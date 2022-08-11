ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey, LA

bizneworleans.com

Jefferson Community Foundation Announces Philanthropy Award

METAIRIE – — Jefferson Community Foundation has announced the creation of the “Jefferson First” Philanthropy Award to recognize an individual who is making a significant contribution to Jefferson Parish through philanthropic giving, time, actions, talents and dedication. The award will recognize an individual who strives to...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
bizneworleans.com

New Orleans Roast Partners with Son of a Saint

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Roast has partnered with Son of a Saint to support the nonprofit’s mission to transform the lives of fatherless boys. Known for its assortment of coffee, tea and chicory, New Orleans Roast will accept donations to the nonprofit on its website through Sept. 16, and guests can use the code SAINT to receive 20% off any online purchase with a donation of $1 or more. Donations will help Son of a Saint to provide boys with mentorship, emotional support, education and more to address their individual needs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Michael Queen new Lakeview deputy chief of staff

Anesthesiologist Michael Queen has been named deputy chief of staff for Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington, where he will head the medical staff, provide leadership and guidance and promote effective communication between the staff, administrators and board trustees. "High-level quality and compassionate care is our top priority,” said Dr....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lafourchegazette.com

ENTERGY: Online bill credit application information now available

NEW ORLEANS – Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently pledged $4.4 million for eligible residential customers across the state for bill payment assistance. Customers can apply through their local United Way starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Dr. Norman C. Francis Profiled in New WYES Documentary

NEW ORLEANS — From WYES:. In a new WYES-TV documentary, Dr. Norman C. Francis will reflect on his life in a one-on-one interview. Archival photos, video and interviews with Francis’ family, friends and colleagues will document his career of service and leadership. The one-hour documentary, narrated by former WWL-TV anchor Sally-Ann Roberts, will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. on WYES-TV, wyes.org and on the WYES and PBS apps. It will also stream for a limited time on the WYES YouTube channel.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Ochsner Neuroscience Institute Named Comprehensive Care Center

NEW ORLEANS – From Ochsner Health:. The Parkinson’s Foundation has designated Ochsner Neuroscience Institute and five other medical centers across the United States as Comprehensive Care Centers. An expansion of the Parkinson’s Foundation’s Global Network aims to increase access to high-quality care in markets across the U.S.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter Celebrates 15 Years

NEW ORLEANS – To celebrate its 15th anniversary, the New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter has launched the 15 Forward campaign “offering 15 creative options for the public to give back and help NOWCS propel homeless families toward brighter futures.”. “We know New Orleans area residents see...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Person
Andrew Johnson
fox8live.com

Countdown to Kiss A Pig

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There isn’t much time left to support my candidacy to Kiss A Pig for the American Diabetes Association Louisiana and Mississippi. I’m excited to be an inaugural candidate for the fundraising campaign that concludes August 20 with a celebration Gala at the House of Blues in New Orleans where the top fundraising candidate will kiss a piglet in honor of the species’ role in developing the lifesaving insulin treatment that keeps thousands of diabetics alive.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Organizations show people how to clear criminal records, free of charge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Justice Accountability Center of Louisiana is an organization that assists people with clearing their criminal records free of charge. JAC would usually hold expungement clinics in different parishes of the state, but lately the demand is overpowering their resources. This time they took a different approach by holding a free informational session, showing people the process of expungement with an app.
LOUISIANA STATE
bizneworleans.com

Tulane Physicist Awarded $8.2M to Measure Lifetime of Free Neutron

NEW ORLEANS — From Tulane University:. Tulane physics professor Fred Wietfeldt has been awarded an $8.2 million grant from the National Science Foundation to build a new apparatus designed to precisely measure the lifetime of a free neutron. “Precision measurements of fundamental quantities such as the neutron lifetime enable...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Jefferson Parish looking for solutions to homeless encampments

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — There are pockets of homelessness along the busy Veterans Boulevard corridor in Metairie. There are also encampments under the elevated Westbank Expressway. “Unfortunately, we’re seeing this creep all over the parish, east bank, west bank, no district is being spared at this point from this,”...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
gentillymessenger.com

Storm preparation event to include free hurricane supplies

As we head into the most active part of the hurricane season for Louisiana, the Pontchartrain Conservancy and the city’s NOLA Ready are helping out with a “Storm Aware & Prepare” event on Saturday (Aug. 20) from 8 a.m. to noon at the Pontchartrain Conservancy’s New Canal Lighthouse, 8001 Lakeshore Drive.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Four Seasons Interiors Receive International Acclaim

NEW ORLEANS – The Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans has received international praise from several design publications:. Design Et Al International Hotel and Property Awards. Interior Design in North America – Chandelier Bar. In addition to these honors, the Hotel and its interior designer have been shortlisted for...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Jefferson Parish residents eligible for natural gas bill assistance

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Some Jefferson Parish residents may be eligible for assistance paying their natural gas bills. The Jefferson Community Action Programs Department (JeffCAP) and ATMOS Energy have partnered to assist residents with their natural gas bills. “Recently, JeffCAP was awarded $100,000 from ATMOS Energy to assist Jefferson...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
myneworleans.com

Westbank Heritage Festival Returns for 2022 Festival Season

WESTWEGO, La (press release) – The Westbank Heritage Festival, a vibrant celebration of the Greater New Orleans Metropolitan area’s Westbank, is returning to the festival scene in grand fashion on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4 – 5. The free, outdoor event will feature a dynamic line-up of local and national musicians, robust options for delectable local cuisine, access to local vendors and artisans, and new and exciting experiences for attendees of all ages. For artist and vendor announcements, follow @WBHeritageFest on Facebook and Instagram.
WESTWEGO, LA

