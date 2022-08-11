ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NNcy Ellington
5d ago

Not too typical of a teenager....frequent runaways from home for wks at a time. This final time went out of state. Sincere condolences to her family....so sad.

Disco Rice
4d ago

Now who killed her? Hope there is DNA or something to solve that part because it’s scary to think the killer just got away with this

Evangalista Gonzales
4d ago

My deepest condolences to her family and friends. Now she can truly Rest In Peace as can her family and friends 🙏🏻🕊🙏🏻🕊💯

TheDailyBeast

Missing 12-Year-Old Kentucky Girl Found Shot Dead

A 12-year-old girl who was reported missing in Kentucky has been found shot dead on a rural dirt road, authorities said. Her father was found first with a non-fatal gunshot wound of his own after responding officers were called to a remote roadway due to reports of an assault Thursday morning. Stacy Collins, who officers believe shot himself, was taken to the hospital while officials continued to search for his sixth-grade daughter, Stacia. The Johnson County Coroner said the girl’s body was found that afternoon in a “very, very remote” area on a dirt and gravel road that is “hardly ever traveled by anyone.” “Due to the unexpected loss of one of our dearly loved students, Porter Elementary will dismiss early at 12:00 pm on Monday, August 15th. Thank you for your understanding and support as we say our goodbyes to one very special Panther,” a post from the child’s elementary school stated. No further information was immediately available on whether charges would be filed. Read it at Lexington Herald Leader
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
TheDailyBeast

Cops Fear California Teen Who Vanished From Graduation Party May Have Been Abducted

The disappearance of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who vanished after an end-of-high-school party at a California campground early Saturday, has become an abduction investigation, officials said Tuesday.The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they believe Kiely may have been abducted because they haven’t been able to locate her silver 2013 Honda CRV.Kiely was last seen at a massive party with about 200 to 300 kids and young adults at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Angela Musallam told The Daily Beast. Her mom, Lindsey Rodni Nieman, said Keily texted her at about 11:30 p.m. to say she was...
TRUCKEE, CA
Daily Mail

Missing Texas mom, 39, is found dead in the front passenger seat of her car at strip mall just four miles from home three weeks after doorbell cam filmed her rushing to her paralegal job without a cellphone or meds

The Texas mother-of-two who vanished three weeks ago after doorbell camera footage filmed her rushing out to work without her cellphone or medication has been found dead in the front passenger seat of her car at a strip mall four miles from her home. A security guard at a San...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Daily Mail

New Hampshire police say that new 'biological' evidence proves missing five-year-old Harmony Montgomery was MURDERED in December 2019. Body has never been found

Police investigating the disappearance of five-year-old Harmony Montgomery today revealed that she was murdered in December 2019, citing new 'biological' evidence of her death but refusing to say what it is. Harmony was five-years-old when she was last seen alive by her mother in 2019 in New Hampshire. The young...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

A 12-year-old abducted girl made ‘heroic’ escape and prompted police to uncover two decomposing bodies

An abducted 12-year-old found walking down a rural road in Alabama precipitated a jarring discovery, leading authorities to the mobile home where she was being held captive and two decomposing bodies.The girl, whose name hasn’t been released by police, had allegedly been abducted by Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, on 24 July. Sheriff Jimmy Abbett, with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at a news conference that the accused kidnapper had been arrested and was being held for three counts of capital murder, one count of first-degree kidnapping and two counts of abuse of corpse.The child was reportedly found ambling...
DADEVILLE, AL
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is

Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
TheDailyBeast

Gator Found ‘Guarding’ Woman’s Body in South Carolina Retirement Community

Authorities in South Carolina are investigating an alligator attack that left one person dead on Monday morning. A caller from Sun City Hilton Head, a retirement community of 10,000, reported around 11:15 a.m. that the animal seemed to be “guarding” a woman’s body down by the edge of a pond. The body was eventually collected around 1 p.m. by the county coroner’s office, a spokesperson for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said. It was not immediately clear how large the alligator was or what happened to it after the police response, according to The Island Packet. The identity of the woman was not immediately released.Read it at The Island Packet
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
TheDailyBeast

Rage Erupts at Funeral for Black Woman Who Died After Falling Out of Moving Cop Car

On Thursday morning, Brianna Marie Grier was laid to rest at a “celebration of life” at the West Hunter Street Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.National outrage has erupted since the 28-year-old mother of two died in July from head injuries sustained while in the custody of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department after experiencing a mental health episode.Specifically, state investigators say she died after falling out of a cop car—and that the door was left open by at least one of the people arresting her.“The program says that we come to celebrate her life, but we also come to condemn her...
ATLANTA, GA

