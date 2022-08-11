Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina Howell
bizneworleans.com
Jefferson Community Foundation Announces Philanthropy Award
METAIRIE – — Jefferson Community Foundation has announced the creation of the “Jefferson First” Philanthropy Award to recognize an individual who is making a significant contribution to Jefferson Parish through philanthropic giving, time, actions, talents and dedication. The award will recognize an individual who strives to...
bizneworleans.com
New Orleans Roast Partners with Son of a Saint
NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Roast has partnered with Son of a Saint to support the nonprofit’s mission to transform the lives of fatherless boys. Known for its assortment of coffee, tea and chicory, New Orleans Roast will accept donations to the nonprofit on its website through Sept. 16, and guests can use the code SAINT to receive 20% off any online purchase with a donation of $1 or more. Donations will help Son of a Saint to provide boys with mentorship, emotional support, education and more to address their individual needs.
NOLA.com
Michael Queen new Lakeview deputy chief of staff
Anesthesiologist Michael Queen has been named deputy chief of staff for Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington, where he will head the medical staff, provide leadership and guidance and promote effective communication between the staff, administrators and board trustees. "High-level quality and compassionate care is our top priority,” said Dr....
NOLA.com
'Teachers are miserable.' Across New Orleans, schools grapple with teacher shortage
Teachers giving up their planning periods to cover for an empty desk. Schools with growing numbers of "long-term" substitute teachers. Administrators heading back into the classroom. As New Orleans area school districts begin their fourth school year touched by the pandemic, many are grappling to fill a growing number of...
lafourchegazette.com
ENTERGY: Online bill credit application information now available
NEW ORLEANS – Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently pledged $4.4 million for eligible residential customers across the state for bill payment assistance. Customers can apply through their local United Way starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150...
bizneworleans.com
Dr. Norman C. Francis Profiled in New WYES Documentary
NEW ORLEANS — From WYES:. In a new WYES-TV documentary, Dr. Norman C. Francis will reflect on his life in a one-on-one interview. Archival photos, video and interviews with Francis’ family, friends and colleagues will document his career of service and leadership. The one-hour documentary, narrated by former WWL-TV anchor Sally-Ann Roberts, will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. on WYES-TV, wyes.org and on the WYES and PBS apps. It will also stream for a limited time on the WYES YouTube channel.
bizneworleans.com
Ochsner Neuroscience Institute Named Comprehensive Care Center
NEW ORLEANS – From Ochsner Health:. The Parkinson’s Foundation has designated Ochsner Neuroscience Institute and five other medical centers across the United States as Comprehensive Care Centers. An expansion of the Parkinson’s Foundation’s Global Network aims to increase access to high-quality care in markets across the U.S.
bizneworleans.com
New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter Celebrates 15 Years
NEW ORLEANS – To celebrate its 15th anniversary, the New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter has launched the 15 Forward campaign “offering 15 creative options for the public to give back and help NOWCS propel homeless families toward brighter futures.”. “We know New Orleans area residents see...
fox8live.com
Countdown to Kiss A Pig
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There isn’t much time left to support my candidacy to Kiss A Pig for the American Diabetes Association Louisiana and Mississippi. I’m excited to be an inaugural candidate for the fundraising campaign that concludes August 20 with a celebration Gala at the House of Blues in New Orleans where the top fundraising candidate will kiss a piglet in honor of the species’ role in developing the lifesaving insulin treatment that keeps thousands of diabetics alive.
Organizations show people how to clear criminal records, free of charge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Justice Accountability Center of Louisiana is an organization that assists people with clearing their criminal records free of charge. JAC would usually hold expungement clinics in different parishes of the state, but lately the demand is overpowering their resources. This time they took a different approach by holding a free informational session, showing people the process of expungement with an app.
bizneworleans.com
Tulane Physicist Awarded $8.2M to Measure Lifetime of Free Neutron
NEW ORLEANS — From Tulane University:. Tulane physics professor Fred Wietfeldt has been awarded an $8.2 million grant from the National Science Foundation to build a new apparatus designed to precisely measure the lifetime of a free neutron. “Precision measurements of fundamental quantities such as the neutron lifetime enable...
Jefferson Parish looking for solutions to homeless encampments
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — There are pockets of homelessness along the busy Veterans Boulevard corridor in Metairie. There are also encampments under the elevated Westbank Expressway. “Unfortunately, we’re seeing this creep all over the parish, east bank, west bank, no district is being spared at this point from this,”...
NOLA.com
The Rev. Alfred Young Jr., Covington pastor and community leader, dies at age 66
The Rev. Alfred Young Jr., a beloved pastor and community leader on the northshore, died Sunday at Hospice House in Slidell, leaving behind his wife of 48 years and six children. He was 66. His son, the Rev. Alfred Nathan Young III, recalled a lifetime of community-centered work when reflecting...
gentillymessenger.com
Storm preparation event to include free hurricane supplies
As we head into the most active part of the hurricane season for Louisiana, the Pontchartrain Conservancy and the city’s NOLA Ready are helping out with a “Storm Aware & Prepare” event on Saturday (Aug. 20) from 8 a.m. to noon at the Pontchartrain Conservancy’s New Canal Lighthouse, 8001 Lakeshore Drive.
Newell: Mayor Cantrell is leaving the NOPD to implode
Last week, I interviewed WWL multimedia journalist Thanh Truong about his podcast that attempts to answer lingering questions about the state of the New Orleans Police Department. Truong spoke with former officers who only spent a few years with the
NOLA.com
LSU Health chancellor held special account, charged for liquor, limos, first-class flights
While chancellor of LSU Health in New Orleans, Larry Hollier used a special account to buy wedding gifts, liquor, lavish dinners and travel for himself and his wife that included luxury hotel stays, limousines and first-class flights, records show. Though his annual pay was above $1 million — more than...
bizneworleans.com
Four Seasons Interiors Receive International Acclaim
NEW ORLEANS – The Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans has received international praise from several design publications:. Design Et Al International Hotel and Property Awards. Interior Design in North America – Chandelier Bar. In addition to these honors, the Hotel and its interior designer have been shortlisted for...
WDSU
Jefferson Parish residents eligible for natural gas bill assistance
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Some Jefferson Parish residents may be eligible for assistance paying their natural gas bills. The Jefferson Community Action Programs Department (JeffCAP) and ATMOS Energy have partnered to assist residents with their natural gas bills. “Recently, JeffCAP was awarded $100,000 from ATMOS Energy to assist Jefferson...
myneworleans.com
Westbank Heritage Festival Returns for 2022 Festival Season
WESTWEGO, La (press release) – The Westbank Heritage Festival, a vibrant celebration of the Greater New Orleans Metropolitan area’s Westbank, is returning to the festival scene in grand fashion on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4 – 5. The free, outdoor event will feature a dynamic line-up of local and national musicians, robust options for delectable local cuisine, access to local vendors and artisans, and new and exciting experiences for attendees of all ages. For artist and vendor announcements, follow @WBHeritageFest on Facebook and Instagram.
Louisiana’s sweetheart Amanda Shaw and New Orleans rapper Choppa team up for new song
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Louisiana’s sweetheart, Amanda Shaw teamed up with New Orleans rapper, Choppa to make music magic with their new song, “Louisiana Saturday Night.” “Louisiana Saturday Night” is a remake on the country classic. The diverse styles of both Amanda Shaw and Choppa blend in a way that will remind listeners of the cultural […]
