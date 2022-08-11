Read full article on original website
Las Cruces hosts large cannabis convention
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces was home to the largest cannabis convention this weekend. The Southern New Mexico Canna Convention focused on medical cannabis education, information, and entertainment. Due to the recent success of the cannabis industry in Las Cruces, the convention brought together the medical cannabis...
Opening of Mexican-inspired art installation in El Paso canceled due to violence in Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The opening of an art installation inspired by Mexico's cultural history has been canceled in El Paso Friday because of violence in Juarez. The exhibit called "La Linea Imaginaria" or "The Imaginary Line" will open at a later date at the Chamizal National Memorial Cultural Center.
Molina Healthcare of Texas to hosts school supply giveaway for El Paso students
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The Molina Healthcare of Texas will be hosting a school supply giveaway for students. The event will offer backpacks and school supplies. and COVID-19 booster for children 6 months and older. One hundred backpacks filled with school supplies will be available on a first-come,...
Coronado High School student wins 1st place at 2022 Young Artists, Authors Showcase
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Pasoan won the grand prize in the 2022 Young Artists and Authors Showcase in the photography categories from Sister Cities International. The winner is El Pasoan Gracyn Hunt a Coronado High School student. Earlier this year the City of El Paso invited...
El Paso Streetcar extends service hours, days
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Streetcar will be increasing its hours of operation and days beginning Aug. 31. Under the new extended service schedule, the Streetcar will run Wednesday through Sunday as follows:. 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
29 trainees graduate from El Paso Fire Department training academy
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department hosted a graduation ceremony for Firefighter Class 100 on Thursday. A total of 29 graduates spent months undergoing intense training, studying and preparation to serve the City of El Paso. "It feels good sir, it's been a long seven...
Las Cruces Museum of Nature and Science offering free STEM programs for kids, families
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Museum of Nature and Science will be offering free in-person Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) programs for children and families in September. Admission to the museum, located at 411 N. Main St., is also free. List of programs:. Introduction to...
El Paso farmers market celebrates National Farmers Market Week
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As National Farmer's Market week comes to an end, the El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers Market invited El Pasoans to their celebration this Saturday. The celebration featured more than 50 local vendors, artists, and growers. Those who attended got to enjoy live music,...
Person seriously injured after car fire on US-54 near New Mexico state line
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One male was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a car fire in the median of US-54 near the New Mexico and Texas state line Friday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. TxDOT cameras showed the southbound lanes heading into...
Shooting in south-central El Paso leaves one man dead
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man has died following a shooting in south-central El Paso. Police responded to a call of a shooting at the 100 block of Brown, officials stated. Officials say the victim was in his 40s and was taken to University Medical Center where he...
Two people taken to the hospital after a fire in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire earlier Saturday. Officials say the fire was reported at 2:28 a.m. at an apartment at La Estancia Appartments. The fire was contained at 2:44 a.m. according to a spokesperson with EPFD. Two patients were taken...
Sinkhole repairs in central El Paso to take longer than originally expected
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The repairs to a 15-foot-deep sinkhole in central El Paso are expected to take a little longer, according to an El Paso Water spokesperson. Originally El Paso Water said all the repairs at the Yandell and Gateway South intersection would be done by Saturday, but that is no longer the case.
Shorter wait times at ports of entry due to violence in Juarez
EL PASO, T.X. — The ports of entry looked like ghost towns after violence erupted in our sister city of Ciudad Juarez following gang violence inside a border prison. We spoke to people in downtown El Paso who had crossed over from Juarez told us their wait time was way shorter than what they're used to.
Diocese of El Paso calls for peace following violence in Ciudad Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Diocese of El Paso released a statement about the violence in Ciudad Juarez. We were all shaken and saddened to hear of the violence that erupted yesterday in our sister of Ciudad Juarez. We are especially concerned for those caught in the cross-fire, innocent civilians, first responders and police personnel. As one family, we join our prayers with theirs, asking Our Heavenly Father for Peace, healing and reconciliation. On their behalf, we also plead with all those involved in provoking such violence and murderous threats to cease and help bring about a lasting resolution. Let us pray for the repose of souls lost in these past 24 hours, may their families be consoled and strengthen. May we who trust in God’s loving hand, persevere in faith and charity with those suffering under the sins of violence and oppression.
El Paso man arrested, accused of pointing shotgun at man in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested and accused of pointing a shotgun at another man in central El Paso on Wednesday. Officers arrested 30-year-old Jesus Manuel Vigil. The incident took place at the 3000 block of Keltner. According to investigators, Vigil pointed a shotgun at the...
El Paso seeks info in hit-and-run crash in east El Paso that critically injured man
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver on El Paso’s eastside in July. Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department ask for help finding the driver involved through the Crime of the Week. The incident happened on...
4 poles down in Lower Valley residential area; customers not affected
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Electric officials said four poles are down in the Lower Valley on Friday. Crews are working to repair the poles at 596 Sandy Lane. The poles were broken due to a semitruck clipping the communication wires. Customers in the area are not...
Juarenses in El Paso say they are fearful after city sees day filled with deadly violence
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some residents from Ciudad Juarez said they crossed into El Paso in fear after their city experienced a deadly day filled with shootings and fires intentionally set. "There is a lot of fear a lot of danger," said a man on El Paso street.
El Pasoans grateful gas prices drop but want to prices to continue to decline
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The national average price for gas has dropped below $4 for the first time since March. El Pasoans say they are grateful prices are coming down but said they would like to continue to see prices decrease. "I’m glad of that," said Joe Warren....
Non-profit organization helps local families with diapers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The non-profit organization Guiding Star El Paso hosted an event to provide "Baby Freebies" to local families. Freebies included diapers, wipes, and other essentials. "We are doing everything we can to make sure these women, men, and families are empowered with the essential support...
