Ennis, TX

CultureMap Fort Worth

These are the 12 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend

It's a big weekend around Fort Worth, with the most notable events being both typical and atypical. There will be two local theater productions (one at a much-larger venue than usual), a video game championship taking place in an arena, a couple of well-known comedians, an appearance by a legendary country singer, and the long-awaited return of a huge pop star, among others.
FORT WORTH, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

6 top snow cone stands for an icy sweet treat around Fort Worth

An oasis of relief on a sizzling day can be found by way of the classic snow cone stand. (Because when the weather is this steamy, sometimes even ice cream is just too heavy.) With soft and fluffy shaved ice and so many refreshing flavor options, snow cones provide for a nostalgic taste of a hot summer night. Today’s snow cones are more tricked up than those from our youth — some are garnished with sour candy, whipped cream, and even diced pickles, while others are served in fancy, hollowed-out fruit bowls.
FORT WORTH, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

CultureMap Fort Worth

Fort Worth, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

