Illinois State

foxillinois.com

Inmates help with beautification of Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — If you are at the Illinois State Fair you may notice that there are thousands of flowers in bloom, but you may not know who is behind all those beautiful flowers. Every year the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) brings inmates from central Illinois to...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Grandparent/Grandchild competition at Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Senior Day was held at the Illinois State Fair on Monday. All adults aged 60 and older received free admission to the Illinois State fair. To celebrate Senior Day there was a Grandparent/Grandchild competition. Participants were judged on resemblance, costumes, talent, and interview. "It was...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Asbestos mishandled at Taylorville Kroger, AG claims

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Kroger Co. and SSI Services are being sued by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. The lawsuit alleges the companies failed to safely remove all materials with asbestos from the Kroger grocery store in Taylorville. Attorney General Raoul says chipped floor tiles and the adhesive...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
foxillinois.com

Changes, construction continue at Lanphier High

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Construction at Lanphier High School has some parents concerned about the upcoming school year. The construction started at the end of the last semester and as things stand right now, the school year will resume while construction is going on. “We want to remind everybody...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Decatur picks new ambulance service

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The City of Decatur will soon have a new ambulance service. City officials narrowed down their list of options to three and from there they settled on Abbott EMS/GMR. The company was issued a license to operate ambulance services and now begins the transition process...
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

3rd Annual Miller Mid-America Insurance Golf Fundraiser

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Shawn Miller joins us in the studio to discuss the upcoming third Annual Miller Mid-America Insurance Golf Fundraiser. The fundraiser is in support of the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. The event is set for Thursday, Sept. 1 at the Oaks Golf Course in Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Third annual Punk in the Park

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Downtown Decatur was filled with live music, and local art vendors on Saturday. Art Farm's Punk in the Park was back in Decatur for the third year. Art Farm owner Peggy Baity says she represents over 90 artists and is happy to bring in different kinds of art and see the community come out and support them.
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Sports Complex could be exempt from District 186 property taxes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Legacy Pointe Sports Complex is one step closer to reality after District 186 approved a letter of intent. That tentative agreement would mean the complex would be exempt from district property taxes for the next decade. However, that approval didn't come without controversy at...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

New bill for families of fallen first responders

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A new bill, HB 5785, would ensure funding is adequately available for the families of fallen police officers. Right now, the state's Line of Duty Compensation Act provides benefits for families of first responders killed in the line of duty. Sometimes the benefits for these...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Land of Lincoln Honor Flight preps for take off

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Land of Lincoln Honor Flight Mission #62 is preparing for take-off with 96 veterans on board. There will be one World War II, two Korean War, and 93 Vietnam War Era veterans on the flight from Springfield Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport to Washington, DC. The...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Abundant Faith Christian Center bookbag giveaway

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Abundant Faith Christian Center held its annual back-to-school drive-thru bookbag giveaway on Saturday. Students and their parents were able to pick up bags filled with supplies like notebooks, pencils, and scissors. "Just preparing the children for success in the coming school year--to have what...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

NAACP celebrates 114 years of existence

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield NAACP spent the weekend remembering the 1908 Springfield Race Riots, that led to the organization's creation. On Sunday, the NAACP brought the community together to remember the 1908 Race Riot. People were able to learn about what led to the riot happening, and...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Police ask for help in Petersburg cold case murder

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Illinois State Police with a cold case Homicide Investigation that occurred On October 15th, 2015 where Olen Randall was found deceased at a residence located at 303 W. Adams Street in Petersburg, Illinois. Olen Randall’s...
PETERSBURG, IL
foxillinois.com

Springfield man dies after being hit by train

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man is dead after being hit by a train Friday night. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says 51-year-old Darrell Hall was hit by a train near the 1500 block of Percy Avenue. It happened at approximately 11 p.m. on Friday. Hall was taken...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Murder charges dismissed in death of liquor store owner

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Charges have been dismissed against a man accused of murdering a Decatur liquor store owner. John M. Betscher, 63, was found dead on the floor of Jb's North, a liquor/convenience store, in November of 2020. Macon County Coroner Michael Day said Betscher died from multiple...
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Springfield man arrested for vehicle burglaries in Christian County

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man faces charges after authorities say he burglarized multiple vehicles in Christian County. Sangamon County Sheriff's deputies arrested Drearion L. Neal, 18, and a juvenile male last month on burglary charges. Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettlekamp says their arrests came after someone broke...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Puppy rescued from Springfield house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A family was reunited with their puppy after a fire Monday morning in Springfield. Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough said crews were called around 4 a.m. to a home in the 1900 block of North 6th Street. Firefighters opened the front door of the home...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Man killed in 8th Street shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Decody Stamps, 35, of Springfield, was taken into custody within an hour of the incident, Springfield Police say. Springfield police are investigating a Sunday night shooting. It happened around 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of North 8th Street. Police say when they arrived...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Man arrested within hour of deadly 8th Street shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man is behind bars after a deadly shooting Sunday night. Springfield Police say Roosevelt Sims, 42, was found with multiple gunshot wounds just before 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of North 8th Street. When officers arrived on the scene they found Sims...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

