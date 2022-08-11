ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power restored after outage limited fuel availability on I-15 north of Vegas

By KTNV Staff
 3 days ago
A power outage that impacted the availability of fuel on Interstate 15 north of Las Vegas has been resolved, Clark County officials announced.

KTNV first heard reports of the outage at approximately 9:30 a.m. As of 2:20 p.m., power was restored, according to Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa.

Officials identified the cause of the outage as a structural fire at a sub-station in Moapa, which affected 17,500 meters of power lines.

While the power was out, the last stop to fuel up on I-15 headed north at Love's Travel Stop, officials said at the time.

Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Bunkerville and Mesquite were impacted by the outage.

Clark County officials said power was expected to be restored mid-to-late afternoon on Thursday.

Fox5 KVVU

Heavy rain causes flooding at elementary school in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thursday’s heavy rainfall caused significant flooding at Rose Warren Elementary School. Among the damage reported, flooding in several classrooms that completely soaked books and materials, as well as electronics. “There were in lots of parts of the open place, there were lots of floods...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Residents in Southern Nevada rural communities endure hours without power

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Power was restored for nearly 18,000 residents in some of the smaller towns in Clark County after a transmission line caught fire early Thursday morning. For more than 10 hours, people from Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Bunkerville, Mesquite and the Paiute were affected. "I immediately...
LAS VEGAS, NV
dallasexpress.com

More Human Remains Found in Vegas’ Lake Mead

Las Vegas Police Department’s homicide’s Lt. Ray Spencer warned the public in late July that as the water level continues to drop in Lake Mead, “it’s likely that [they] will find additional bodies that have been dumped.”. Spencer’s prophecy, reported in The Dallas Express, proved accurate...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Americajr.com

PHOTOS: 2022 South Point Car & Truck Show in Las Vegas, NV

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at the South Point Hotel and Casino for their 2022 Car and Truck Show benefitting Speedway Children’s Charities. See some of the hottest rides in Las Vegas at the fourth annual South Point Car and Truck Show presented by Star Nursery. FREE ADMISSION FOR SPECTATORS! Please join us for this wonderful outing to raise funds to help Speedway Children’s Charities support local kids in need. The show will be located Inside the South Point Exhibit Hall, entrance off Silverado Ranch. In addition to getting up close and personal with an incredible variety of vehicles, there also will be raffles, music and food for sale. Thank you for your support of Speedway Children’s Charities – helping local children in need to live productive lives.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTLA

Las Vegas hit with heavy rainfall; casinos flooded

A torrential downpour soaked Las Vegas for the second time in recent weeks, flooding hotels and casinos Thursday night.  Video showed what looked like a river flowing through the parking garages of Harrah’s Las Vegas and The LINQ Hotel. Water also poured through the ceiling of Planet Hollywood and soaked the casino floor. Video shared […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

