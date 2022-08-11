Read full article on original website
More free summer concerts scheduled for Aug.16, 18 and 21
More free summer concerts are in store this week with upcoming performances set for Tuesday, Aug. 16 and Thursday, Aug. 18 at Hazel Miller Plaza, as well as Sunday, Aug. 21 at City Park. The concert on Tuesday, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Hazel Miller Plaza (5th Avenue South...
Taste Edmonds 2022: What you need to know
Aug. 19-21 All Ages • Live Music • Beer & Wine • Kid Activities. WHY: Aside from being the Edmonds most anticipated music and food festival, Taste Edmonds is a major fundraiser for the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, allowing the Chamber to produce free community events throughout the year (An Edmonds Kind of 4th, Edmonds Classic Car Show, Halloween Trick or Treat, the Tree Lighting Ceremony). The chamber also donates thousands of dollars in Taste Edmonds proceeds annually to local non-profits, service groups and school clubs.
Home + Work: Delegate these five things to relish the end of summer
Isn’t it funny how we became adults and then no longer got to enjoy summer breaks? If you’re like us and signed up for a fancy corporate job, you slipped into your “grown-up” career and then walked out of a tall office building one day, bleary-eyed and blinking, thinking, How did I get here? What happened to my tan lines? Is this what my summers have become? Is This Forever?
Edmonds Kind of Play: Fall activities for all ages, plus city commissions for teens
As of Friday, I have received info-packed emails from both of my kids’ schools. August is not a school month, but it’s also not, not a school month. We’re currently knee-deep in summer work for soon to be 8th and 11th grades, and the high school info email printed out is four pages, back and front — as the kids would say, mimicking a commercial, “you don’t need to print the internet, mom.’” It’s not that I don’t love the info, I definitely do, it’s just that it’s a harbinger of new sets of wake-up and pick-up alarms and I’m not good with straddling the line between off and on.
Deadline extended to Aug. 19 for Arts of the Terrace juried show entries
The Arts of the Terrace juried art show is looking for artist submissions, and has extended the submission deadline to Aug. 19. Eligible items include paintings, prints, drawings, miniatures, calligraphy, photographs, three-dimensional and artisans’ works. Over $5,000 in prize money is available. This is the 42nd year for the...
James E. Paul: Educator, musician, bon vivant
James E. Paul, musician, educator, and renaissance man of the human spirit, passed away peacefully on the morning of June 26th. He lived fully each of his 91 years: with curiosity, discernment, and his own uniquely exuberant approach to enjoying good things. Jim loved music: he explored early European singing...
Scene in Edmonds: Fogbow on the waterfront
This fogbow was spotted by photographer Monica Dorbin Sunday morning on the Edmonds waterfront. According to this post on EarthSky.org, fogbows are caused by the small droplets inside a fog or cloud rather than larger raindrops that cause a rainbow.
Homage Senior Services invites community to Engage: Mind and Body Challenge
Lynnwood-based Homage Senior Services, which provides services for older adults and people with disabilities in Snohomish County, is gearing up to launch its first Engage: Mind and Body challenge. The challenge will work to raise money for Homage and the various programs it runs. When considering ways to engage with...
Next Uptown Edmonds Market Aug. 16
Two more Uptown Edmonds Tuesday evening markets are coming up: from 4-8 p.m. on Aug. 16 and Aug 23. Located on 236th Street Southwest just west of Highway 99 and north of Safeway, the market — sponsored by the City of Edmonds — includes vendors selling a range of products, from food to arts and crafts, and also features live music.
Free South County Fire kids camps Aug. 18 in Edmonds, Lynnwood
South County Fire is hosting two free Kids Fire Camps on Aug. 18 with fun safety activities for the whole family:. – Edmonds Fire Camp, 1-2 p.m., downtown fire station 17, 275 6th Ave. N. – Lynnwood Fire Camp, 6-7 p.m., Lynndale Park, 18927 72nd Ave. W. (before Sandlot Cinemas...
Edmonds scenic: Saturday sunset
Corn, beans, blueberries and more Saturday at Edmonds Museum Summer Market
Last Saturday I was wandering the market picking up my weekly goodies when I started to wonder: How many kinds of cucumbers can you find at the market during the summer season? There are of course traditional cucumbers and English cucumbers, but have you ever tried a lemon cucumber or maybe a Persian? And how can I forget pickling cukes? Cucumbers are just one example of the fabulous varieties of produce you can find at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market, all grown by local farmers.
North Puget Sound Small Business Summit in Lynnwood Oct. 26
The Economic Alliance of Snohomish County is sponsoring a North Puget Sound Small Business Summit Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Lynnwood Convention Center. Join over 600 individuals from a variety of industries representing businesses across the North Puget Sound region for a day of panel discussions, training opportunities, an exhibition hall and networking.
2022 NW Pinball Championships coming to Lynnwood Bowl & Skate Sept. 9
This fall, Lynnwood Bowl and Skate will be hosting the 10th annual Northwest Pinball Championships. This year’s championship rounds will consist of three International Fitness Professionals Association (IFPA) rounds, a women’s tournament and Sunday consolation knockout event. While the three IFPA rounds are full, competitors can apply to...
Scene in Edmonds: Disappearing nightshade
Invasive nightshade plants are “disappearing” from the Edmonds Marsh, thanks to the work of volunteers. This is the second season of volunteer work under an “Adopt-A-Highway” Landscape Agreement with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). It allows volunteers to remove chain-link fencing and bittersweet nightshade that have damaged the wetland vegetation and blocked altered freshwater flows from Shellabarger Creek into the Edmonds Marsh-Estuary Wildlife Sanctuary.
Save the date: 6th annual Overdose Awareness Day event in Everett Aug. 31
All are invited to attend the 6th Annual International Overdose Awareness Day candlelight vigil and resource fair, “A Night To Remember, A Time To Act,” set for 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 at Snohomish County Plaza, 3000 Rockefeller Ave. in Everett. The resource fair will run from 5-6:15...
Community discussion on gun safety set for Aug. 25
SnoCo Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense In America and the Edmonds Police Department are partnering to host a community discussion on gun safety, from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 at the police department, 250 5th Ave. N. The event will include a presentation on “the importance of secure firearms...
Richard Strauss: U.S. Marine Corps veteran was gifted mechanic, avid reader
Richard Leo Strauss, 76, passed away on July 30, 2022 in Mill Creek, WA, in the arms of his beloved family. He was born in Yuba City, CA, on June 22, 1946 to Ada Lavene Young and Nathan A. Strauss. Richard was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps,...
Emergency management plan update plus guidelines for resolutions before Edmonds City Council Aug. 16
The Edmonds City Council is set to cover a range of topics during its Tuesday, Aug. 16 business meeting. Among them: an update of the city’s Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan and a related code change related to disaster preparation, emergency coordination and civil emergencies. The council is also scheduled to consider draft guidelines for city council resolutions, with a focus on ensuring such resolutions are related to city business and are politically nonpartisan.
Woodway Town Council Aug. 15 to discuss urban forest fires, 2nd quarter financial report
The Woodway Town Council will meet starting at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15. Among the items on the agenda: a discussion on urban forest fires and the town’s second quarter 2022 financial report. The meeting will be a hybrid format. The public may attend in person at Town Hall...
