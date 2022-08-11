Read full article on original website
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
Portsmouth City Council votes to name a street after hometown hero Missy ElliottCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChesapeake, VA
Virginia Beach rapper without hands lifts othersAccording to StephVirginia Beach, VA
Top 3 Most Romantic Restaurants in Virginia BeachChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
Chesapeake Animal Services at max capacity for dogs, nearing same for cats
Chesapeake Animal Services says they need to free up some space and need the public's help. They are at max capacity for dogs and nearing capacity for cats.
Disabled surfers take to the water in Virginia Beach
NORFOLK, Va. — Surfers with disabilities gathered at the oceanfront in Virginia Beach Saturday to spend the day catching waves together. The event was sponsored by the Life Rolls On Foundation, and was called They Will Surf Again - Virginia Beach. The foundation provided the equipment participants needed to join in the fun, including adaptive surfboards and beach transfer wheelchairs, while participants supplied their own personal gear, including wetsuits, lifejackets (for athletes), fins (for deep water volunteers) and towels.
Animal shelters in Hampton Roads face overcapacity
4,000 dogs that were saved from a breeding facility have been sent throughout the country to different rescue centers. 17 of those dogs went to Virginia Beach SPCA and other centers in Hampton Roads.
WAVY News 10
Family, friends search again for missing Norfolk teen Kadence Morrell on Saturday
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Family and friends of missing 15-year-old Kadence Morrell gathered in Norfolk on Saturday afternoon to continue searching for her. They searched in the Lafayette neighborhood, not far from where she was reported missing. Kadence was last seen on August 3 around her home on Norway...
ricentral.com
Virginia Artist IamDerby Performs at a “Stop The Violence” Festival and Says This!
Portsmouth, Virginia, 14th August 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, IamDerby performs at “Tre Day” Stop The Violence Event hosted by Promo Kings Radio Podcast’s very own Travis Moore (aka Tre’ Stylez). The event took place at Poplar Hall Park in Norfolk, Virginia on July 4, 2022. WTKR News 3 (@wtkr3 on instagram) was seen covering the event on live television.
Volunteers bring updated pictures to Sunday search for missing 15-year-old
Volunteers with grassroots group Hear Their Voices spent Sunday morning and afternoon passing out flyers with updated pictures of missing 15-year-old Kadence Morrell.
Norfolk girl brought to tears after meeting her idol at Richmond Raceway
RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – A young race fan from Norfolk was brought to tears before the start of Sunday’s NASCAR cup race at Richmond Raceway. Cheyenne Elise Bell posed for a picture with Denny Hamlin, unable to contain her joy after meeting her idol. “I love it so much,” she said. “Literally every time he […]
Hudson the Labrador puppy will train with ODU football until he goes to live with a veteran
NORFOLK, Va. — The Old Dominion University football program is gaining an adorable new friend, and helping veterans while they're at it. He's sleepy, tumbly, and covered in soft fur. His jersey number is "1/2." Hudson, a 9-week-old yellow Labrador, is going to be socialized with the team for...
12 small dogs from hoarding situation go up for adoption in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A group of little dogs at the Virginia Beach SPCA need community help in a big way. The animal shelter posted about the 12 pups on Wednesday, saying they'd been transferred from the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter, where they landed after they were rescued from a hoarding situation.
Chesapeake firefighters tackle two dramatic rescues in one week
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man on a roof and a horse in a ditch. That's what was waiting for the Chesapeake Fire Department's Technical Rescue Team this week. The week began when a horse, named Patches, wandered off. "It looks like Patches was off on a morning stroll. They...
WAVY News 10
No injuries after fire in Cavalier Manor area of Portsmouth
The call for the fire came in just after midnight in the 700 block of Dorset Avenue. Read more: https://bit.ly/3Agl919. No injuries after fire in Cavalier Manor area of …. Woman faces child abuse, cruelty charges after fire …. ‘We are very concerned’: Family of missing Norfolk …. On...
Two women wanted in connection to Portsmouth shooting on Airline Blvd
Portsmouth Police are searching for two women wanted in connection to a shooting that left one man seriously injured on Saturday.
Puppies born as Portsmouth and Chesapeake Fire respond to residential fire
Portsmouth Fire and Rescue along with Chesapeake Fire responded to a residential structure fire early Friday morning, August 12, 2022.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach teen defying odds, will walk in local event
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach teen who has been defying odds his whole life is preparing to do it again this weekend. Born at 26 weeks, William Yancey weighed just 1 pound, 14 ounces. Doctors said he wouldn’t live past three days, then they predicted he would never eat, never speak, never walk.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach teen defying odds since he was born
WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports. Virginia Beach teen defying odds since he was born. Virginia gives inmates playing cards to help solve …. Financial back-to-school advice from Bayport Credit …. Portsmouth residents invited to enter drawing for …. No injuries after fire in Cavalier Manor area of …. Sounding...
WAVY News 10
Lana Scott, ‘The Voice’ semifinalist and Chesapeake native, to perform at home
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — “The Voice” semifinalist Lana Scott is returning home to Hampton Roads this weekend for a show. The Chesapeake native will be at Norfolk’s Granby Theater on Saturday, August 13 from 7- 9 p.m. Scott will be performing new music and chatting with...
Former Portsmouth daycare owner faces 19 charges after townhome fire
"I smelt the fire 2 houses beside me and I was wondering what's going on. I heard kids screaming outside"
WAVY News 10
'We are very concerned': Family of missing Norfolk teen continues to search
WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. ‘We are very concerned’: Family of missing Norfolk …. Man dead, another injured following shooting on Manor …. Suspects charged after 2 shot, 1 killed on Lone Holly …. Green Run ready for another post season run. Police: Victim dies after assault at...
WTKR
Everyday Hero: Local 8-year-old makes big bucks for Foodbank
Norfolk, Va. - Meet 8-year-old Leo Bynoe, who's been pretty busy this summer. "Well I made a lemonade stand and the money that we raised, we were going to give it to the Foodbank." So how did this Chesapeake youngster come up with the idea?. "Umm... I love lemonade," he...
WAVY News 10
Man seriously hurt in shooting on Airline Blvd. in Portsmouth
A man was seriously hurt in a shooting Saturday in the area of Airline and Portsmouth boulevards in Portsmouth. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vYSrzh.
