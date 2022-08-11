ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

WBTW News13

1 found shot dead in car in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was found shot dead in a car Tuesday evening in Florence County, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye. The victim was found dead in a car on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area, Joye said. Joye said the investigation is early on and […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are on scene Tuesday evening of a person found shot to death in a car on River Bend Drive just outside of Timmonsville, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said at this time officers are in the early stages of the...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Hartsville woman charged with attempted murder in Florence shooting

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to say that the suspect used a handgun in the shooting FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 26-year-old Hartsville woman has been charged with attempted murder after deputies said that she shot a person Tuesday morning at a Florence motel. Fantaga Tyleisa Denise Porter used a handgun to shoot […]
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Elderly woman with Alzheimer's reported missing in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 76-year-old with Alzheimer's has been reported missing in Horry County. Elizabeth "Betty" Harvath was last seen around 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday leaving her house in Little River, the Horry County Police Dept. said. Police said she was driving a light blue 2012 Honda...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Man wanted for 2020 shooting arrested in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for a December 2020 shooting is in custody after drugs were found in his vehicle, according to an announcement Friday from the Florence Police Department. Rayshawn Mortress Tutt Smoot is facing 11 charges, including for dealing methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana. Other charges include burglary and multiple gun crimes. […]
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Man pleads guilty in 2020 stabbing at Coastal Grand Mall

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect in a stabbing that happened at Coastal Grand Mall in 2020 pleaded guilty in court Monday. Dionte Roddey White pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and was sentenced to 10 years suspended to the service of two years and four years probation following his release.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WSPA 7News

Family of elderly SC woman killed in robbery speaks out

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was denied bond after being accused of killing 86-year-old Essie Benekin and setting her home on fire in the Pineville community. “That’s my sister, I miss my sister. I don’t have a sister anymore,” said Daisy Green, Benekin’s sister. An affidavit released shows a cigarette butt, a glove, […]
PINEVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Timmonsville police search for missing man

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Timmonsville police are searching for a missing man who was last seen Sunday. Jasper Mckithen was last seen on Tanyard Street in a blue Chevrolet Sonic with license plate UNX451, according to police. Anyone who sees Mckithen is asked to call 911.
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
wpde.com

Victim identified in Conway juvenile shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A juvenile shot and killed in Conway Saturday has been identified. Christopher Noah Garrett, 14, was shot multiple times in a wooded area near his home on Bear Bluff Road, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Willard added he was shot by another juvenile.
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Woman found guilty of burglarizing South Carolina home during Hurricane Florence evacuation

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been found guilty of burglarizing a North Charleston home while the victims were evacuated during Hurricane Florence in 2018. Sheena Shanay Alston, 42, was found guilty of first-degree burglary earlier this month by a jury in Charleston County, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said on Monday. Prosecutors said the […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Minor injuries reported following house fire in Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person suffered minor injuries during a house fire Wednesday morning in the Myrtle Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 5:19 a.m. to Grousewood Drive in Socastee for a reported residential structure fire. Crews said the fire is now under...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

HCPD issues nearly 50 citations in connection to animal neglect investigation; HCACC still overcapacity

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Animal Care Center has been inundated with animals since two investigations brought in 130 animals earlier this month. One of the investigations on Monday, Aug. 8 led officers to Merrit and Fowler roads in the Conway area, where they said they found a large number of dogs in a pen with no shelter, food or water. The HCACC said all of them were emaciated, dehydrated and neglected.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WECT

Dog stolen from Nebraska found in Columbus County

HALLSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recovered a dog after he was stolen from its owners in Nebraska. Per the CCSO, Joshua Henriksen and Kaley Henriksen were arrested for felony fugitive warrants out of Nebraska on August 5. The Nebraska sheriff’s office told the CCSO on August 10 that they are suspected to have stolen a bunch of silver, a gun and a yorkie named Gus.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

