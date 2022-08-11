ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Disabled surfers take to the water in Virginia Beach

NORFOLK, Va. — Surfers with disabilities gathered at the oceanfront in Virginia Beach Saturday to spend the day catching waves together. The event was sponsored by the Life Rolls On Foundation, and was called They Will Surf Again - Virginia Beach. The foundation provided the equipment participants needed to join in the fun, including adaptive surfboards and beach transfer wheelchairs, while participants supplied their own personal gear, including wetsuits, lifejackets (for athletes), fins (for deep water volunteers) and towels.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portsmouth, VA
Pets & Animals
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Portsmouth, VA
Lifestyle
City
Portsmouth, VA
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pal#Dog#The Hampton Roads Show
WAVY News 10

No injuries after fire in Cavalier Manor area of Portsmouth

The call for the fire came in just after midnight in the 700 block of Dorset Avenue. Read more: https://bit.ly/3Agl919. No injuries after fire in Cavalier Manor area of …. Woman faces child abuse, cruelty charges after fire …. ‘We are very concerned’: Family of missing Norfolk …. On...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach teen defying odds, will walk in local event

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach teen who has been defying odds his whole life is preparing to do it again this weekend. Born at 26 weeks, William Yancey weighed just 1 pound, 14 ounces. Doctors said he wouldn’t live past three days, then they predicted he would never eat, never speak, never walk.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach teen defying odds since he was born

WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports. Virginia Beach teen defying odds since he was born. Virginia gives inmates playing cards to help solve …. Financial back-to-school advice from Bayport Credit …. Portsmouth residents invited to enter drawing for …. No injuries after fire in Cavalier Manor area of …. Sounding...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTKR

Everyday Hero: Local 8-year-old makes big bucks for Foodbank

Norfolk, Va. - Meet 8-year-old Leo Bynoe, who's been pretty busy this summer. "Well I made a lemonade stand and the money that we raised, we were going to give it to the Foodbank." So how did this Chesapeake youngster come up with the idea?. "Umm... I love lemonade," he...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy