A furious Cristiano Ronaldo 'refuses' to clap Man Utd fans then doesn't shake Erik ten Hag's hand
Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly exchanged words with Manchester United assistant coach Steve McClaren after refusing to go over to fans following their 4-0 defeat to Brentford. You can check out footage of Ronaldo heading down the tunnel before all his teammates below. United were thrashed at the Brentford Community stadium and...
Bruno Fernandes has been called 'the worst possible teammate' who 'gets away with murder'
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been called 'the worst possible teammate' who 'gets away with murder' in a damning rant. The Red Devils were thrashed 4-0 by Brentford on Saturday evening and they currently sit bottom of the Premier League table. Fernandes is one of United's most influential players...
Erik ten Hag told to leave Manchester United after Brentford horror show
Manchester United have been advised to tell Erik ten Hag to leave the club after the horror show his side produced against Brentford on Saturday evening. Ten Hag’s men were second best from the get go under the scorching heat at the Gtech Community Stadium. Josh Dasilva put Thomas Frank’s side ahead when his tame effort was fumbled into the net by United keeper David de Gea.
Erik ten Hag confirms Marcus Rashford's plans and hints at Cristiano Ronaldo Premier League start
Erik ten Hag has been speaking about his players ahead of the side’s next Premier League fixture. Manchester United are due to face Brentford in the second game week of the season, with Ten Hag keen to get his side up and going in the Premier League. Last time...
A furious Rafael van der Vaart destroys Barcelona 'mafia' in explosive rant live on Dutch TV
Rafael van der Vaart unleashed his most explosive rant yet prior to Barcelona's La Liga opener against Rayo Vallecano - dismantling the entire club. The Catalan giants are struggling financially, but have still managed to add Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde to their squad this summer.
Kylian Mbappe appears to 'stop running' during counter attack because nobody passed to him, footage is damning
Kylian Mbappe appeared to stop running during a Paris Saint-Germain counter attack in Saturday's 5-2 win over Montpellier and fans are furious. The Ligue 1 champions have started the campaign with two wins out of two under new manager Christophe Galtier, scoring 10 goals. Mbappe opened his account for the...
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar had to be separated in dressing room argument as 'objects were thrown'
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar reportedly had to be separated by teammates on Saturday night, following PSG's win over Montpellier, as things nearly turned really ugly. It was a night of mixed fortunes for Paris Saint-Germain and their forwards, as they beat Montpellier 5-2 at the Parc des Princess, in their opening home game of the new season.
Insane details of Ousmane Dembele's new Barcelona deal leaked, no wonder club is struggling financially
The insane details of Ousmane Dembele's new Barcelona contract has been leaked and reveals the extraordinary clauses. Dembele penned a new two-year deal last month, keeping him at the Camp Nou until 2024. It ended speculation of a move away, with the likes of Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain thought to...
23-year-old star turns down Premier League club - he wants Liverpool
Liverpool transfer target Matheus Nunes has rejected an approach from Premier League side West Ham United, according to Hammers boss David Moyes. The Portuguese midfielder has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Reds from Portuguese outlets in particular and he is said to be 'waiting to join' Klopp's side.
Dean Henderson shines for Nottingham Forest as David de Gea experiences Manchester United struggles: What went wrong with United's goalkeeper situation?
The way Manchester United have handled their goalkeeping conundrum in the last two years is a prime example of why they are struggling under Erik ten Hag so far. David de Gea experienced a career low for the club against Brentford on Saturday. Meanwhile, on Sunday, Dean Henderson was the saviour in Nottingham Forest's first Premier League win in over two decades.
Nathan Ake words offer Pep Guardiola chance to tweak Manchester City system
It is safe to say that Manchester City’s strength-in-depth at left-back is far from encouraging currently. While Joao Cancelo deputised in sensational fashion last term, covering both flanks at different points of the season could lead to overburdening the multi-functional full-back. With a seasoned option in Oleksandr Zinchenko joining...
Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel RED CARDED after final whistle of Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur
A frantic ending led to both Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte being red carded after the final whistle at Stamford Bridge. It was a fiery affair between London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, and it ended chaotically after Harry Kane headed in a last gasp equaliser for Conte’s side.
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte nearly come to blows in heated exchange after Spurs equaliser
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte nearly came to blows after Spurs' equaliser at Stamford Bridge. The Blues went ahead in the first half through Kalidou Koulibaly's lovely volley on his first home start and they looked dominant throughout. Spurs grew into the contest however and...
Pep Guardiola explains reasoning for successful tactical tweak
Pep Guardiola has opened up about his most recent tactical tweak. At this point, Pep Guardiola needs no introduction as one of the game’s greatest tactical innovators. The Spanish boss holds the distinction of winning not just one, but two Premier League titles, largely without the presence of a striker at Manchester City.
Player Ratings: Brentford 4-0 Manchester United (Premier League)
A disgraceful performance from Manchester United saw them lose 4-0 to Brentford, with Erik ten Hag still yet to claim a point in the Premier League. This may finally be the game the entire Manchester United fanbase finally sees David de Gea’s woeful inneffeciencies as a ball-playing goalkeeper. At fault as he helplessly let a soft shot go in to begin the chaos, then a poor pass to Eriksen putting him under danger resulting in the 2nd goal. This may be his worst performance in a United shirt.
Christian Eriksen’s second half against Brighton showed the difference a midfielder not afraid of the ball could make
Manchester United’s desperate pursuit of Frenkie de Jong was fully justified after an utterly hapless ‘McFred’ display in the Brighton defeat last Sunday. The Reds were painfully toothless in the middle of the park, despite looking much improved in that area in pre-season, and fell 2-1 to Graham Potter’s Seagulls in the Premier League curtain raiser at Old Trafford.
Paddy Power have PAID OUT on Erik ten Hag being first Premier League manager sacked after Brentford 4-0 Man Utd
Paddy Power have paid out on Erik ten Hag being the first Premier League manager to get sacked this season after Manchester United's 4-0 humiliation at the hands of Brentford. Thomas Frank's side put United to the sword with four goals inside 35 minutes at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday evening.
Manchester United value Marcus Rashford at more than £120 million amid PSG interest
Manchester United believe Marcus Rashford has a value 'in excess' of £120 million, which is double Paris Saint-Germain's valuation of the player, according to reports. The 24-year-old forward, who has one year left on his current deal at Old Trafford, has been earmarked as a potential summer signing by the French club.
Paul Merson's comments from when Manchester United signed Aaron Wan-Bissaka have resurfaced, he was spot on
Paul Merson's comments from when Manchester United signed Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace have resurfaced and it's hard to disagree with what he said three years on. In the summer of 2019, United splashed out £50 million to bring in the right-back, who became the sixth-most expensive defender ever at the time.
5 things we learnt from Manchester United's pathetic 4-0 defeat to Brentford
Manchester United were defeated tragically by Brentford in the second Premier League weekend of the seasons. Coupled with an opening weekend defeat to Brighton, the current trajectory of the club looks bleak. #1 If David de Gea wasn’t a major issue before, he certainly is now. There were many...
