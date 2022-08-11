ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

valleynewslive.com

Fargo PD needs help finding 15-year-old runaway

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Fargo Police is asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old boy. They are looking for Henrique Watson, who ran away from his south Fargo home on Saturday. Watson is about 5′5″ tall and was last seen wearing black shorts and a black...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Indiana man arrested for resisting officers after attempting a break-in

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An Indiana man was arrested early Saturday after police were called to the 1000 block of 10th Street North. for a report of a man trying to break into an apartment. FPD says the suspect is 22-year-old Jesus Martinez of Indiana. Authorities say, when...
FARGO, ND
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Society
Fargo, ND
Health
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

CHiPs Star Erik Estrada to appear at Fargo PopExpo 2023 in April

(West Fargo, ND) -- Former 'CHiPs' star Erik Estrada will be on hand for next spring's Fargo PopExpo 2023. Event officials made the announcement Friday that the Golden Globe nominee will appear at the Red River Valley Fairground on April 22nd and 23rd. The Fargo Pop Expo celebrates Pop Culture...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

K9 deployed in search of fugitive in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo police are using a K9 to help find a fugitive in the area. Officials say the man is wanted on an outstanding warrant and had run from police Wednesday night in the 16-hundred block of Main Avenue. K9 Toby was brought in to assist with the...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Family displaced after Fargo house fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo family is now displaced after a fire tore through their home Sunday morning. Fire crews were called shortly after 9:15 a.m. to the 1400 block of 11th Avenue S. Once firefighters arrived, the porch and the front of the home were fully...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Churches United Community Picnic connects people with staff & resources

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Churches United hosted its annual community picnic at Moorhead’s Gooseberry Park Thursday night. The idea is for the community to get to know the nonprofit’s staff, police and fire departments, ministries and community health providers. Churches United is always looking for volunteers at...
MOORHEAD, MN
kvrr.com

Parents in Moorhead worried about new bussing plan

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) -Bus driver shortages are changing the ways many parents will get their children to school in Moorhead. A Moorhead Area Public Schools office says this is a problem they’re working to solve immediately. He says over the last two years they’ve lost 14 drivers. Some have aged out and went into retirement so now their mission will be to fill those empty seats.
MOORHEAD, MN
wdayradionow.com

Drug overdoses on rise in Cass County

(Cass County, ND) -- Cass County officials say drug overdoses there are on the rise. The county experienced four overdoses this past weekend, three of them deadly. Fargo Cass Public Health prevention coordinator Robyn Litke Hall says there was a 55-percent increase in drug-related deaths in the county between 2019 and 2020.
CASS COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Police swarm south Fargo neighborhood overnight

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a hectic night in a south Fargo neighborhood near an elementary school when police swarmed the area, according to multiple reports. A check of the Red River Valley Dispatch logs show police were in the 1600 Blk. of Main Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10 for an at-large fugitive. Dispatch logs indicate there were ‘multiple incidents’ at this location.
FARGO, ND
lptv.org

Two Injured After Van Rear-Ends Horse-Drawn Buggy in Polk County

A crash between a vehicle and a horse-drawn buggy carriage in Polk County has resulted in two people being injured. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 10:30 Thursday morning, a van driven by 53-year-old James Simon of Moorhead rear-ended a horse-drawn buggy on Highway 2 in McIntosh. A family of seven from Fosston was aboard the carriage when the accident happened.
POLK COUNTY, MN
fargounderground.com

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

EPIC Events is excited to announce that Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will be in concert on the MIDCO Stage at Essentia Health Plaza at The Lights on Saturday, August 13th at 7 p.m. with Special Guest Allie Colleen. When. Saturday, August 13, 2022. Doors 6 p.m. | Music 7 p.m.
WEST FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

One person hurt in Otter Tail County rollover crash

(Otter Tail County, MN) -- One person suffered non-life threatening injuries after a crash in Otter Tail County Friday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol says 19-year-old Nathaniel Becker was headed Eastbound on Highway 108 in Pelican Township around 5:55 p.m. when he collided with another car, driven by 19-year-old Patrick Wrigley.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
kfgo.com

City of Fargo, Roers Construction reach agreement on townhome project

FARGO (KFGO) – It appears the months-long squabble over the Roosevelt neighborhood townhome project in north Fargo has been resolved. The city has negotiated a final settlement with Roers Construction that will allow the building of seven townhomes that were supposed to be completed by the end of last year.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

How the Bison are navigating the changing waters of College Football with NIL

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s been a little over a year since the NCAA has ruled that College Athletes can profit off of their name, image, and likeness. And athletes across the country have been cashing in. Some of the more lucrative deals we’ve seen so far have been worth millions of dollars, including a 9.5 million dollar deal for a high school quarterback that recently signed with the Miami Hurricanes. While these incentive-based NIL programs grow across the country, the Bison Football team has seen their players take advantage of what Coach Matt Entz calls merit-based deals.
FARGO, ND
fargounderground.com

Fargo Food Truck Festival

The mid-August classic returns for its 9th year. New home starting this year will be the Red River Valley Fairgrounds. 20 Food Truck vendors, non-food vendors, corgi races, eating challenges, daily Food Truck competitions, kid’s inflatables, and fun!. Follow this page for an updated Festival schedule!. Admission is $3,...
FARGO, ND

