ABC6.com
Experts perform necropsy on whale that washed up on shore at Charlestown beach
CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Expert and staff from Mystic Aquarium performed a necropsy on whale that rushed up on a Charlestown beach Thursday. According to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, the minke whale washed up on shore at East Beach in Charlestown Tuesday. The Department of Environmental...
ABC6.com
Boat catches fire near Block Island
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — A 38-foot vessel caught fire Friday afternoon near Block Island. The fire happened just before 1 p.m., one nautical mile west of the island. “The fire was initially extinguished by the operator before they were assisted by a Good Samaritan off of the vessel,” the U.S. Coast Guard wrote on Twitter.
Turnto10.com
Scarborough South Beach to close amenities on weekdays through Labor Day
NARAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — Amenities at Scarborough South State Beach in Narragansett will be closed on weekdays starting Monday, the state Department of Environmental Management said. The beach will be open with lifeguards on weekends through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. The department said the beach has closed its...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island veterinarian surrenders license amid growing concerns from past
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state, after a number of concerns regarding animal treatment have resurfaced from her past. This is according to the state’s database for licensed veterinarians. On Thursday a spokesperson with Banfield Hospital confirmed...
Turnto10.com
Fire crews battle 2.75 acre brush fire in Charlestown
CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Fire crews responded to reports of a brush fire on Sunday morning on the Charlestown/Hopkinton line. Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management official Jay Wegimont confirmed the fire was on state property at Burlingame State Park. As of 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the fire had burned...
ABC6.com
Beach in Narragansett closed on weekdays due to staff shortage
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced Saturday that a Narragansett beach will be closed on the weekdays due to lack of staffing. Environment officials said starting Monday, Scarborough South State Beach will only be open on the weekends until Labor Day. The change...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island state beaches shut off showers due to drought conditions
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said that some state beaches have shut off their showers because of extreme drought conditions. The town of Narragansett issued a water use ban, after Gov. Dan McKee announced a statewide drought advisory Tuesday. Water will be shut...
nrinow.news
Two northern RI beaches closed for swimming due to bacteria
BURRILLVILLE/GLOCESTER – The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended closure on Wednesday of two beaches in northern Rhode Island after testing showed high bacteria levels, the latest facilities in the state to see swimming paused over water concerns. Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville and Harmony Hill School Beach in...
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Boat collision off MV damages two vessels
Mayday Off Martha’s Vineyard: “…arrived to see Menemsha charter boat Tomahawk, collided at speed with a trawler dragging nets with severe damage to both vessels,” From Good Samaritan vessel first on scene. A Fairhaven based fishing vessel, Gloria Jean, was involved in a collision with the...
Turnto10.com
Some state beaches to close outdoor showers
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday some state beaches will not have outdoor showers or water available. This is in an attempt to save water and adhere to Narragansett's ban on outdoor water use. The following beaches will not have access to outdoor shower...
independentri.com
Local author takes on untold story about slave trade in RI
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Christian McBurney’s new book, “Dark Voyage: An American Privateer’s War on Britain’s African Slave Trade,” opens a potentially untold story about Rhode Island’s episode in the African slave trade during the Revolutionary War. As McBurney tells it, he was...
Westport’s Nickname for Summer Residents Has Curious Origins
Welcome to Westport, where a majority of the community is comprised of farmers, fishermen, teachers, contractors and other blue-collar types. Route 6 up north is considered the "city" part of town. Meanwhile, anyone living south off of Horseneck Road or Narrow Avenue resides in the sticks. Westport is a simple...
ABC6.com
No-contact advisory placed on 5 beaches in Dartmouth area
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection announced Wednesday that a no-contact advisory is in place for five beaches in the Dartmouth and New Bedford area. The Dartmouth Board of Health was notified that a combined sewer overflow discharge from the city of New Bedford’s...
WPRI
On the Rhode: Summer at Ocean House
Ocean House is Rhode Island’s only five-diamond resort. This luxury resort is located right on the water in Westerly, serving up spectacular views and memory-making opportunities for anyone’s summer stay. Ashley Erling went to the resort on Friday morning to check out the events and activities to enjoy...
4 RI counties at ‘medium’ COVID-19 level
The COVID-19 community level has been raised for three more Rhode Island counties due to an increase in new cases and hospitalizations.
fallriverreporter.com
Several crews respond to local waters for a boat fire with one aboard
A boat was damaged by fire Friday after multiple crews responded to the scene to put out the flames. This afternoon, the United States Coast Guard Cutter Coho, alongside the Block Island Harbormaster, Narragansett Fire, and Newport Fire, responded to a 38-ft vessel with an engine fire 1.5 miles west of Block Island with 1 person on board.
Worsening drought conditions prompt concerns over wells drying up
Wells drying up is certainly a concern in Connecticut as drought conditions worsen.
Motorcyclist killed in Providence highway crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on I-95 South in Providence on Saturday afternoon. Rhode Island State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened just north of the Thurbers Avenue exit shortly after 2:30 p.m. According to state police, the bike collided with a highway barrier. The victim was pronounced […]
getawaymavens.com
7 Great Romantic Hotels in Rhode Island
With “Island” in its name, and called “The Ocean State,” it’s no surprise that most of the romantic hotels in Rhode Island are on or near the water. Some have been on Luxury “Stay” lists for years. Others might be unfamiliar to you. Read on for the Getaway Mavens Favorites.
ABC6.com
Veterinarian no longer works for Johnston pet hospital in midst of investigation
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A veterinarian is no longer employed at a Johnston pet hospital, after a number of concerns surfaced from her past. The public relations manager at Banfield Pet Hospital, Liz Morales, told ABC 6 News Thursday that Dr. Janine Oliver “is no longer employed at Banfield.”
