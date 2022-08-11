Read full article on original website
Gail Parsons
3d ago
No. I research the candidates, go to Town Halls & have met many of the ones I’m voting for. However Trump has just happened to endorse the ones I’m voting for after doing my research. I guess he’s done his research too,
Susan Hunter
3d ago
I am my own person. Sometimes I think an endorsement from a popular/celebrity type figure should be taken like a possible red flag that needs much further investigation..Endorsements can be often only given through rose colored glasses.
Ivy McGowan
3d ago
Yes, if they’re endorsed by Trump I know not to vote for them.
