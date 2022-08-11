ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

South Carolina Woman Dies After Being Impaled by Beach Umbrella

By Emily Hernandez
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Sean Rayford/Getty Images

A South Carolina woman died Wednesday after being impaled by a beach umbrella that went flying in the wind in Myrtle Beach, the coroner said. The umbrella struck Tammy Perreault, 63, in the chest around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the coroner. She was rushed to the hospital, where she died from chest trauma an hour later. Local eatery Scotty’s Beach Bar posted about her tragic death on Facebook, saying, “Today with heavy hearts we mourn the loss of a dear friend and kind hearted local, Tammy Perreault. Some things we will never begin to understand but what we do know is no one has a bad thing to say about this woman. To be as sweet as her day in and day out should be a goal for all. If everyone can please keep the Perreault family in your hearts today especially her husband Mike. Mike we love you and are immensely sorry for your loss.. everyone at Scotty's, staff and Scotty's family will continue prayers.”

TheDailyBeast

