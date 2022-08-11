A 12-year-old girl who was reported missing in Kentucky has been found shot dead on a rural dirt road, authorities said. Her father was found first with a non-fatal gunshot wound of his own after responding officers were called to a remote roadway due to reports of an assault Thursday morning. Stacy Collins, who officers believe shot himself, was taken to the hospital while officials continued to search for his sixth-grade daughter, Stacia. The Johnson County Coroner said the girl’s body was found that afternoon in a “very, very remote” area on a dirt and gravel road that is “hardly ever traveled by anyone.” “Due to the unexpected loss of one of our dearly loved students, Porter Elementary will dismiss early at 12:00 pm on Monday, August 15th. Thank you for your understanding and support as we say our goodbyes to one very special Panther,” a post from the child’s elementary school stated. No further information was immediately available on whether charges would be filed. Read it at Lexington Herald Leader

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO