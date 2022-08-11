(Beaver County, PA) Humans might only be able to do only one thing at a time, but money, well that’s a different story. It is possible to have the same money earn interest and be available for borrowing, but only if you know a few special concepts. On Tuesday August 16, Tom Young from 1st Consultants, Inc. in Beaver will join Eddy Crow on “Teleforum” and co host host a guest segment on Beaver County Radio to discuss the topic of “The Velocity of Money” that starts at 9 A.M. as part of his ongoing monthly series of multi media forums.

