew rescues man off Pawleys Island
GEORGETOWN — A Coast Guard Station Georgetown boat crew rescued a boater Aug. 11 after his vessel capsized 9 miles offshore Pawleys Island. A good Samaritan contacted the Coast Guard in Georgetown at 6:08 p.m., stating a vessel capsized and a man, Stacy Hicks, 68, was in the water wearing a life jacket.
The Post and Courier
Cybersecurity a 'continuous' battle for Georgetown County in wake of 2021 attack
GEORGETOWN — Seth Housand remembers the call. The Georgetown County IT department director was a network engineer on that day in January 2021, when the county was targeted with a potent, and occasionally lucrative, cyberthreat — ransomware. Housand, who has been with Georgetown County's IT department for 11...
The Post and Courier
Recent deaths in Charleston County highlight dangers of unintentional shootings
NORTH CHARLESTON — The 13-year-old boy was attending a birthday party July 20 at his family's residence. By the early hours of the next morning, the celebration had quieted down. The 15 attendees in the house on Pinehurst Street prepared for bed, except Micah Simmons and his 14-year-old relative.
The Post and Courier
Charleston police arrest suspect in hatchet slaying on James Island
A man wielding a hatchet attacked a couple, killing one person and injuring another while they were sleeping in a wooded area behind a Walmart on James Island, according to authorities. Theodore Wagner was arrested Aug. 12 in the attack. The 42-year-old Charleston man was booked into the Charleston County...
Comments / 0