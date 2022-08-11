New solar energy panels to be installed in Penfield

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Water Authority is planning on installing a new 5-megawatt solar energy array on its 29-acre property in Penfield.

These plans, officials say, are part of a long-term goal to lower the cost of energy spending by using clean energy to offset power bills. They estimate that the array will generate 70 percent of electricity by 2030.

Nicholas Noce, the Executive Director of the Water Authority, said these plans will save a lot of money.

“It will save, over the course of 25 years — millions of dollars. It depends on the cost of electricity — but millions of dollars and it will help the ratepayers in the future as well,” Noce said.

Officials expect the array to generate eight million kilowatt hours of electricity per year.

