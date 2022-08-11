As of Friday, I have received info-packed emails from both of my kids’ schools. August is not a school month, but it’s also not, not a school month. We’re currently knee-deep in summer work for soon to be 8th and 11th grades, and the high school info email printed out is four pages, back and front — as the kids would say, mimicking a commercial, “you don’t need to print the internet, mom.’” It’s not that I don’t love the info, I definitely do, it’s just that it’s a harbinger of new sets of wake-up and pick-up alarms and I’m not good with straddling the line between off and on.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO