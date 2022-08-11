Power restored after outage limited fuel availability on I-15 north of Vegas

A power outage that impacted the availability of fuel on Interstate 15 north of Las Vegas has been resolved, Clark County officials announced.

KTNV first heard reports of the outage at approximately 9:30 a.m. As of 2:20 p.m., power was restored, according to Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa.

Officials identified the cause of the outage as a structural fire at a sub-station in Moapa, which affected 17,500 meters of power lines.

While the power was out, the last stop to fuel up on I-15 headed north at Love's Travel Stop, officials said at the time.

Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Bunkerville and Mesquite were impacted by the outage.

Clark County officials said power was expected to be restored mid-to-late afternoon on Thursday.