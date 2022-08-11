ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickens County, GA

Cherokee hazmat team helps contain tar spill in Pickens

By Staff reports, Cherokee Fire and Emergency Services
 3 days ago
Cherokee Fire and Emergency Services’ hazmat team was called to Pickens County Wednesday to help contain tar and diesel fuel that spilled in front of the Tate House. Cherokee Fire and Emergency Services

Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services helped contain a tar spill in Pickens County Wednesday after a tanker trailer was in a crash there.

Cherokee Fire’s hazardous materials team was asked for aid by Pickens County Wednesday morning to help with a hazmat spill on Highway 53 in front of the historic Tate House, the fire department reported.

Pickens County Fire and Rescue extricated the driver before Cherokee County responders arrived.

An estimated 3,000-5,000 gallons of hot tar was leaking from a breached tanker trailer and diesel fuel was found leaking from the saddle tanks on the tractor, Cherokee Fire reported. The diesel fuel leak was quickly contained, but the hot tar was slowly flowing into a roadside culvert and nearby pasture. The Cherokee hazmat team deployed containment booms in the flow to slow and stop more tar from flowing into the culvert, authorities said.

Cherokee Fire’s HazMat 21, Truck 21, and Battalion 2 responded to the incident.

Pickens County Public Works delivered 18 tons of sand to assist with the containment. Containment equipment was left in place until a hazardous materials contractor could arrive to fully mitigate the spill.

Cherokee County, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
