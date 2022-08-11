ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SPORTbible

Erik ten Hag told to leave Manchester United after Brentford horror show

Manchester United have been advised to tell Erik ten Hag to leave the club after the horror show his side produced against Brentford on Saturday evening. Ten Hag’s men were second best from the get go under the scorching heat at the Gtech Community Stadium. Josh Dasilva put Thomas Frank’s side ahead when his tame effort was fumbled into the net by United keeper David de Gea.
SPORTbible

Dean Henderson shines for Nottingham Forest as David de Gea experiences Manchester United struggles: What went wrong with United's goalkeeper situation?

The way Manchester United have handled their goalkeeping conundrum in the last two years is a prime example of why they are struggling under Erik ten Hag so far. David de Gea experienced a career low for the club against Brentford on Saturday. Meanwhile, on Sunday, Dean Henderson was the saviour in Nottingham Forest's first Premier League win in over two decades.
SPORTbible

Pep Guardiola explains reasoning for successful tactical tweak

Pep Guardiola has opened up about his most recent tactical tweak. At this point, Pep Guardiola needs no introduction as one of the game’s greatest tactical innovators. The Spanish boss holds the distinction of winning not just one, but two Premier League titles, largely without the presence of a striker at Manchester City.
SPORTbible

Player Ratings: Brentford 4-0 Manchester United (Premier League)

A disgraceful performance from Manchester United saw them lose 4-0 to Brentford, with Erik ten Hag still yet to claim a point in the Premier League. This may finally be the game the entire Manchester United fanbase finally sees David de Gea’s woeful inneffeciencies as a ball-playing goalkeeper. At fault as he helplessly let a soft shot go in to begin the chaos, then a poor pass to Eriksen putting him under danger resulting in the 2nd goal. This may be his worst performance in a United shirt.
SPORTbible

Christian Eriksen’s second half against Brighton showed the difference a midfielder not afraid of the ball could make

Manchester United’s desperate pursuit of Frenkie de Jong was fully justified after an utterly hapless ‘McFred’ display in the Brighton defeat last Sunday. The Reds were painfully toothless in the middle of the park, despite looking much improved in that area in pre-season, and fell 2-1 to Graham Potter’s Seagulls in the Premier League curtain raiser at Old Trafford.
