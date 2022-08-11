Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Man Fatally Struck by Multiple Cars on Mass. Highway
A hit and run investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man was fatally struck on a Massachusetts highway on Saturday night. Massachusetts State Police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on Route 290 westbound in Worcester shortly after 11:30p.m. According to police, the man may have been first...
Worcester Man Arrested After Police Find Two Loaded Handguns in Fanny Pack
WORCESTER - Police officers arrested Daylin Davidson, 18, of Worcester, after a brief chase on foot in the area of Harding Street on Friday night. According to the Worcester Police Department, Gang Unit officers were on patrol near Crompton Park around 8:15 PM on Friday when they saw Davidson walking on Harding Street. Davidson was wearing a fanny pack. When officers approached him, Davidson sprinted away, crossed Harding Street and jumped a fence.
whdh.com
Lawrence man pleads guilty in connection with 11-year-old girl’s death
LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence man charged with the rape and death of an 11-year-old girl in December 2018 has plead guilty to those charges. Miguel Rivera, 62, was sentenced to 25 to 27 years in state prison and five years of probation. “This was a senseless killing of...
whdh.com
Girlfriend of Boston police officer found dead in a snowbank appears in court, facing murder charge
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Read appeared in Dedham Superior Court Friday ahead of her upcoming second degree murder trial for the death of her boyfriend John O’Keefe in January. The 42-year-old Mansfield woman is accused of backing her SUV into the Boston Police Officer and leaving him in...
nbcboston.com
Authorities Investigating After Body Found in Brockton Pond
An investigation is underway after a body was found in a pond in Brockton, Massachusetts on Sunday. According to Brockton Police, the body was found in the waters at D.W. Field Park shortly before 10a.m. The Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the cause of death. No additional information...
WMUR.com
Police arrest man who allegedly fired gun in downtown Concord
CONCORD, N.H. — A Concord man is facing charges after he allegedly fired a gun in the city's downtown area last spring. Investigators said in April, there was an incident near Park Street. They said it involved members of the Knights of Sin, Outlaws and Hells Angels Motorcycle Clubs.
Fitchburg Man Arrested For Killing 41-Year-Old Worcester Mother Of 2
A Fitchburg man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 41-year-old mother of two from Worcester last month, authorities said. Keith Jones, age 32, was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Felicia Obeng that occurred at 629 Cambridge Street on the evening of July 16, Worcester Police said.
whdh.com
Police investigating fatal shooting in Boston’s South End
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the city’s South End neighborhood Saturday night. According to the Boston Police Department, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the area of 58 Dedham Street around 10:00 pm. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
whdh.com
Two teens arraigned in connection with Brockton homicide
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Brockton teens were arraigned on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Brockton man, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. Tashawn Brown, 17, of Brockton, and Jeremy Depina, 16, of Brockton, were arraigned in Brockton Superior Court, each charged...
1 dead, 1 hurt in Attleboro crash
South Avenue is currently shut down in the area of West Street.
nbcboston.com
Boston Police Looking For Person Involved in Indecent Assault and Battery Case
Boston police say they're looking for someone who they believe is responsible for inappropriately touching someone near Kneeland Street and Harrison Avenue in Boston on Wednesday, August 10. According to police, the person they're looking for is a male who appears to be 5 feet 7 inches tall. Police say...
‘Operation Snowfall’ drug trafficking supervisor sentenced
A supervisor of a drug trafficking organization in the Boston area was sentenced Wednesday in connection with a cocaine and crack cocaine trafficking conspiracy.
WCVB
Veteran Peabody, Massachusetts, police officer arrested, held without bail
LYNN, Mass. — A 13-year veteran of a Massachusetts police department is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arrested Wednesday morning, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. Peabody Police Officer James Festa was arrested by Lynn Police just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after a...
fallriverreporter.com
Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development
BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
whdh.com
22-year-old shot in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man was shot in Worcester shortly before midnight Thursday, according to police. Officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and did not release information about the man’s identity or condition. Police taped off parts of a neighborhood by I-290 and...
Threats of bombing, shooting lead to evacuations in Portsmouth, NH
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A Portsmouth, NH neighborhood was evacuated Friday night as police investigated a possible explosive device near a local church. Police say they received a call around 10 p.m. for a person who had placed an explosive device in a trash can near the North Church in Market Square. The person also allegedly threatened to use a gun in Market Square.
‘He wanted to control the house and her’: Antonio Lucas found guilty of first degree murder in killing of Cleucilene Alves da Silva
A Worcester Superior Court jury has found Antonio Lucas guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of his former girlfriend Cleucilene Alves da Silva on May 31, 2019, at their 27 County St. townhome in Worcester. The jury deliberated for roughly three hours Thursday before issuing the verdict. Lucas fatally...
Next step: Harmony Montgomery case now a murder investigation
MANCHESTER, N.H. — This week, New Hampshire authorities announced the Harmony Montgomery investigation is taking a new turn. “I’m beyond saddened to stand here today to announce the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery is officially a homicide investigation,” Manchester New Hampshire Chief of Police Allen Aldenberg announced. The...
manchesterinklink.com
Arrest made in connection to Second Street fire
Manchester Police have charged 34-year-old Edgardo Pacheco with alleged arson, a felony offense. Based on a joint investigation between the Manchester Fire Department Deputy Fire Marshall and Manchester Police Department’s Arson Investigator, Pacheco was believed to have intentionally set the fire inside a first-floor apartment within the building. An...
NECN
Mother, 2 Sons Murdered in NH. Here's What We Know About the Investigation
A child was arrested Thursday in the shooting deaths of a mother and her two sons who were found dead in their Northfield, New Hampshire, home last week. The person has been charged under juvenile laws with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of falsifying physical evidence in connection with the homicides of a 25-year-old woman and her sons, ages 1 and 4, on Aug. 3. Each died of a single gunshot wound, authorities said.
