Natchitoches Times
Demons return to campus for Fall 2022 semester
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University welcomed back about 1,500 residential students Friday and Saturday with a coordinated check-in and move-in process that involved more than 340 volunteers manning eight shifts over two days. NSU Housing and Residence Life coordinated the process with the help of personnel from First Year...
Natchitoches Times
Cane River Singers to begin rehearsals August 22
The Cane River Singers will begin fall rehearsals at Northwestern State University on Monday, August 22 in the choral rehearsal room in the Fine Arts Annex. Rehearsals will be held each Monday from 7 p.m. until 8:45 p.m. under the direction of Associate Director of Choral Activities Adam Philley. The...
Natchitoches Times
Wade commissioned as U.S. Army officer
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University ROTC Cadet Alex J. Wade was commissioned Friday, Aug. 12 as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army. Wade, a California native who grew up in Natchitoches, credited her family, friends and JROTC instructors at Natchitoches Central High School for “shaping me into the person standing before you.” In addition to thanking her academic advisors, she thanked the faculty and staff of the Department of Health and Human Performance and the Department of Military Science for their guidance and support as she completed degree and military requirements for graduation and commissioning.
FOX 14 Your Morning News: Ruston High School to Host Blood Drive in Honor of Zachary McMillian
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 12, 2022, Ruston High School will host a blood drive in honor of its student, Zachary McMillian. The blood drive will take place at 4 PM. For more information, be sure to watch the video above.
Natchitoches Times
Parish Council agenda for Aug. 15, 2022
PARISH OF NATCHITOCHES IN THE PARISH BOARD ROOM 211 2ND FLOOR. Thomas, Cunningham, Broadway & Todtenbier-2021 Audit. Interim Public Works` Director Mr. Dustin Hightower. 8. Adopt the minutes of the regular meeting of the Natchitoches Parish Council held Monday, July 18, 2022. 9. Appointments of Boards and Commissions. Consider adopting...
clearpublicist.com
Warhawks Drop Exhibition to LA Tech
MONROE, La. – Louisiana Tech scored a goal in the ultimate 10 minutes of every fifty percent and two Lady Techster keepers mixed on a shutout as LA Tech topped ULM, 2-, in an exhibition match Saturday evening at Brown Stadium. Riley Bonadie scored off an guide from Kalli...
Natchitoches Times
HELEN MILLIGAN NIELSEN
Helen Milligan Nielsen, known affectionately to her children as “The Queen,” passed away peacefully in Natchitoches Aug. 9, 2022, at the age of 99. She is survived by beloved family members, her six children, Kenneth Nielsen (Susan), Patricia Lanning (Roy), Barbara Nielsen (Patrick Wallace), John Nielsen (Samar), Dale Nielsen (Simone) and Lori Terzi (Jameel “Jim”); sister, Beverly Jane Milligan Kupsky; 14 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, two sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Natchitoches Times
Assistance available for spaying or neutering pets
In 2021, the Natchitoches Humane Society (NHS) rescued 425 animals throughout Natchitoches Parish. Of that number, 323 were sent to rescues in northern states for adoption, 43 were adopted locally and the rest are still in our care awaiting heartworm treatment and/or adoption. As time passes, NHS is able to...
klax-tv.com
Alleged Animal Cruelty at the Cypress Arrow Cane Corso Training Facility in Lena, LA
WARNING this video may be disturbing to some viewers. Several videos have surfaced on Facebook and other social media on alleged animal cruelty happening at the Cypress Arrow training academy in Lena, Louisiana. The video which has gone viral shows two trainers attempting to train a Cane Corso, The Cane...
theadvocate.com
Person of interest in disappearance of Acadiana ride-share driver in court ahead of unrelated trial
Brandon Francisco, 36, of Mansura, who is a person-of-interest in the disappearance of Ella Goodie of Scott, was in court in Rapides Parish on Wednesday, ahead of a trial scheduled in two weeks in a different case on a charge of attempted second-degree murder, according to KPLC. In addition to...
Natchitoches Times
NPSO searching for man wanted on theft charges
(Natchitoches)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance while they search for a Natchitoches man wanted on theft charges according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Detectives are currently looking for Shumichael Moore, B/M, 36, Hgt/508, Wgt/220, possibly bald with brown eyes with a last...
KTBS
Natchitoches man wanted on theft charges turns himself in
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A man who reportedly bilked elderly residents out of money through a fraudulent scheme to perform construction jobs turned himself in to the Natchitoches Sheriff's Office early Friday evening. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office, Shumichael Moore, 36, of Natchitoches is being transported and booked into...
cenlanow.com
APD addresses of suspected animal cruelty
Alexandria, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is aware of a video circulating online of Tina Frey involving suspected animal cruelty. Ms. Frey is not and has not been employed by the Alexandria Police Department. The matter is currently under investigation by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Makes Arrest for Narcotic Sales at Local Motels
Vernon Parish Sheriffs Office arrested Jaron Raynel Williams, 41, of Leesville, LA, following a Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force investigation into complaints regarding the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics at local motels. Agents conducted surveillance at multiple locations and during the course of the criminal patrol Agents obtained information...
kalb.com
Two hours into testimony during murder trial, Ebony Sonnier changes plea
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two hours into testimony of the first full day of her trial, Ebony Sonnier, 36 of Alexandria, decided to change her plea. Sonnier, who had been charged in an amended indictment with two counts of first-degree murder and a count of accessory after the fact, entered an Alford plea to two counts of manslaughter and a count of accessory after the fact. Essentially, the plea meant that she was not admitting guilt, but accepting the offer because it was in her best interest.
KTBS
Sabine fast food worker accused of videoing customer's credit/debit card information
MANY, La. -- A fried chicken restaurant employee who was allegedly videoing customers' credit and debit cards during their purchases faces multiple charges following her arrest today, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said. Desha Laneece Waller, 25, of Many, was charged today with 42 counts of identity theft. That's in...
Ruston man accused of pointing gun at victims during heated argument; assaulted girlfriend
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, August 12, 2022, at approximately 7:59 AM, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a residence on the 4000 block of Booker Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. Once officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with the […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Seat belt violation leads to other charges
State Police arrested an Arcadia woman Monday morning after she was stopped in Ruston for failing to wear a seat belt. A trooper saw Patricia A. Williams, 36, traveling north on La. Highway 33 near I-20 without a seat belt. Once Williams was stopped, a records check revealed her driver’s license was under suspension and she was wanted by the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office.
cenlanow.com
APD searches for murder suspect
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is requesting public assistance to locate a man wanted in connection with a homicide Monday night on Rapides Avenue near Ball Powell Street. Charvick Rachal, 31, is wanted for second degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted...
kalb.com
RPSO investigating social media videos depicting alleged animal cruelty
Alex Orenzcuk takes a look into the viral videos grabbing the attention of Cenla residents depicting the alleged abuse of a dog. The monkeypox virus is continuing to spread around the world and the nation, with the CDC reporting that the U.S. now has over 10,000 confirmed cases. RPSB bus...
