Dezeen
Mutuus Studio designs inclusive Supernova nightclub in Seattle
A giant disco ball holds the DJ booth at this nightclub in Seattle, designed by local firm Mutuus Studio to be a "safe and welcoming environment for women, BIPOC, and all members of the LGBTQIA+ community". Supernova was established by DJ Zac Levine with Mutuus Studio, GMD Custom and several...
irei.com
Crow Holdings, Panattoni to build 4msf project in Seattle
A joint venture between Crow Holdings Capital and Panattoni has plans to develop FRED310, a 4 million-square-foot industrial development in Frederickson, Wash., located 40 miles south of Seattle’s central business district and about 15 miles from downtown Tacoma. Construction on the 310-acre development will begin with 2.3 million square...
urbnlivn.com
Laurelhurst home with water-view roof deck and private garden
Built in 1974, 3905 NE Belvoir Pl. is a four-bedroom Northwest contemporary home designed by renowned architect, Seattleite and University of Washington alum Jane Hastings. The 2,780-square-foot residence boasts expansive views and sophisticated touches throughout—each room shaped for optimal light, space and comfort. Across all levels, you’ll find walls...
seattlemet.com
Seattle’s Best Vegan and Plant-Based Restaurants
A decade ago, when national chain Veggie Grill arrived in Seattle, the company was one of many to intentionally use the term “plant-based” to avoid the dour connotations some people had with the word “vegan.” But each year, this practice inches more firmly into Seattle’s mainstream. Diners prioritize plants on the plate for a multitude of reasons: lactose intolerance, general health, or environmental concerns about meat’s carbon footprint. Then there are places like Frankie and Jo’s, where flexitarians, vegans, and omnivores line up for a cone just because the ice cream is so dang good.
myeverettnews.com
Meet The Owner – Ready Removal
Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
wanderingweddings.com
Small Wedding Venues for Your Washington Micro Wedding
Washington is on our list of best places to elope in the Pacific Northwest region. Known for its mountain, romantic coastal views, and remote forests, Washington has something for everyone to enjoy! What happens when you want to plan a small wedding with your loved ones versus eloping just the two of you? We put together a list of the top small wedding venues for your Washington micro wedding!
Growing trash, tents on Interurban Trail causing concerns
A trail stretching from Seattle to Everett normally provides miles of solitude for walkers, joggers and bicyclists, but people are now saying the Interurban Trail is being filled with trash and tents. People KIRO 7 talked with in the Bitter Lake area said every time they come to the trail,...
Eater
A Michelin-Starred Sushi Bar Is Coming to Seattle
A 10-seat sushi bar — whose California location was awarded a Michelin star — is opening a Downtown Seattle location on September 1, bringing a uniquely Californian take on the art form to the city. Phillip Frankland Lee, a celebrity chef from Los Angeles who has made appearances...
MyNorthwest.com
Mid-week heatwave forecast to envelop Western WA
Another period of warmer than average weather is on tap this week. Higher pressure aloft over the Rocky Mountain region, already producing hot dry weather there, is expected to bulge over the Pacific NW by mid-week. This weather feature is forecast to push temperatures back up into the 80s across much of the North Sound, and potentially above 90 degrees in even warmer locations such as the Cascade valleys.
shorelineareanews.com
Fireworks and a party in Kenmore to celebrate completion of the West Sammamish River Bridge
Thousands attended the Grand Opening Celebration of the West Sammamish River Bridge Thursday night, August 11, 2022. The City of Kenmore temporarily closed the newly completed West Sammamish River Bridge and invited the public to celebrate on the bridge deck with live music and entertainment, food, and other free tokens of appreciation.
Crews will start to pave over 'infamous bumps' on SB I-5 near Spokane Street in Seattle this weekend
SEATTLE — Crews will start to pave over the "infamous bumps" along a portion of southbound I-5 in Seattle as Revive I-5 work continues this weekend. The paving will occur near Spokane Street, where new expansion joints replaced old ones that were placed about three-quarters of an inch below the surface of the new road.
iheart.com
Just In: This Bar Just Had Grand Opening and Closing in The Matter of Days!
This is the Idiot News Network where idiots aren't just in the news, they report the news for Thursday August 11th, 2021:. Here's all the places Bennett reported from today:. Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle is getting ready to sell the most exotic poop in the PNW! Every year the zoo packs and delivers a wide variety of poop from giraffes, rhinos, hippos, zebras and more! You can click here to read more about this story!
9 people shot in 5 separate shootings throughout King County overnight
A series of shootings around King County occurred overnight where a total of nine people were shot in five separate shootings, one of which was deadly. One shooting took place at a gathering in Renton and the four other shootings took place in Seattle, where one person was pronounced dead at Cal Anderson Park.
Seattle Grocery Store To Stop Selling Liquor, Here's Why
The store manager says they'll continue selling beer and wine at this location.
Seattle Restaurant Facing Backlash After Announcing Closure
The restaurant is shutting down after 46 years of service, but several customers took issue for their reason behind the closure.
myeverettnews.com
Everett Mall May Get Makeover And A Main Street
Since last year Brixton Capital, owners of the Everett Mall have been working on plans to re-develop the property. Documents filed with the City of Everett, Washington planning department reflect the project’s first two phases. The first phase calls for a division of the former Sears building on the...
Here's The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Washington
Mashed scoured reviews, recommendations and more to find the best breakfast restaurant in every state.
Left sprinklers on overnight!
I accidentally left 2 sprinklers on overnight thinking I had already turned them off. They put out 6 gallons per minute and i left them in for about 11-12 hours, how much would this raise the water bill? I would just like to know to leave my sister money because I'm currently dog sitting their dogs and it is not my housefrom Connect_Mission_2685.
Festival of Giving: Free furniture event happening at the Tacoma Dome Saturday
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly half of consumers say the rising costs of basic necessities are impacting their family's lifestyle, with 40% saying they can't put any money into savings at all right now, according to a survey by American Consumer Credit Counseling. To help those in need, Bremerton-based charity...
KUOW
As summer ebbs, outdoor concerts may be the ticket this weekend
Take a break from the news for a few minutes and look ahead to the weekend. KUOW’s Kim Malcolm reached out to Seattle Times music writer Michael Rietmulder today for some tips on what's shaping up to be a big weekend for live music. For those who don't know,...
