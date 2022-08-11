ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your letters: Community Corner Clubhouse member argues its importance to mental health community

By Shereen Siewert
 5 days ago
I recently found out that Community Corner Clubhouse is closing its doors after 26 years. I have been a member for 18 years. This has greatly saddened me as I use this program to this day. The closing is to happen in about 90 days. The reason for the closing is that North Central Health Care and the (Marathon) County Board will no longer fund the Clubhouse, so it is a financial decision on their behalf. Sometimes I think this is all just a nightmare that I will wake up from, but then reality hits and I start to cry knowing this is all true. I keep wondering what am I going to do without Clubhouse? I am afraid and scared that I will go backward in my treatment.

My name is Kelly. I am a single mother of four children and a grandmother to nine wonderful grandchildren. I have worked several jobs to keep my family afloat. Eventually my youngest two children went into foster care. The youngest one stayed in foster care until she was 18. My other child did come back home. Around this time I began my different hospital stays for mental illness.

I ended up at the crisis center where they diagnosed me with major depression. At this time I was referred to Community Corner Clubhouse. I became a member in 2004. There I found out I was not alone. I was able to connect to other adults, make friends, gain skills and get my self-confidence back.

I also had opportunities at Clubhouse. I have gone to a Clubhouse International Convention, a Clubhouse International training for 2 weeks, and I have also participated in many seminars on mental illness. Things I do at Clubhouse make me feel useful. Some of the activities I have learned are reception, record keeping, computer skills, helping other members, copier and fax machine.

I have moved in with my daughter and her family and had to find a new psychiatrist. He is really good and has diagnosed me with bi-polar. Now I come to Clubhouse three to four times a week from Waupaca County. Clubhouse makes my hour ride with Veyo worth it!

Clubhouse members and family need to have a voice. Most members and family want to help keep the doors open by fundraising, given half the chance. Clubhouse was not able to fundraise like they did in the past. If given the opportunity for the time to have fundraising, members, friends, family and community can work toward keeping doors open.

Kelly Kaufman of Embarrass

Editor's note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices.

WausauPilot

Wausau seeks input on housing needs

Wausau officials will seek public input Wednesday to help gauge the metro area’s ongoing housing needs, as a lack of affordable housing continues to plague the region. A regional housing assessment is underway to use Census, real estate and other data to learn more about the needs in Wausau and surrounding communities. An online survey is open until Oct. 31 with results expected in December.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau Public Safety cookout set for Tuesday

Wausau Police and Fire Departments will hold a community thank you cookout on Tuesday with firefighters, officers, K9s and emergency vehicles on site. The event is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 at The 400 Block. Community members are invited to enjoy a brat or hot...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

New Weston pet store prompts controversy, request for new ordinance

A new pet store in Weston is prompting some residents to call for a ban on selling dogs in a retail setting. Halo Puppies and Supplies, 4111 Schofield Ave., received a license in June from the Village Board of Trustees to begin July 1. But in late July, several Weston officials were contacted by a resident concerned about the sale of puppies in retail pet stores through brokers, commonly referred to as “puppy mills.”
WESTON, WI
WausauPilot

Your letters: Community Corner Clubhouse suffers “fatal blow”

The Marathon County Board cut the funding for North Central Health Care Center sponsored Community Corner Clubhouse due to financial issues. The Clubhouse has served people with various mental diagnosis for 26 years. It has been a resource center, an activity center, a place to call “home away from home” to many. For some people, it has been their only source of socialization; a place of acceptance. For some, a deterrent from suicide. For some, relief from depression.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

That’s fair! Lincoln County kicks off event Aug. 17

MERRILL – It’s time to get Moov’in on With Tradition! The Lincoln County Fair kicks off Aug. 17 in Merrill, celebrating 138 years of demolition derbies, tractor pulls, live music, entertainment, food and rides. For the first time ever, there will be a mud bog racing event...
MERRILL, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Aug. 16

Wesley and Brittany Lodel announce the birth of their son Walker Elliot, born at 4:47 p.m. Aug. 11, 2022. Walker weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Christopher Haebig and Kasey Berna announce the birth of their son Kaiden James, born at 12:55 p.m. Aug. 11, 2022. Kaiden weighed 8 pounds. Dylan...
WAUSAU, WI
