Acadiana man deals with surprise $2,900 water bill from Lafayette Utilities System
Acadiana man deals with surprise $2,700 water bill from Lafayette Utilities System
Beautiful Lafayette Home for Sale: $3.5 Million. Let's Take a Tour
A beautiful Lafayette home just went on the market for $3.5 million, and we thought you'd like to take a tour.
Promotions at Postlethwaite & Netterville, LSU Law, Lofton Security Service
Olivia Gulino has joined the staff of The TJC Group as manager of administration. The TJC Group is a business consulting firm that handles communications, governmental and regulatory affairs and community engagement for clients such as Shell, ExxonMobil, BASF and Louisiana Economic Development. Gulino previously was a teacher at St....
How the first Louisiana drive-thru daiquiri stand beat Lafayette city hall and made history
Sitting in a 14-by-30 metal building on the busiest street in Lafayette that day in November 1981, David Ervin knew he needed only about 2% of the cars to turn in and patronize his business to be successful. But he also knew this: His business — a drive-thru daiquiri stand...
Last parcel of land owned by jailed Zachary businessman sold for $8.7 million
A 1,100-acre tract of undeveloped land near the intersection of Plains-Port Hudson Road and La. 964 that belonged to former Zachary businessman Mike Worley has been sold for $8.7 million. LJG Land Company LLC and Ascension Commerce Center LLC, which are both controlled by L.J. Grezaffi of New Roads, bought...
24-Year-Old Mariah A. Francis Killed In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Jeanerette (Iberia Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Jeanerette that claimed a life Friday afternoon. The crash happened on LA 85 near La 673 in Iberia Parish at 4:30 p.m.
A popular Baton Rouge-based burger chain is coming to Lafayette
A Baton Rogue-based burger chain founded by Walk On's Sports Bistreaux founder Brandon Landry and backed by Drew Brees is making its way to Lafayette.
Residents, alumni get chance to sound off on return of Capitol High to Baton Rouge control
As state and local education leaders try to hash out the next plan for Capitol High School in Baton Rouge, members of the Capitol community this week will get a chance to say what they want for the historic school. This forum on “The Future of Capitol High” is set...
After breakouts, riot, Baton Rouge's youth jail to get big security upgrade
Baton Rouge's aging Juvenile Detention Center, which has been the focus of growing criticism after a riot and high profile escapes, will get new security doors and other safety improvements, parish officials said Thursday. The city-parish will use $2 million to install as many as 50 metal security doors throughout...
The forgotten zone: Scarred by shootings, Fairfields area seeks safety and solutions
When gunfire shatters the muggy night, Hattie Scales jolts awake, rolls out of bed and hits the floor. She hopes she’ll be safe there from shrieking bullets. It’s a new ritual for the 75-year-old retiree. “That seems to be what they do these days,” she said. “Just going around, shooting up each other.”
Lafayette's main post office offers new positions for hire
The main Post Office on Moss is hosting a job fair on Thursday, August 18 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. to hire full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions.
McDonald's buys land for new Broussard location; See where it's going
A McDonald’s will open in Broussard in front of the SafeSource Direct facility. McDonald’s corporate closed on the deal to buy the 1.6-acre lot at 208 St. Nazaire Road from Maraist Investment Properties for an undisclosed amount, land records show. The restaurant will not be part of the...
Indian street food, Turkey Cajun poboy and French fries with Ranch: Best things we ate this week
Indian street food board and biting basket from Tap 65. Tap 65 is one of Baton Rouge's most Instagramable restaurants. The colorful papadums and fryums in the biting basket are no exception. The appetizer comes with green chutney and sweet & sour chutney. Tap 65 is located at 515 Mouton...
Lake Charles man accused of hitting Lafayette officer with car, dragging him 100 ft.
Lafayette, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested Sunday morning after reportedly running over a police officer and dragging him approximately 100 feet, police say. Police attempted to stop a vehicle being driven recklessly in the 400 block of Jefferson Street in Lafayette around 1:20 a.m., said Sgt. Robin Green of the Lafayette Police Department. Police say the driver was Jaylin Terrel Chavis, 24, of Lake Charles.
Tropical disturbance off Louisiana's coast expected to head to Texas, hurricane forecasters say
Hurricane forecasters on Friday were tracking a tropical disturbance off the southern coast of Louisiana. The system in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to bring rain to the area as it heads west toward Texas, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. The system has a...
Jars of soil and shared prayers used to memorialize victims killed in Youngsville lynchings
As music gently played and a singing bowl chimed, a few dozen Lafayette Parish residents on Saturday honored the lives of two Black men killed in lynchings in the Youngsville area in the 1800s. The ceremony was part of an Equal Justice Initiative effort known as the Community Remembrance Project,...
Elementary school in BR going with remote learning on Friday after surge of COVID-19 cases
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – COVID-19 strikes again! The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is announcing the closing one of their schools after the discovery of “several positive COVID-19 cases.”. Wedgewood Elementary is moving to remote learning on Friday, April 12. Learning for students will take place...
Trans Teens And Catholic Schools – The Joe Cunningham Show
Louisiana pair arrested for using youth baseball credit card at casinos
A Ville Platte pair were arrested by Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies after they admitted to using a youth baseball organization's credit card at several different casinos in Louisiana.
