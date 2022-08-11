Read full article on original website
1 found shot dead in car in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was found shot dead in a car Tuesday evening in Florence County, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye. The victim was found dead in a car on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area, Joye said. Joye said the investigation is early on and […]
wpde.com
Deputies investigating second homicide within couple of hours in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a homicide Tuesday night in the area of Timmons Road in Florence County, according to Florence County Sheriff’s Office T. J. Joye. Joye said at this time they are working to gather more information to issue a news release. A...
wpde.com
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are on scene Tuesday evening of a person found shot to death in a car on River Bend Drive just outside of Timmonsville, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said at this time officers are in the early stages of the...
Hartsville woman charged with attempted murder in Florence shooting
Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to say that the suspect used a handgun in the shooting FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 26-year-old Hartsville woman has been charged with attempted murder after deputies said that she shot a person Tuesday morning at a Florence motel. Fantaga Tyleisa Denise Porter used a handgun to shoot […]
WMBF
Hwy 9 in Horry County closed after crash with entrapment, 1 injured
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Highway 9 at Harvest Moon in the Longs area is closed due to a crash with entrapment. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to this call at 7:50 a.m. South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brain Lee says Horry County Fire Rescue has the road...
wpde.com
Elderly woman with Alzheimer's reported missing in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 76-year-old with Alzheimer's has been reported missing in Horry County. Elizabeth "Betty" Harvath was last seen around 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday leaving her house in Little River, the Horry County Police Dept. said. Police said she was driving a light blue 2012 Honda...
Man wanted for 2020 shooting arrested in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for a December 2020 shooting is in custody after drugs were found in his vehicle, according to an announcement Friday from the Florence Police Department. Rayshawn Mortress Tutt Smoot is facing 11 charges, including for dealing methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana. Other charges include burglary and multiple gun crimes. […]
wpde.com
Man pleads guilty in 2020 stabbing at Coastal Grand Mall
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect in a stabbing that happened at Coastal Grand Mall in 2020 pleaded guilty in court Monday. Dionte Roddey White pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and was sentenced to 10 years suspended to the service of two years and four years probation following his release.
Family of elderly SC woman killed in robbery speaks out
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was denied bond after being accused of killing 86-year-old Essie Benekin and setting her home on fire in the Pineville community. “That’s my sister, I miss my sister. I don’t have a sister anymore,” said Daisy Green, Benekin’s sister. An affidavit released shows a cigarette butt, a glove, […]
Timmonsville police search for missing man
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Timmonsville police are searching for a missing man who was last seen Sunday. Jasper Mckithen was last seen on Tanyard Street in a blue Chevrolet Sonic with license plate UNX451, according to police. Anyone who sees Mckithen is asked to call 911.
wpde.com
Victim identified in Conway juvenile shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A juvenile shot and killed in Conway Saturday has been identified. Christopher Noah Garrett, 14, was shot multiple times in a wooded area near his home on Bear Bluff Road, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Willard added he was shot by another juvenile.
Woman found guilty of burglarizing South Carolina home during Hurricane Florence evacuation
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been found guilty of burglarizing a North Charleston home while the victims were evacuated during Hurricane Florence in 2018. Sheena Shanay Alston, 42, was found guilty of first-degree burglary earlier this month by a jury in Charleston County, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said on Monday. Prosecutors said the […]
WMBF
Deputies investigating after person found shot, killed inside car near Timmonsville
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies are on the scene of a homicide investigation, according to Sheriff TJ Joye. Authorities were called Tuesday night to River Bend Road near Timmonsville. Joye said a person was found shot and killed inside of a car. He said it’s still...
wpde.com
Minor injuries reported following house fire in Myrtle Beach area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person suffered minor injuries during a house fire Wednesday morning in the Myrtle Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 5:19 a.m. to Grousewood Drive in Socastee for a reported residential structure fire. Crews said the fire is now under...
WMBF
HCPD issues nearly 50 citations in connection to animal neglect investigation; HCACC still overcapacity
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Animal Care Center has been inundated with animals since two investigations brought in 130 animals earlier this month. One of the investigations on Monday, Aug. 8 led officers to Merrit and Fowler roads in the Conway area, where they said they found a large number of dogs in a pen with no shelter, food or water. The HCACC said all of them were emaciated, dehydrated and neglected.
Driver dies in rollover crash near Andrews in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe was killed early Saturday in a rollover crash near Andrews in Georgetown County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened about 1:45 a.m. on Highway 41, also known as South Morgan Avenue, Master Trooper David Jones said. The 2022 Tahoe was headed […]
wpde.com
'Tragic, life changing': Boy from Bonneau loses part of leg, hand in lawnmower accident
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The small town of Bonneau is rallying around a family whose son is recovering from a serious accident involving a lawnmower on Saturday. According to a report from the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, Wyatt Carr, 5, was playing in his yard while his father, Clinton, was cutting the grass.
wpde.com
5 dogs placed under quarantine after man attacked in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Five dogs have been placed under quarantine following an attack of a man Monday afternoon on Oven Bottom Road in the Lake View community of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Animal Shelter Director Randy Grimsley. Grimsley said at this time they aren’t sure...
WECT
Dog stolen from Nebraska found in Columbus County
HALLSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recovered a dog after he was stolen from its owners in Nebraska. Per the CCSO, Joshua Henriksen and Kaley Henriksen were arrested for felony fugitive warrants out of Nebraska on August 5. The Nebraska sheriff’s office told the CCSO on August 10 that they are suspected to have stolen a bunch of silver, a gun and a yorkie named Gus.
wpde.com
Driver in Florence Co. crash that killed paramedic, motorcyclist out on bond
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A 71-year-old woman charged for her reported involvement in a crash that killed two people on Tuesday night appeared in court for her bond hearing Saturday morning. Jacqueline Williams, 71, received a $100,000 bond and was released at 10:53 a.m., according to records from the...
