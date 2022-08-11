Read full article on original website
Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to ‘Stay Far Away From’
You could spend years of your life scrolling through the seemingly endless amount of various lists detailing the good, the bad ,and the ugly when it comes to towns and cities across America. Maine happens to be featured on a lot of these lists, most of which are filled with pure opinion and often influenced by reputation versus fact. That seems to be the case for one of Ranker's most controversial new lists that names Lewiston, Maine, one of the 15 places in America you should stay away from.
Do You Remember Maine’s Iconic Service Merchandise Stores?
Here's a throwback for you. SERVICE MERCHANDISE. Do you remember the picnic store?. Maine had a handful of them back in the day. I remember being on the South Portland and Lewiston stores and we thought they were THE FUTURE of retail! The store wasn't actually a store. It was a showroom. And how you got what you wanted was an amazing journey!
WMTW
Art in the Park celebrates local Maine artists
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Artists and art lovers gathered for Art in the Park in Mill Creek Park in South Portland on Saturday. The annual event provides artist with a chance to display and sell their best work. "It’s just great," said artist Sandy Conlogue. "All year you paint...
A New 250-Seat Restaurant, Micro-Brewery? You’ll Have to Visit Auburn, Maine
Mason's Brewing Company in Brewer, Maine has a plan to open a second location 100 miles south in Auburn that sounds like it's going to be epic. In a Facebook post on Thursday, Mason's Brewing announced that they will start construction this fall on a two-story, 250-seat restaurant, micro-brewery and distillery on Main Street in Auburn right on the banks of the Androscoggin River. It will be built on land near the intersection of Main and Drummond Street which is right next to two existing buildings, including one that is home to Maine Gourmet Chocolates.
mdislander.com
Learn to identity Maine’s most common birds
BAR HARBOR — Maine is a birder’s paradise. Join birder, conservationist and author Nick Lund for an author talk about his book “American Birding Association Field Guide to Birds of Maine” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at Jesup Memorial Library. Lund’s book is written for...
Maine Must Have Some of the Worst Roads in the Country
There’s no denying that Maine roads freaking suck. We survive harsh winters only for our roads to be turned into a minefield of potholes, cracks, and hazards. I am constantly slowing down, swerving, and swearing as my tire almost gets punctured trying to avoid potholes year-round. Fortunately, they eventually get fixed but it’s still rough out there, man.
Nearly 100 New Apartments Could Soon Be Coming To Augusta
While a lack of housing in Central Maine has been an issue for years, the problem has really been brought to the forefront by the pandemic-caused migration of people to our area. We all know at least one person, regardless of income level, who has had problems finding an affordable...
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in Maine
While August seems to be flying by, there are still plenty of events and activities going on in Maine to keep everyone busy this weekend. Maybe you are interested in viewing some art, or you would like to listen to some live music, or maybe you just crave some funnel cakes, cotton candy, and a ride on the Ferris wheel. Luckily for you, I have you covered with all of these activities and more! While inflation continues to take a bite out of our paychecks, there are plenty of fun and free activities that won't make you sigh having to open up your wallet. Some of the activities are perfect for a date, whether it's a second date or your partner of ten years. Pack a picnic, grab a blanket, and go listen to one of the free concerts.
Jersey Mike’s Set to Open First Location in Portland, Maine
Just a couple years ago, one of the fastest growing chain restaurants in America, Jersey Mike's, had a grand total of zero locations in Maine. Fast forward to now, and Jersey Mike's aggressive expansion into Vacationland is continuing at a rapid pace. The sandwich chain already has 3 operational locations in Scarborough, Windham, and Brunswick. Jersey Mike's plans on opening an additional 4 locations soon, including their first in Portland.
3rd Earthquake in Washington County in 2 Days All Within 10 Miles of Each Other
For the 3rd time in 2 days the Earth rumbled in Washington County Maine, with another earthquake! The latest earthquake occurred on Saturday, August 13th at 7:35 a.m. Saturday's earthquake registered 2.1 on the Richter Scale. It was located 2 miles east-southeast of Centerville. This is almost exactly where the 2nd earthquake on Thursday August 11th was located.
A Nazi U-Boat Once Sunk a US Ship in Maine’s Casco Bay
If you've ever been to Fort Williams in Cape Elizabeth or to Peaks Island, you've seen the remnants of gun batteries and lookout towers. These were used in WW1 and especially in WW2 to protect Portland Harbor. You may think that World War II was fought far away from Maine, so you may be surprised by how close those nasty Nazis really got.
wabi.tv
Former presidential yacht to be restored at Maine shipyard
BELFAST, Maine (AP) - A Maine shipyard is preparing for a painstaking stem-to-stern restoration of a floating piece of presidential history. French & Webb was tapped for the restoration by the current owner of the Sequoia, a 1925 motor yacht that served eight presidents before being sold by President Jimmy Carter in 1977.
Chef Andrew Zimmern Finds Any Excuse to Keep Coming Back to Maine
This time his excuse was finding the perfect lobster roll. It's a tough job but somebody's gotta do it. Andrew loves Maine. According to an article in the Press Herald about an episode of his show, The Zimmern List, set in Portland, Andrew had good reason to love Maine. His dad, Robert Zimmern, who was 89 when he died in 2015 lived the last 10 years of his life near Portland’s Back Cove. Andrew would come to visit his dad and his dad's husband. They were foodies and helped Andrew fall in love with the immense food scene in Portland.
mainebiz.biz
Brewer-based brewer says it will expand to Auburn
Mason's Brewing Co., of Brewer, is expanding to Auburn to anchor a mixed-use riverfront property set to be purchased and developed by Gorham-based Great Falls Construction. "I'm super-excited we found the perfect developer to take us to the next level," Mason's owner Chris Morley told Mainebiz in a Thursday phone interview.
Down East
Maine News You May Have Missed
Several monkey sightings were reported in the city’s West End. It’s illegal to keep a monkey as a pet in Maine, although one witness said it looked like a type of macaque commonly used in medical research. As of press time, no monkey had been captured. Gouldsboro. A...
WCVB
The Spirit of Massachusetts in Kennebunk, Maine, has an interesting history
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Spirit of Massachusetts, located at4 Western Ave., Kennebunk, Maine, was once an educational vessel that traveled around the globe. Having sailed over 500,000 miles, the boat ventured to the Caribbean and Africa, to name a few. Ribcraft USA supplies rigid inflatable boats to the Navy...
wabi.tv
House fire and explosion in Stonington
STONINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Multiple fire crews are responding a house fire in Stonington Sunday morning. Dispatchers at the Hancock County Regional Communications Center confirmed the fire is on Fifield Point Road. Residents in the area tell TV5 they heard multiple explosions around 9 a.m. No word yet if anyone...
foxbangor.com
Jurassic Quest roars into Maine
BANGOR — The Jurassic period has been described by scientists as having been the ‘golden age’ of the dinosaurs. And while this period ended about 145 million years ago, Jurassic Quest is helping dinosaur lovers experience what it was like when these awesome creatures ruled the planet.
WMTW
Person held in Cumberland County Jail dies in cell
PORTLAND, Maine — According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, a person being held at the Cumberland County Jail died at the facility Sunday. Just before 6 a.m., a corrections officer found the person unresponsive in their cell. The officer, jail medical staff and Portland first responders were unable...
mdislander.com
Officials say start winter prep now
ELLSWORTH — Sure you’ve been sweating this month, but it is Maine. That means there will be winter weather arriving sooner rather than later and all economic signs point to continued high energy costs. Home heating oil average costs more than doubled from May 2021 to May 2022,...
I-95 FM
