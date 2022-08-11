NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Roast has partnered with Son of a Saint to support the nonprofit’s mission to transform the lives of fatherless boys. Known for its assortment of coffee, tea and chicory, New Orleans Roast will accept donations to the nonprofit on its website through Sept. 16, and guests can use the code SAINT to receive 20% off any online purchase with a donation of $1 or more. Donations will help Son of a Saint to provide boys with mentorship, emotional support, education and more to address their individual needs.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO