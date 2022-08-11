WORCESTER - Police officers arrested Daylin Davidson, 18, of Worcester, after a brief chase on foot in the area of Harding Street on Friday night. According to the Worcester Police Department, Gang Unit officers were on patrol near Crompton Park around 8:15 PM on Friday when they saw Davidson walking on Harding Street. Davidson was wearing a fanny pack. When officers approached him, Davidson sprinted away, crossed Harding Street and jumped a fence.

