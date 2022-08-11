Read full article on original website
Related
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: Ohio
Columbus Dispatch. August 14, 2022. Editorial: Unwelcomed in Ohio. Leaders working to make state less attractive, not more. “Ohio. Find it Here” road signs welcome visitors at most of our state’s borders. The slogan developed by Columbus-based Cult Marketing was meant to “show how activities and attractions in...
Titusville Herald
2 Maryland filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box...
Titusville Herald
Officials: Loud 'boom' heard in north Utah likely a meteor
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A loud “boom” heard across areas of northern Utah was likely a meteor, officials said Saturday. Reports of the loud noise circulated at about 8:30 a.m., with people from Orem to southern Idaho posting that they heard the “boom," The Salt Lake Tribune reported.
Titusville Herald
Single-A California League Glance
Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m. Stockton at San Jose, 8 p.m. Fresno at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m. Visalia at Modesto, 9:05 p.m. Inland Empire at San Jose, 9:30 p.m. Fresno at Visalia, 9:30 p.m. Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m. Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Titusville Herald
Single-A Florida State League Glance
Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m. Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m. St. Lucie at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m. Jupiter at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m. Clearwater at Daytona, 7:05 p.m. Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m. Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m. St. Lucie at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m. Jupiter at Dunedin, 6:30...
Titusville Herald
Woman killed in crash with Florida officer
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities are investigating an officer-involved crash that killed a civilian driver early Sunday. Coconut Creek police arrived at the 4 a.m. crash to find one of its officers was involved. The department then turned the investigation over to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.
Titusville Herald
Arizona Team Stax
Team Totals.229.307375449386017919128462395935581969. Team Totals53614.12114114261005.1941511460117347831.
Titusville Herald
Program teaches special needs kids to swim, surf
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — In 2018, local high-schooler Nicole Grippa started volunteering to teach special needs children how to swim at the Ormond Family YMCA as part of a program she created called Chasing Dreams. Four years later, Grippa, 22, is a college student at the University of Colorado–Boulder,...
Comments / 0