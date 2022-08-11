Read full article on original website
BREAKING NEWS!! Child Struck by a Vehicle in Ambridge
(Ambridge, Pa.) A child was struck by a car at 6th and Merchant Streets in Ambridge early Friday afternoon. Police and firefighters were still on the scene as of 2:00PM and no other information is available according to Beaver County 9-1-1. Social media posts stated that the child was injured...
Beaver Falls Man Wanted in Chippewa Twp. Incident Apprehended in Union Twp.
(Union Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle are reporting that they apprehended a 41-yer-old Beaver Falls man that was wanted by Chippewa Township, Beaver County, Police for an unknown incident that occurred earlier in the day on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Troopers are reporting that...
VIDEO: Bags & Blessings To Hold Annual Auction & 5K September 9-10
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) A great event with a great cause returns once again to Beaver County. Now in its 4th year, Bags & Blessings will be holding their annual 5K on September 10 headquartered at Thursdays in Bridgewater, with registration beginning at 8:00 AM. The event will preceded by a silent auction taking place from 12:00 PM until 7:00 PM on September 9, with proceeds to help Bags & Blessings continue their bags for those who are or have undergone cancer treatments, as well as its continued progress in the Tree Memorial Program.
Aliquippa School Board Hires Two New Teachers
(Aliquippa, Pa.) Aliquippa School Board approved the hiring of 2 teachers at Wednesday night’s deliberation meeting. Yolanda A. Meade was hired as a high school history teacher and her salary will be $55,962.00 . Brianna Colbert of Pittsburgh, PA was hired as the high school physical education teacher. Her salary will be $44,566.00 for Master’s Degree 1, step 3 @ $44,566.00.
Report of Two Beaver County Credit Unions Being Robbed Confirmed by FBI
(Beaver County , Pa.) There have been confirmed reports that a pair of financial institutions in Beaver County were robbed over last weekend. Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano spoke with the FBI in Pittsburgh Thursday and she is reporting that the FBI Public Affairs Officer Catherine Policicchio confirmed to Giordano that “THAT THE FBI IS INVESTIGATING TWO ROBBERIES” that occurred at two Beaver County Credit Unions and that is it. She said there is no additional information at this time as the FBI is continuing to investigate.
Commonwealth of Pa Flags to Fly Half-Staff In Honor of Fallen Washington County Deputy
(Harrisburg, Pa.) Gov Tom Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags to fly at half staff to honor fallen Washington County Deputy Sheriff Cpl. Chad Beattie, who died while on duty Wednesday. Beattie responded to a call at the South Strabane Target and while on the a call a short chase...
State Police Identity Man Who Shot and Killed Himself in Center Twp. Police Cruiser
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa) Pa State Police have identified the man who shot and killed himself inside of a Center Twp. Police Cruiser early Friday afternoon. Troopers said via release that 43-year-old Arpad Sooky of Center Twp. shot and killed himself inside a Center Twp. Police cruiser along Brodhead Road near Pleasant Ave. while being transported to the Center Twp. Police Department after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant at his residence on Geneva Drive.
Pittsburgh Man Faces Drug Charges after Traffic Stop in Aliquippa
(Aliquippa, Pa.) PA State Police in Beaver are reporting that a Pittsburgh man was stopped for a traffic violation on Monday, August 8 at 11:40 AM at Raccoon and Mill Streets in Aliquippa. As state police investigated it was found that 33-year-old Kyle Germany, of Pittsburgh, PA, was in possession of bulk marijuana and known drug sale paraphernalia. According to the report he was taken into custody and charges are pending.
Man Being Transported in Center Twp. Police Vehicle Shoots an Kills Himself
(Center Twp., PA.) Beaver County District Attorney David J. Lozier reported Friday afternoon that at 12;08 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, Center Township Police served a search warrant at 252 Geneva Drive and an adult male was taken into custody at that residence. He was being transported in a police vehicle to the Center Township Police Department and it is believed at that time the individual discharged a firearm while being transported and in custody. According to Lozier he now deceased. Because the male died while in police custody, and in order to insure an objective, outside investigation, Center Township Police referred the matter to the PA State Police.
Man Shot and Killed in Sheetz Parking Lot in Wilkins Township
(Wilkins Twp., Allegheny County, Pa.) Police were called to the parking lot of the Sheetz on William Penn Highway in Wilkins Township around 10:45 PM for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man who was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where...
Multitasking Money? Find Out how To Get Your Cash To Do More Than Just One Thing At A Time This Tuesday.
(Beaver County, PA) Humans might only be able to do only one thing at a time, but money, well that’s a different story. It is possible to have the same money earn interest and be available for borrowing, but only if you know a few special concepts. On Tuesday August 16, Tom Young from 1st Consultants, Inc. in Beaver will join Eddy Crow on “Teleforum” and co host host a guest segment on Beaver County Radio to discuss the topic of “The Velocity of Money” that starts at 9 A.M. as part of his ongoing monthly series of multi media forums.
School Safety Becomes Conversational Centerpiece Of Blackhawk School Board Meeting
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) With the first day of school nearing, many members of any school district–teachers, administrators, parents, students, and local law enforcement–are hoping that the school is safe enough for everyone on a daily basis. The Blackhawk School District is no different, and those feelings were...
