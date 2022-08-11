ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former WVU basketball player facing Greek rape charge

By Aaron Williams
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A former West Virginia University basketball player is facing an extradition hearing to Greece on a 2013 rape charge.

Brian “Casey” Mitchell was taken into custody, Wednesday in Fairmont, by U.S. Marshals.

A warrant for Mitchell’s arrest was issued in 2013 after he failed to appear before court officials in Greece. The Greek government submitted a formal request to the U.S. through diplomatic channels that Mitchell be extradited back to Greece. The two countries have had an extradition treaty since the 1930s, according to court documents.

This all dates back to an alleged incident in October 2011 in Rethymnon, Greece. As detailed in court documents, a Danish woman and her daughter were visiting the Greek city on vacation. In the early morning hours, the mother and daughter went to several nightclubs and became separated. The woman was in the street looking for her daughter when Mitchell offered to help her. Instead, Mitchell led the woman to his residence and used “physical force” to rape her.

Brian “Casey” Mitchell
When the woman tried to get to a phone to call for help, Mitchell stopped her and tried to rape her a second time, authorities allege.

The woman struggled with Mitchell and was able to escape from his home. She then reported the incident to police and was able to identify a photo of Mitchell and the apartment building and individual apartment where the rape was alleged to have taken place, according to court documents.

The apartment building’s manager told authorities that he had gone to several nightclubs with Mitchell that night, but had lost track of him shortly before the incident was alleged to have happened, documents said.

A medical examination of the victim showed scratches and bruises on her body and inflammation of her genitals, court documents went on to say.

Mitchell is being held in the North Central Regional Jail and is scheduled to make an initial appearance in front of a U.S. Magistrate Judge on Thursday afternoon.

Mitchell was on the 2009-10 and 2010-11 WVU basketball rosters after transferring to Morgantown from Chipola College.

After leaving WVU, he was signed with a professional team in Greece, but never played a game for them, leaving the country in October 2011.

Since then, Mitchell has played professionally in the U.S., Europe and Israel.

