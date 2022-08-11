ST. MARYS, OH (WLIO) - St. Marys Summerfest wraps up a successful weekend at its new location. The annual festival moved from Memorial Park to the Skip Baughman Complex this year. The new location gave Summerfest more room for the rides, food, and vendors that keep people coming back year after year. For the final day, they held a cornhole tournament with 35 professional teams coming in from around the state to compete, alongside three dozen armature competitors. The festival is something that the residents look forward to and benefits the St. Marys area.

SAINT MARYS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO