Man jailed in hit-and-run death of North Carolina worker picking up debris along highway
One person has been arrested following a fatal hit-and-run crash, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol announced Saturday.
WITN
One dead after head-on collision in Craven County
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One person is dead after a crash Friday afternoon in Craven County. Troopers with the State Highway Patrol say the crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Streets Ferry Road. Charlie Rogers, Jr. was driving a 1991 Honda Accord. Rodgers, Jr. veered over the center...
Suspect arrested who fatally struck NCDOT employee
Anna Bradshaw was cleaning up debris on a shoulder of U.S. 264 Alternate in Wilson County when she was hit, the NCDOT said.
WLOS.com
NC police association raising money for Asheville officer's family after house fire
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Donations are being taken right now for an Asheville police officer whose family has been displaced from their home due to a devastating fire. The North Carolina Police Benevolent Association (NC PBA) announced on Aug. 12 that its Mountain Chapter and the Police Benevolent Foundation (PBF) are asking the public for financial support for Lt. Russ Crisp of the Asheville Police Department (APD).
Two injured in Clinton shooting
Clinton, N.C. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Sampson County on Friday night. The shooting happened in the 200 block of Dogwood Circle in Clinton just before 11 p.m. The two people shot received non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police said they are still searching for a...
North Carolina State Highway Patrol welcomes 21 new troopers
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol swore in 21 new troopers at a ceremony held for the 156th Basic Highway Patrol School.
WECT
NHC Fire and Rescue respond to truck fire at Sheffield Drive
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire and Rescue units put out a fire that fully engulfed a truck parked at a residence on Sheffield Drive. Firefighters quickly put out the fire and prevented any damage to the home. According to NHC Fire and Rescue, a Newson Flooring company...
FireRescue1
Dump truck hits, kills paramedic riding his motorcycle to work, N.C. officials say
KINSTON, N.C. — A beloved Eastern North Carolina paramedic was killed when a dump truck hit him on his way to work, news outlets reported. Melvin “Dennis” Fortney III is remembered as a hard worker who taught at a community college and shared his knowledge with new colleagues.
2 people, 2 vehicles shot up in Clinton on Friday night
Two people and two vehicles were riddled with bullet holes in Clinton on Friday night.
WECT
Brunswick Co. man sentenced 6-8 years for felony death by motor vehicle
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County District Attorney’s Office announced Aug. 12 that Jason McCoy has been sentenced to 73-100 months in prison for his role in a 2020 death. Per the DA’s office, in April 2020, McCoy was driving near Shallotte when he ran off the...
WITN
Multiple county agencies on standby for 2,000 acre fire
HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WITN) - More than 13 emergency response agencies from as far away as Sampson County were on standby Thursday at the Holly Ridge fire department as crews continue working to contain a 2,000 acre forest fire in Pender County. Pender County Emergency Management, the North Carolina Forest...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
North Topsail Beach drowning victim’s mother warns public of dangers
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (WWAY) – The mother of the man who drowned in north topsail beach nearly two weeks ago offers a warning to others. According to Elizabeth Muschori, her family is still working on getting the body of Moses Muchai back to Texas. Her sons got into...
WYFF4.com
I-85 reopened near North Carolina state line
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — 7 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic cleared along I-85 in South Carolina. All lanes of I-85 South in North Carolina have reopened near Exit 2, Battleground Road, near Kings Mountain, following an earlier crash. Traffic in the area has returned to normal. 6 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic was...
cbs17
Do you know this woman? Cumberland sheriff looking for next of kin
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying relatives for a woman who passed away. Margaret Esther Brown, 77, passed away on July 24 at Pine Valley Adult Care Home in Fayetteville. Her last known address was on Patton Street in Fayetteville. Brown’s death does not appear to be suspicious.
1st weekly drop since June in number of NC’s orange counties on CDC’s COVID-19 map
The 61 is still well over half of the state’s 100 counties and they account for just under half of the state’s population of 10.4 million.
WLOS.com
Teachers concerned over shortage, almost 6,000 openings across North Carolina
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — As students prepare to head back to the classroom, less teachers will join them this year. With nearly 6,000 teacher openings across North Carolina, educators express concern about staff shortages. In Eastern North Carolina alone, there are more than 300 teacher vacancies, and that number...
WLOS.com
FAA ranks Asheville Regional as 3rd busiest airport in North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville is now home to one of the busiest airports in the state -- the Federal Aviation Administration ranked Asheville as the third busiest in North Carolina. On average, Asheville Regional Airport sees nearly 5,000 people a day. Joe Olschner, who has been playing piano...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender Commissioners discuss hospital’s future
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Pender Medical Center formally called Pender Memorial Hospital is now operated by Novant Health. County commissioners have been discussing the hospital’s future and whether Novant should be allowed to renew its contract next year. Pender County’s agreement with Novant Health to operate Pender...
WLOS.com
COVID-19 State of Emergency ending soon in NC, but response will continue as cases ramp up
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina's COVID-19 State of Emergency, which has been ongoing for 29 months, will end on Aug. 15. It was first declared in March 2020. However, the end of the state of emergency hardly means the pandemic -- or the state's ability to respond to it -- is over.
North Carolina mom shares warning about button batteries after death of young son
(WGHP) — When Johnathan Huff was born in January 2019, Jackie, her husband, AJ, and big brother Michael could not have been more pleased. “It felt like it completed our family because we were happy with just the four of us,” Jackie Huff said. Johnathan was an easy child. He was laid back and sweet […]
