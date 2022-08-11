ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Robb Report

How a Young French Designer Makes Tables That Look Like He Captured the Ocean

When Julien Lagueste recalls his childhood growing up in the French city of La Trinité-sur-Mer, a memory firmly fixed in his mind are the summers his family would spend by the sea. He was entranced by the Mediterranean landscape, so it’s not by chance that the designer’s work evokes the shore—the paleness of the sand, the organic shape of eroded stone, the reflections and blue hue of the water. Using wood and epoxy resin to mesmerizing effect, Lagueste’s experimental series of coffee and side tables creates the illusion of looking at the cerulean-colored ocean itself. It was for his 2016...
The Daily South

Nana's Lime Sherbet Punch

When country music singer Kane Brown was growing up, his grandmother would whip up this quick and frosty lime sherbet punch that he still craves to this day. "I haven't had it in awhile, but if my Nana brought it up today, I'd drink the whole bowl," Brown says. Similar...
forkast.news

Bored Apes — NFTs take over the planet | NFT Moments in History Ep. 11

Forkast x CryptoSlam! are proud to present Moments in NFT History — an explainer video series hosted by Forkast’s Joel Flynn that gives you a front-row seat to history-in-the-making. Bored Ape Yacht Club, and the NFTs they refer to, Bored Apes, may well be the most popular token...
nftevening.com

Alpha Aliens Club: The NFT Project That Is Out Of This World!

The Alpha Aliens Club is here and plans to take over the entire NFT universe. A fantastic new project with unique 3D art and an exceptional roadmap, they are already making massive noise in the NFT space. More details will follow in due time about the mint of this exciting...
