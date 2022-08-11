Read full article on original website
Beto promises to increase the minimum wage, "when we win"Ash JurbergTexas State
Abandoned Trailer Starts Three Fires in KaufmanLarry LeaseKaufman County, TX
Community Comes together To Help Balch Spring Fire VictimsLarry LeaseBalch Springs, TX
Local Organizations Helping Balch Springs Fire VictimsLarry LeaseBalch Springs, TX
Balch Springs Fire Causes $6M in DamagesLarry LeaseBalch Springs, TX
These are the 12 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
It's a big weekend around Fort Worth, with the most notable events being both typical and atypical. There will be two local theater productions (one at a much-larger venue than usual), a video game championship taking place in an arena, a couple of well-known comedians, an appearance by a legendary country singer, and the long-awaited return of a huge pop star, among others.
Denton parlays its cool college cred into a hip spot north of Dallas
As the home to University of North Texas, Texas Women’s University, and a segment of the North Central Texas College, Denton is the quintessential eclectic and cool college town. Naturally, this attracts visitors making the road trip to tour campuses and visit students, but even if you aren't doing...
Eagles fly back into town with Hotel California tour extension in Fort Worth
Just when you thought that the legendary rock band Eagles was done playing shows in Dallas-Fort Worth on their current Hotel California tour, they've extended it yet again, announcing a date at Dickies Arena on Friday, November 25. The seemingly never-ending tour, which started in 2019, has featured four concerts...
3 new outdoor sculptures from the Modern Art Museum grace an entrance to downtown Fort Worth
One of the corridors into downtown Fort Worth has gotten a little more artful. Three outdoor sculptures from the Modern Art Museum's permanent collection went on view along West 7th Street beginning Monday, August 8, and will remain there indefinitely. According to a release, the Modern has partnered with the...
Popular vegan restaurant Spiral Diner to open location in Arlington
You win some, you lose some: Fort Worth-based vegan restaurant chain Spiral Diner is closing its location in Dallas' Oak Cliff. But the company has more vegan eateries on the way. According to a release, the Dallas location will close on August 14. It's at the end of its lease,...
These are the 5 best food and drink events in Fort Worth this week
Heat things up even more this week with some smoking events. There’ll be a spicy beer launch at a local brewery, and a “fire and smoke” pop-up dinner. Cool the palate with rosés for days at a rosé wine tasting, then indulge in a chocolate and wine pairing.
First H-E-B in Tarrant County tops this week's 5 hottest Fort Worth headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. H-E-B supermarket chain opening first location in Tarrant County. In the biggest news...
H-E-B supermarket chain opening first location in Tarrant County
In the biggest news of August and maybe all of 2022, adored Texas supermarket chain H-E-B is opening a location in Tarrant County: specifically, Mansfield. The store will be located at the corner of US 287 and Broad Street. This will become the first H-E-B store in Tarrant County, joining its sibling Central Market in Fort Worth.
Restaurant news sizzles in this week's 5 hottest Fort Worth headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. Don't read this roundup of Fort Worth restaurant news on an empty stomach....
Turkey leg craze hits Fort Worth with new restaurant Turkey Den
A foodstuff that has made diners go mad with glee now has its own outpost in Fort Worth. Called Turkey Den, it's a new restaurant that opened in early July on the east side of Fort Worth at 1201 Oakland St., where it's serving stuffed smoked turkey legs, along with fried seafood and Cajun food.
The Chicks add Dallas-Fort Worth to October concert tour with 2 shows in Irving
The biggest-selling U.S. female band of all time is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth: The Chicks are making their triumphant return to their home state of Texas this fall, with five new October dates for their critically acclaimed return to the road with The Chicks Tour. The trio will perform one...
These are the 6 can't-miss shows in Dallas-Fort Worth theater for August
Do y'all feel like you need a break? Agreed, it's time for a breather. Theaters around Dallas-Fort Worth have eased up this month, offering a light roster of plays and musicals with plenty of padding in between so you can see them all. In order of start date, here are...
Concert review: Garth Brooks thanks DFW at AT&T Stadium show in Arlington
Seven years after his last area appearance, country singer Garth Brooks returned to North Texas on July 30, performing an electrifying two-hour concert that was as much a raucous, career-spanning show as it was a thank-you letter to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. In each city on Brooks' current Stadium Tour,...
Groundbreaking exhibit of Civil Rights photos and memorabilia comes to North Texas museum
A prestigious national tour of some of the most important Civil Rights movement photos, oral histories, and memorabilia in American history is landing at Dallas' Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza: "Solidarity Now! 1968 Poor People’s Campaign," will be on view August 13, 2022-February 26, 2023. Organized by the...
Don't read this roundup of Fort Worth restaurant news on an empty stomach
Maybe grab a snack because this roundup of restaurant news around Fort Worth is brimming with tasty tidbits: exciting new openings, beloved re-openings, promising new menus, enticing new cocktails, and alluring new limited-edition items. Here's the latest Fort Worth restaurant news:. Salad and Go is opening three locations in Dallas-Fort...
Nutrition, workouts, and shopping cover DFW fitness news for August
This month's edition of Fit in the City is a little different — instead of a list of workouts and healthy events, we're bringing you news and tidbits designed to make your August a little more fit and fabulous. Late last month, LA-based fitness center Training Mate, from Luke...
Drop into the Texas Lakes Trail's 31 counties, from Paris to Granbury
The Texas Lakes Trail is made up of 31 counties in North Central Texas, and it's where you can find the best of both worlds — rural and urban, small town and big city. Anchored by Dallas-Fort Worth, the Lakes Trail boasts a mix of world-renowned museums, historic downtowns, and Western culture in addition to great shopping, dining, and events.
6 top snow cone stands for an icy sweet treat around Fort Worth
An oasis of relief on a sizzling day can be found by way of the classic snow cone stand. (Because when the weather is this steamy, sometimes even ice cream is just too heavy.) With soft and fluffy shaved ice and so many refreshing flavor options, snow cones provide for a nostalgic taste of a hot summer night. Today’s snow cones are more tricked up than those from our youth — some are garnished with sour candy, whipped cream, and even diced pickles, while others are served in fancy, hollowed-out fruit bowls.
Dog-centric apartments fetch top spot in this week's 5 most-read Fort Worth stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. Apartment community opens in Grapevine with extra love for the dogs. A new...
Fort Worth chef delivers Italian-American Love letter with new restaurant
Tim Love, Fort Worth's most prolific chef, has yet another new restaurant: Called Caterina's, it's an Italian-American place opening at the Fort Worth Stockyards, in the Mule Alley Redevelopment at 128 E. Exchange Ave., #620, right between Melt Ice Creams and Cowtown Winery. According to a release, it's opening on July 27.
